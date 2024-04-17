For celebrities, a red carpet is a work event — albeit a glamorous one. Doing red carpet interviews is part of the job, but sometimes, things get uncomfortable. They might call out a reporter for a rude or inappropriate question, or they may simply walk away.
Here are 14 times celebs shut down or called out red carpet reporters:
1. At the 2024 Olivier Awards, a fan video captured Hannah Waddingham responding to rude comments from a photographer. The paparazzo's exact words aren't clear, but Hannah responded, "Oh my god, you'd never say that to a man...Don't be a dick. Otherwise, I'll move on. Don't say, 'Show them your legs.' No."
At that point, she walked away, shaking her head and wagging her finger.
2. At the 2024 Golden Globes, an Access Hollywood interviewer asked Ayo Edebiri for her reaction to her The Bear costar Jeremy Allen White's viral Calvin Klein photoshoot.
Ayo quite professionally shut down that line of questioning.
Here's the full clip:
3. During the 2024 BAFTAs, a BBC reporter asked Andrew Scott — who was not in Saltburn — for his thoughts on Barry Keoghan's naked dance scene at the end of the film.
When the reporter kept pressing him, Andrew politely excused himself from the conversation.
Here's the full clip:
4. At the The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere, an Access Hollywood reporter asked Pedro Pascal to read thirst tweets on camera without getting prior consent from him.
He politely declined to read them aloud.
5. On the Creed III premiere red carpet, Michael B. Jordan called out his former classmate and current The Morning Hustle correspondent, Lore'l. He seemingly referred to comments she and her co-hosts made on The Undressing Room when Dominique da Diva called him "a nice, corny guy." In response, Lore'l reflected on making fun of him as kids. She said, "We teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let's start there, and he was no Michael Jordan."
6. At Variety's 2017 Women in Power event, an interviewer reportedly asked Blake Lively — who was there as an honoree for her work against child sex abuse materials — about what she was wearing (per USA Today). Blake reportedly replied, "Really? At this event, you're asking me about my outfit? Seriously...Would you ask a man that?"
"I'm here so we...become more aware, and that we change, and that we build [women up]. So, you can ask me another question."