Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Tan France Just Addressed His Alleged Feud With Bobby Berk, And Things Just Got Messier

    The Queer Eye drama keeps getting worse.

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Tan France issued a statement denying that he tried to get Bobby Berk to leave Queer Eye.

    Tan France poses in a buttoned suit jacket at an event
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for A-Game Public Relations

    For context, Bobby announced his departure from the hit Netflix reality show in November 2023. Bobby's replacement, designer Jeremiah Brent, was announced by Netflix last month. Bobby later told Vanity Fair that he decided not to renew his contract for the show because he thought that Season 8 would collectively be the group's last, and was somewhat surprised that the other cast members decided to go ahead with Season 9.

    Bobby Berk in a suit and standing before a BAFTA event backdrop
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images for BAFTA

    In the same interview, Bobby confirmed amid rampant speculation — garnered from the pair's social media behavior — that something had happened on set with Tan. “Tan and I had a moment,” he told the publication. “There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that."

    The cast of Queer Eye at an event, seated at a table with a floral centerpiece, smiling for the camera; Tan has his arm around Bobby&#x27;s shoulder
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

    Then, earlier this week, Rolling Stone released a report on Queer Eye based on interviews with production sources. They claimed that Bobby was "butting heads" with both Tan and Jonathan Van Ness. Three sources further claimed that Tan and Antoni Porowski "campaigned to replace Berk with interior designer and friend Jeremiah Brent," with one source calling it "mean girl antics."

    The cast of Queer Eye pose for a group photo on the red carpet
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    The report further accused Jonathan of being "abusive" and a "nightmare" on set.

    Earlier this morning, Tan posted a video onto his Instagram captioned, "And that’s all I wanna say on this matter."

    "Yes, I've heard what's going on," he began. "I just want to address one point real quick. My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired. Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting. I didn't put my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job."

    Tan gesturing with hand, wearing a star-patterned top, with bird illustrations on wall behind
    Tan France / Via Instagram: @tanfrance

    It's worth noting that Bobby has not said that he was fired.

    "Am I so happy that they have the job? Uh-huh. I really am. I think they're going to be incredible on the show, but I didn't get them hired by getting rid of somebody else," he continued. "And this all started because of a comment on a gossip blog that just got reposted, reposted, and then it's almost become gospel. So from the horse's mouth: I'm telling you that that's not at all how it went down. And that's all I'll say on the matter. If you need to dig deeper, if you still don't believe me, so be it — but that's it."

    Tan posing with hand on chin, birds illustrated on wall behind, casual attire
    Tan France / Via Instagram: @tanfrance

    The video was quickly "liked" by Jonathan and Antoni.

    Instagram screenshot showing likes by Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski on a user&#x27;s post
    Tan France / Via Instagram: @tanfrance

    We'll keep you posted with any updates.

    Representatives for Bobby declined to comment. 

    UPDATE Bobby tweeted the following:

    Twitter: @bobbyberk