11 Times Celebs Accidentally Spilled Their Own Secrets In Interviews

Most famous people like to maintain boundaries between their personal lives and their public lives. So, they may decided to keep certain things, such as their relationship status, private. Sometimes, however, they accidentally let their secrets slip.
Here are 11 times celebs accidentally revealed something personal in interviews:
Watch the full video below, with this part starting at the 3:52 mark:
2. When Constance Wu appeared on the Pretty Smart podcast in 2023, she accidentally revealed the sex of her second-born child, which she'd been keeping quiet. After mentioning that her book, Making a Scene, was dedicated to her daughter only because it was before her son was born, she added, "Oh. Breaking news. Nobody knew I had a son; I just said that on here."
"That's fine," she added.
3. In 2023, Billie Eilish told Variety, "I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real." A month later, at Variety's Hitmakers event, she confirmed that she hadn't intended for it to be a big "coming out" moment.
However, Billie later expressed frustration with the red carpet interview. On Instagram, she said, "thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream 'what was i made for' [sic]."
4. When Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle competed on the Irish version of Popstars, she was just 16 — two years shy of the show's minimum age requirement. So, she lied about her age to get on the show, but during an interview segment, she accidentally revealed her real date of birth.
Afterward, the producer checked her paperwork and noticed that she'd given 1983 as her birth year. When they confronted her about it, she insisted that she'd accidentally said the wrong year during her interview. She also claimed that she could prove she was telling the truth, but she "accidentally" left her passport at home.
However, while the cameras were off, Nadine ending up admitting that she was only 16 at the time. Though her bandmates begged production to make an exception for her, she ended up having to leave the show.
Watch the full clip below:
5. In 2022, Grimes tried to keep the fact that she and Elon Musk had welcomed a second child together a secret, but the cat was out of the bag when a Vanity Fair interviewer visited the singer's house and heard the baby crying from upstairs.
When the interviewer first asked about it, Grimes said, "I’m not at liberty to speak on these things." However, after a pause, the baby began crying loudly and unmistakeably. Both the singer and the interviewer laughed.
Grimes said, "She’s a little colicky too. I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking.”
6. When Elizabeth Olsen and Kaley Cuoco interviewed each other for Variety's Actors on Actors in 2021, Elizabeth subtly confirmed that she and longtime partner, Robbie Arnett, were married by referring to him as her "husband."
A year later, Elizabeth and Robbie confirmed they'd actually been married way longer than the public thought, eloping and having a separate wedding ceremony before COVID-19. In a joint interview, she told The Jess Cagle Show, "I just never talked about it...I had to work in England, and there are visa issues with that. He wouldn’t have been able to come at all, actually. And also everything was so backed up. You couldn’t even, like, try to get married then. But it ended up working out."
7. When Keke Palmer visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2023, she casually let the sex of the baby she was expected slip.
Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 3:08 mark:
8. In a 2021 interview with Clevver News, Joshua Bassett accidentally came out while discussing his admiration for Harry Styles.
After the clip went viral, Joshua released a statement, which said, "My entire life, people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those who stand for love and acceptance...Love who you love shamelessly. It's OK to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love."
Watch the full video below, with this part starting at the 1:18 mark:
9. When Ryan Coogler interviewed J. Cole for Montreality in 2016, he asked him a question about being married. After messing with the director a little bit, J. Cole confirmed that he'd indeed tied the knot with Melissa Heholt.
Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 11:50 mark:
10. Appearing on The Howard Stern Show in 2021, Kristen Wiig confirmed that she and Avi Rothman had gotten married when she casually referred to him as her "husband."
Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 0:30 mark:
11. And finally, in 2011, designer Rachel Zoe accidentally revealed the sex of the baby she was expecting at the time, telling Women's Wear Daily, "It all depends on his arrival."
A few minutes later, her husband, Rodger Berman, confirmed, "It’s a little boy."