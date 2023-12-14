Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

Here Are All Of The Famous People Who Got Invited To Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday Friend Dinner

I wonder who put the card down.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Taylor Swift turned 34 yesterday!

closeup of Taylor Swift
James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

In typical millennial fashion, this meant she, of course, had to have a birthday dinner with her closest friends.

closeup of Taylor Swift entering a vehicle
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

According to BackGrid, they had dinner at Freemans Restaurant, and then went to The Box for a bit of clubbing.

FYI, Freemans Restaurant is this cute restaurant down a random lil' alley in downtown NYC.

That said, let's take a look at who attended this exclusive birthday dinner...

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller made the invite list.

Taylor with Keleigh and Miles
Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

Bestie Blake Lively was also there.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

They were having a great time!!

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Gigi Hadid was there.

Gigi Hadid
Roga, Kevy / BACKGRID

So was Antoni Porowski.

Gigi Hadid and Antoni Porowski
Roga, Kevy / BACKGRID

Here's another shot of Gigi Hadid and her driver yelling at her.

Gigi Hadid in a car
Mape / BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

It wouldn't be a Taylor Swift party without some HAIM representation.

Alana Haim
Mape / BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Este and Alana Haim were there.

Este Haim
Roga, Kevy / The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID

Jerrod Carmichael made it to the event.

Jerrod Carmichael
Mape / BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Tourmate Sabrina Carpenter showed up.

Sabrina Carpenter
Mape / BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

And last but not least, Zöe Kravitz was also there.

Zöe Kravitz
Roga, Kevy / The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID

So, to sum it up: Gigi Hadid, Zöe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Jerrod Carmichael, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Antoni Porowski, Miles Teller, Keleigh Teller, and Blake Lively made the b'day dinner list.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

Anyway, I hope they got the burrata toast! It looks delicious.