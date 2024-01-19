15 Times Celebs Walked Down The Red Carpet With Crutches, Casts, And Slings (And Why)

She told the Guardian, "The pain felt like kind of a stubbed foot, like 'Ow,' and I thought, 'Wow, I stubbed my foot.' Then in 20 seconds, or a minute, I started walking again. And it hurt some more. So we looked down, and there was glass all over the floor. I was standing, recovering, thinking I got a little cut and telling my nephew, who was with us, to be careful. Then my practice partner put a cellphone down to the floor so we could see, and there was a huge puddle of blood. I said, 'OMG, I don't think this is good.'"



She ended up having to get 12 stitches as well as surgery.