13 Times Celebs Accidentally Revealed Things About Other Celebs

She continued, "That was it, and we just kept smiling. And then I said to [Reese Witherspoon], 'Did you know?' and she said, 'I just found out, too.' And then I said to [director Ava DuVernay], 'Did you know?' And she said, 'I just found out.'"



Three months later, Mindy discussed her pregnancy on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said, "She did announce it. I had told Oprah and Reese [Witherspoon] on a movie we're working on, A Wrinkle in Time, and she announced it at press — she was very excited. If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can't complain that much about it. And you also can't be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it' — because she's almost like a religious figure. So if there's one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah is pretty good. I think I learned a long time ago that it's probably not a good idea to reprimand Oprah. There are worse things!"