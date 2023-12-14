Here Are All Of The Famous People Who Got Invited To Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday Friend Dinner

Celebrity·Posted on Dec 14, 2023Here Are All Of The Famous People Who Got Invited To Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday Friend DinnerI wonder who put the card down.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Taylor Swift turned 34 yesterday! James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images In typical millennial fashion, this meant she, of course, had to have a birthday dinner with her closest friends. Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images According to BackGrid, they had dinner at Freemans Restaurant, and then went to The Box for a bit of clubbing. View this photo on Instagram @freemansrestaurant/ instagram.com FYI, Freemans Restaurant is this cute restaurant down a random lil' alley in downtown NYC. View this photo on Instagram @freemansrestaurant/ Instagram: @freemansrestaurant That said, let's take a look at who attended this exclusive birthday dinner... Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller made the invite list. Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images Bestie Blake Lively was also there. Mega / GC Images / Getty Images They were having a great time!! Mega / GC Images / Getty Images Gigi Hadid was there. Roga, Kevy / BACKGRID So was Antoni Porowski. Roga, Kevy / BACKGRID Here's another shot of Gigi Hadid and her driver yelling at her. Mape / BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID It wouldn't be a Taylor Swift party without some HAIM representation. Mape / BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Este and Alana Haim were there. Roga, Kevy / The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID Jerrod Carmichael made it to the event. Mape / BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Tourmate Sabrina Carpenter showed up. Mape / BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID And last but not least, Zöe Kravitz was also there. Roga, Kevy / The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID So, to sum it up: Gigi Hadid, Zöe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Jerrod Carmichael, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Antoni Porowski, Miles Teller, Keleigh Teller, and Blake Lively made the b'day dinner list. Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images Anyway, I hope they got the burrata toast! It looks delicious. View this photo on Instagram @freemansrestaurant/ Instagram: @freemansrestaurant