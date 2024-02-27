Skip To Content
    Here's Everything To Know About Jeremiah Brent, The New "Queer Eye" Design Expert

    Season 9 of Queer Eye is expected to go into production this spring.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Queer Eye is gearing up to start production on Season 9, and interior designer Bobby Berk will not be part of the upcoming season.

    Bobby in a suit smiling and posing with hands in pockets at an event
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    Bobby, who has been the show's design expert since the reboot first premiered in 2018, announced in November that he would be leaving the hit series after Season 8, which dropped in full last month.

    Four men share a joyful moment outdoors
    Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

    On Feb. 27, Netflix announced who will be joining Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness as the fifth host for Season 9.

    The team posing together in a living room for a selfie, casual and smiling
    Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

    The show's new design expert is Jeremiah Brent, and he's no stranger to TV.

    Jeremiah in shirt and trousers standing with arms crossed near an artwork
    Adrian Gaut

    In 2017, Brent starred alongside his husband, fellow interior designer Nate Berkus, on the TLC series Nate & Jeremiah by Design. The show ran for three seasons.

    Nate and Jeremiah posing, one in a striped shirt and jacket, the other in a suit, on the red carpet
    Gary Gershoff / Getty Images for Housing Works

    More recently, the couple, who are parents to two children, has starred together for two seasons on HGTV's The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, beginning in 2021.

    Two men posing at a SiriusXM event, one in a tan coat and white shirt, the other in a black outfit
    Jason Mendez / Getty Images

    Jeremiah's other TV credits include starring as the design expert on Netflix's 2020 wedding reality show Say I Do. He also has his own namesake design studio, as well as a lifestyle brand, Atrio.

    Jeremiah in a leather jacket and attire smiles standing before a SiriusXM backdrop
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    According to the press release, Season 9 of Queer Eye will take place in Las Vegas. A premiere date has not been announced.