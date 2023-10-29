Browse links
First, Charli D'Amelio won Dancing with the Stars, and now she's working shifts with Walmart employees.
@dameliofamilyofficial
Our mood watching people get their @Be Happy Snacks 🤩🍿 Go get yours now!!♬ IT GIRL - Sped up Version - Aliyah's Interlude
Why do rich people enjoy cosplaying the broke— 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓫𝓲𝓷💌 (@yvesblushes) October 29, 2023
Not even Walmart deserves this level of disrespect.— Queen ☆ (@QUEENP0P) October 29, 2023
Should be illegal.
The way this is her HALLOWEEN costume 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— E̵̪͐̌̕ͅT̷̢̧͎̤̗͙̜͓̽͊ͅͅ (@fantazticcc) October 28, 2023
“he he he look at me , im like the peasants he he he” walmart then proceeds to frame the vest and hang it by the missing children’s posters near the bathrooms— no (@SuckabeeHarah) October 29, 2023
Lana's literally the only celebrity who could pull this off (at Waffle House) without mocking working people— Pericles 'Scary' Abbasi (@ElectionLegal) October 29, 2023
You know that she does not work there because she is happy pic.twitter.com/egBQhZ2Z2G— Cyrus Zei (@cyrus_zei) October 29, 2023
I feel like this makes a mockery of working class jobs but okay….— Max MediaVerse (@MediaverseCU) October 29, 2023
Why rich peoples loves to do videos to RP our usual life? pic.twitter.com/w9rsRdfbKU— Novasco (@NovascoYT) October 29, 2023