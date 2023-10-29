    People Are Calling Out Charli D'Amelio For "Being Out-Of-Touch" For Dressing Up Like A Walmart Cashier

    First, Charli D'Amelio won Dancing with the Stars, and now she's working shifts with Walmart employees.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Is Charli D'Amelio adding a new occupation to her résumé?

    Closeup of Charli D&#x27;Amelio
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    So, the 19-year-old social media personality and her family just launched her new snack collab with the world's largest retailer: Walmart. You know, ordinary people stuff.

    The D&#x27;Amelio family
    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    Yup. That's right. Charli released a new brand of cotton candy, garlic Parmesan, and maple bacon popcorn called Be Happy Snacks. It's popcorn, you know, like ordinary people's snacks.

    Closeup of Charli D&#x27;Amelio
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    But it's not just the everyday snacks grabbing folks' attention.

    Every now and then, celebrities decide to engage in "average people" activities, and it never goes over well with the general public. We've seen it a lot with the Kardashian-Jenners, for example.

    &quot;Get your ******* ass up and work!&quot;
    Variety

    There was that time when Kylie Jenner's daughter wanted to ride a yellow school bus like an average kid — so her dad brought her a yellow school bus.

    Mega / GC Images, @kyliejenner / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2647543703486655203/?hl=en

    Or there's that time Kylie and Kris Jenner went shopping at a grocery store, and they forgot how to use an everyday credit card machine.

    Andrea Renault / AFP via Getty Images, Hulu

    And then Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, staged a photoshoot at a truck stop.

    Now, it's Charli's (who's also Landon Barker's girlfriend) turn, unintentionally, to appear out of touch with everyone on social media.

    Landon Barker and Charli D&#x27;Amelio
    Steven Simione / Getty Images

    A video is going viral showing Charli working the register at Walmart, and people are not amused.

    @dameliofamilyofficial

    Our mood watching people get their @Be Happy Snacks 🤩🍿 Go get yours now!!

    ♬ IT GIRL - Sped up Version - Aliyah's Interlude
    @dameliofamilyofficial / Via tiktok.com

    In the video, Charli's happily ringing up a bunch of bags of Be Happy Snacks, and people have a lot of opinions about the moment.

    Charli working at Walmart
    @dameliofamilyofficial / Via tiktok.com

    Here's what everyone is saying:

    Twitter: @yvesblushes
    &quot;not me seeing this as i&#x27;m on break at walmart&quot;

    Twitter: @QUEENP0P
    &quot;seeing these privileged ass people play retail is so infuriating omg&quot;

    Twitter: @fantazticcc
    &quot;One thing that will always irk me is people like this ***** thinking it&#x27;s quirky and cute dressing up as someone from the working class.&quot;
    Via x.com

    Twitter: @SuckabeeHarah

    Twitter: @ElectionLegal
    &quot;This pissed me off they&#x27;re mocking people that work at Walmart fr&quot;

    Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @cyrus_zei

    Twitter: @MediaverseCU

    Twitter: @NovascoYT

    If Charli responds to the backlash, we'll let you know. What do you think about her Walmart costume?