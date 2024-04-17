14 Times Red Carpet Interviewers Asked Rude, Inappropriate, Or Annoying Questions, And Celebs Called Them Out

At the 2015 Grammys, Taylor Swift shut down a reporter who suggested she'd be walking home with "lots of men" after the awards ceremony. She said, "I'm gonna go hang out with my friends, and then I go home to the cats."

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

For celebrities, a red carpet is a work event — albeit a glamorous one. Doing red carpet interviews is part of the job, but sometimes, things get uncomfortable. They might call out a reporter for a rude or inappropriate question, or they may simply walk away.

Here are 14 times celebs shut down or called out red carpet reporters:

1. At the 2024 Olivier Awards, a fan video captured Hannah Waddingham responding to rude comments from a photographer. The paparazzo's exact words aren't clear, but Hannah responded, "Oh my god, you'd never say that to a man...Don't be a dick. Otherwise, I'll move on. Don't say, 'Show them your legs.' No."

Hannah at the Olivier Awards posing in a sparkling gown with a thigh-high slit
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

At that point, she walked away, shaking her head and wagging her finger.

2. At the 2024 Golden Globes, an Access Hollywood interviewer asked Ayo Edebiri for her reaction to her The Bear costar Jeremy Allen White's viral Calvin Klein photoshoot.

An interviewer asks Ayo what she thought of Jeremy&#x27;s picture
Access Hollywood / Via youtube.com

Ayo quite professionally shut down that line of questioning.

Ayo says he&#x27;s her boy but also her coworker
Access Hollywood / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip:

View this video on YouTube
Access Hollywood / Via youtube.com

3. During the 2024 BAFTAs, a BBC reporter asked Andrew Scott — who was not in Saltburn — for his thoughts on Barry Keoghan's naked dance scene at the end of the film.

an interviewer asked Andrew for his reaction to Barry Keoghan&#x27;s naked dance scene at the end of Saltburn
BBC / Via tiktok.com

When the reporter kept pressing him, Andrew politely excused himself from the conversation.

The interviewer asks Andrew if Barry wore a prosthetic for the scene, and Andrew says &quot;see you guys&quot;
BBC / Via tiktok.com

Here's the full clip:

@andrewscottsbestbits

And the award for 'most awkward, cringe-worthy interview question ever' goes to...the @BBC 🤦🏻 Andrew Scott just wanting to 🏃🏻💨 3#AndrewScott #bafta #BBC #Awks #Awkward #AllofUsStrangers #AOUStrangers #Saltburn #barrykeoghan #cringe

♬ original sound - The Best Bits of Andrew Scott
BBC / Via tiktok.com

4. At the The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere, an Access Hollywood reporter asked Pedro Pascal to read thirst tweets on camera without getting prior consent from him.

A reporter asks Pedro to read the thirst tweets on camera
Access Hollywood / Via Twitter: @djarinluck

He politely declined to read them aloud.

the interviewer asks Pedro to pick a favorite, and he says no
Access Hollywood / Via Twitter: @djarinluck

5. On the Creed III premiere red carpet, Michael B. Jordan called out his former classmate and current The Morning Hustle correspondent, Lore'l. He seemingly referred to comments she and her co-hosts made on The Undressing Room when Dominique da Diva called him "a nice, corny guy." In response, Lore'l reflected on making fun of him as kids. She said, "We teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let's start there, and he was no Michael Jordan."

Lore&#x27;l says they know each other, and Michael says, &quot;the corny kid, right?&quot;
The Morning Hustle / Via youtube.com

6. At Variety's 2017 Women in Power event, an interviewer reportedly asked Blake Lively — who was there as an honoree for her work against child sex abuse materials — about what she was wearing (per USA Today). Blake reportedly replied, "Really? At this event, you're asking me about my outfit? Seriously...Would you ask a man that?"

Blake in elegant off-the-shoulder pantsuit posing at an event
Gary Gershoff / WireImage / Via Getty

"I'm here so we...become more aware, and that we change, and that we build [women up]. So, you can ask me another question."

7. During the 2018 Ocsars, a Sky interviewer reportedly told Daniel Kaluuya that his movie Get Out "ticked a lot of boxes and raised a lot of important things" (per BET).

Daniel Kaluuya in a tuxedo with a contrasting velvet jacket on the Oscars red carpet
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

He replied, "We're not boxes, though. Articulating a Black experience isn't a box. It's like, what we are articulating is our truth. We are human beings."

Daniel Kaluuya in a classic tuxedo with a bow tie at an awards event
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

8. At the 2015 Grammys, Taylor Swift shut down an Entertainment Tonight reporter who suggested she'd be walking home with "lots of men" after the awards ceremony.

the interviewer saya Taylor&#x27;s going to walk home with lots of men, so Taylor says that she&#x27;s not, she&#x27;s going to hang out with friends then go home to the cats
Entertainment Tonight / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 0:21 mark:

View this video on YouTube
Entertainment Tonight / Via youtube.com

9. At the 1999 Oscars, Mariah Carey deflected Joan Rivers's questions about her weight.

Joan brings up rumors Mariah gained weight, so Mariah says, &quot;If Joan Rivers says it, then it has to be true&quot;
E! / Via youtu.be

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 0:45 mark:

View this video on YouTube
E! / Via youtube.com

10. At the 2013 Oscars, an AP interviewer reportedly told Quvenzhané Wallis, who'd just been cast in the remake of Annie, "I'm calling you Annie now."

Quvenzhané on red carpet in a gown with puffy sleeves and holding a plush dog toy purse
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Gety

She replied, "I am not Annie. I am Quvenzhané."

Quvenzhané. in an elegant off-the-shoulder dark dress with a headband, posing on the red carpet
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

11. In a since-deleted TikTok from Elle's 2022 Women in Hollywood event, a red carpet interviewer reportedly asked Anne Hathaway if she'd discussed The Devil Wears Prada with Anna Wintour. Once the actor confirmed, the reporter asked, "And what has she shared?" Anne replied, "Why would I tell you?"

Anne in sparkling halter-neck dress at event, hair down, diamond necklace
Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Via Getty

The interviewer furthered, "Because I'm a fan, and I need to know." Anne replied, "I know, but you weren't there."

Anne smiles on the red carpet in a sparkly halter dress
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Via Getty

12. During the Spanish radio awards show Premios Los 40 Principales, a reporter asked One Direction a very forward question about their sex lives.

the reporter asks who&#x27;s the &quot;main fucker&quot; of the band, and Liam and Louis jokingly reply it&#x27;s Niall
Hasta Los Pechotes TVB / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 0:20 mark:

View this video on YouTube
Hasta Los Pechotes TVB / Via youtube.com

13. During a 2014 DKNY fragrance launch event, AP News asked Rita Ora about rumors her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris was refusing to let her release music they'd collaborated on (which he's denied). The reporter said, "There's been a lot of rumors that Calvin Harris [is] not releasing some of your stuff."

Rita Ora in a metallic dress with a pleated skirt at a DKNY event
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for DKNY

Rita said, "Thank you. Buh-bye." And she walked away.

Rita with bob haircut smiling, holding a perfume bottle, wearing a metallic dress at an event
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Via Getty

14. And finally, in an infamous and viral moment from the 2014 MTV Movie Awards, The Pete Holmes Show correspondent Jamie Lee kept awkwardly insisting Shailene Woodley must be hungry.

the interviewer insists Shailene must be hungry like she is, the actor says, &quot;you should probably eat&quot;
TBS / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 1:40 mark:

View this video on YouTube
TBS / Via youtube.com