5.

On the Creed III premiere red carpet, Michael B. Jordan called out his former classmate and current The Morning Hustle correspondent, Lore'l. He seemingly referred to comments she and her co-hosts made on The Undressing Room when Dominique da Diva called him "a nice, corny guy." In response, Lore'l reflected on making fun of him as kids. She said, "We teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan . Let's start there, and he was no Michael Jordan."