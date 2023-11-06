Among the revelations in the book about Justin was Britney having an abortion at one point during their relationship.
There was also a recounting of Justin's "blaccent" when meeting the singer Ginuwine — an anecdote that inadvertently went viral in the form of Michelle Williams's audiobook narration.
Amidst all this, Justin's past and recent present have come under fresh scrutiny — such as an unearthed clip of him performing "Cry Me a River" at Dave Chappelle's birthday party earlier this year.
The public backlash has been notable. Some have speculated that Justin or his team are employing bots to defend him online, while reports have suggested that he's keeping the book's contents out of sight and out of mind.
Of course, there's also the question of how Justin's wife, actor Jessica Biel, feels about all of this recent activity — and it seems like we now have something of an answer in that department.
A source tells Entertainment Tonight that the couple have "been focusing on their relationship and family as always," even as the increased scrutiny hasn't been the most pleasant thing in the world to deal with.
"It has been somewhat upsetting to have past instances be brought back up into the public eye, but they are making sure to be there for each other and continuing to move forward."
The source also told the publication that Jessica is Justin's "main priority" and that he "always wants her to feel taken care of and supported" — but, he also "feels awful that Jessica has to deal with things from so long ago from his past in the present."
"He has evolved so much from the person he was in his late teens and early twenties, just like everyone does, and wants to continue to grow."
The source also claims that Justin "supports Britney's choice to share her story and only wants the best for her."
We've reached out to Justin and Jessica's reps for further comment; we'll let you know if we hear anything back.