Queer Eye is gearing up to start production on Season 9, and interior designer Bobby Berk will not be part of the upcoming season.
Bobby, who has been the show's design expert since the reboot first premiered in 2018, announced in November that he would be leaving the hit series after Season 8, which dropped in full last month.
On Feb. 27, Netflix announced who will be joining Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness as the fifth host for Season 9.
The show's new design expert is Jeremiah Brent, and he's no stranger to TV.
In 2017, Brent starred alongside his husband, fellow interior designer Nate Berkus, on the TLC series Nate & Jeremiah by Design. The show ran for three seasons.
More recently, the couple, who are parents to two children, has starred together for two seasons on HGTV's The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, beginning in 2021.
Jeremiah's other TV credits include starring as the design expert on Netflix's 2020 wedding reality show Say I Do. He also has his own namesake design studio, as well as a lifestyle brand, Atrio.
According to the press release, Season 9 of Queer Eye will take place in Las Vegas. A premiere date has not been announced.