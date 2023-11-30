11 Most Out-Of-Touch Celeb Moments Of 2023

In a statement to BuzzFeed, Prenuvo said, "We cannot discuss any patient's personal experience. Prenuvo doesn't pay for sponsorships or public advocacy. We are grateful to Kim for sharing her story and spreading awareness about the potentially life-saving detections of a Prenuvo scan...While data from whole-body MRI screening is limited, we have seen how early detection can significantly impact positive health outcomes. Considering all the relevant factors, including the absence of direct risks with radiation or contrast, the availability of modern minimally invasive interventions, and confirmatory diagnostics for early-stage disease, it's difficult to argue against the overall net gain for proactive patients and the healthcare system."

They also said that, while they don't pay influencers to share testimonials, they can make "$300 coupon codes for influencers who share." Additionally, they said that no members of the Kardashian and Jenner families had invested in their company.