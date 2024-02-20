Andrew Scott Walked Out Of A BAFTAs Interview, And For Good Reason

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"When he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid."
so sad about All Of Us Strangers, paul mescal and claire foy not winning ANYTHING at the baftas, AND about andrew scott not even getting a nomination.— ann - bg3 era (@quandromache) February 18, 2024
that film is one of the most beautiful and heart-wrenching things i've ever seen and it deserves so much more #baftas pic.twitter.com/RGXEBgGiZK
This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/42VEoBXRQi— Alex Gilston 🔜 GFF 2024 (@PresenterAlex) February 18, 2024
This is actually dreadful. And you can bet that this would not have been asked if Andrew wasn't gay. This is not simply lousy journalism; it is also obvious homophobia. https://t.co/OqbWz8Uo19— Sethsfilmreviews (@sethsfilmreview) February 19, 2024
The hysteria around Barry’s nude scene in Saltburn is a testament to the infantilisation of cinema in the last decade. It’s a remarkably tame bit of nudity, but it’s no wonder we’re seeing less nudity from actors when people insist on decontextualising it in this manner. https://t.co/k0MoYL9faA— Jack Casey (@JFACasey) February 18, 2024