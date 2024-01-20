Everybody has their secrets, and generally, we trust our friends not to reveal them. Sometimes, however, they accidentally let something we'd rather keep private slip.
Here are 13 times celebs accidentally revealed things about other celebs:
1. During a joint interview in 2022, Amy Schumer accidentally revealed that her Life & Beth costar Michael Cera had recently become a father, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge? ... I just outed him, I just outed his baby."
Michael added, "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."
A few days later, he confirmed that he had a 6-month-old son.
2. In 2015, T-Pain accidentally revealed that FKA Twigs was engaged to Robert Pattinson. He told Vulture, "Well, the first time we even met each other, we met in the studio. Her music's changed a lot since then. But she's on tour so much, and anytime I call her, she's in a different place. And she's engaged now, so that's about to be a whole other thing. ... Yeah, to ol' Patty [Robert Pattinson]. I don't know if she wanted anybody to know that..."
In an update to the article, T-Pain claimed that it was an "April Fool's joke." However, as a second update informed readers, People confirmed that FKA Twigs and Robert were indeed engaged.
3. In 2011, Kelly Rowland mistakenly revealed that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were expecting a daughter. Discussing potential baby shower gifts, she told Us Weekly, "I think her dad is gonna give her everything anyways, all I can give her is love."
In 2023, Kelly expressed her regret over spilling the beans. On the Yeah, I F*cked That Up podcast, she said, "Oh my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of [Beyoncé]'s baby when she was pregnant with Blue. That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever."
4. In 2019, Sabrina Carpenter accidentally leaked her Girl Meets World costar Corey Fogelmanis's finsta by mistakenly tagging it instead of his main Instagram account.
She later addressed it in a birthday post for Corey, writing, "Happy 20th to the sweetest, most platonic relationship in my life. I'm sorry I leaked your finsta and crammed 11 cookies into the VCR, but I love you more and more every day."
5. In 2014, Britney Spears accidentally revealed that her Crossroads costar Zoe Saldaña was expecting twins, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Who knows [if we'd ever do another movie together]? That's a very good idea. But she's pregnant with twins right now. So I'm sure she's got a huge future ahead of her."
On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Zoe said, "We were on the same flight from LA to New York, and we just talked for the duration of the flight. She has two boys, I was having twins, we had such a beautiful talk, and I forgot [about it]. It never even occurred to me to tell her not to say anything because we weren't trying to hide it, we were just trying to be discreet... When she disclosed it, she was just being Britney. I loved her, but I don't mean that in a negative way. I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth that I was shocked because we weren't ready to sort of share that — but it was Britney, so it was OK."
6. In 2017, Mandy Moore's This Is Us costar Chris Sullivan let it slip that she was engaged to Taylor Goldsmith. He told Entertainment Tonight, "I was just in the studio with her boyfriend, well now fiancé, Taylor. He didn't say a word! He seemed a little effervescent, but he's always pretty effervescent... I know him very well. He's quickly becoming one of my favorite people, and he and Mandy are an incredible couple."
He continued, "I've seen the sparkler, but I have not heard the story yet because I have not seen her yet. She just sent out an alert over our family [cast] text chain, so I can't wait to hear about it. She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half."
7. In 2017, Oprah Winfrey accidentally spilled the beans on her A Wrinkle in Time costar Mindy Kaling's pregnancy, telling People, "That's when she told me. My mouth dropped. 'What did you just say?' She said, 'Oh, Oprah, I don't think you know. I'm five months pregnant.' And I said, 'WHAAAAT?!'"
She continued, "That was it, and we just kept smiling. And then I said to [Reese Witherspoon], 'Did you know?' and she said, 'I just found out, too.' And then I said to [director Ava DuVernay], 'Did you know?' And she said, 'I just found out.'"
Three months later, Mindy discussed her pregnancy on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said, "She did announce it. I had told Oprah and Reese [Witherspoon] on a movie we're working on, A Wrinkle in Time, and she announced it at press — she was very excited. If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can't complain that much about it. And you also can't be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it' — because she's almost like a religious figure. So if there's one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah is pretty good. I think I learned a long time ago that it's probably not a good idea to reprimand Oprah. There are worse things!"
8. Then, about two months later, Mindy Kaling's The Mindy Project costars Beth Grant and Ed Weeks let it slip that she was having a girl. Beth told Us Weekly, "I'm just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it's a girl…I just think that she's up to it."
She continued, "I just think that she's ready, and I'm very happy for her because I have a daughter that's turning 25, and it's just the greatest thing in the world!"
Ed added, "We were so thrilled for her… The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own. It's a lot. When she reminded us all of that, we all cried in the final table read. I mean, Jesus, life! It makes some very interesting and beautiful patterns sometimes."
9. When Rachel Weisz appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2021, the host inadvertently broke one of Marvel's rules by revealing her Black Widow character's last name.
10. In 2016, Jiang Wen inadvertently let it spill that, in Rogue One, his costar Donnie Yen's character, Chirrut Imwe, would die. During a panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe, he said, "He and me was a partner and he believe, of course, believe in Force. But my character don't believe Force at that time. But I pretend all of them, not them, just them, to do very, very big mission. I cannot say that. And when this guy dead, I do something better. Maybe I believe, by my action, he's thinker, I'm doer."
Emcee Gwendoline Christie cut in, "I think you've gotta leave it there!"
11. When Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in Las Vegas in 2019, Diplo livestreamed the entire ceremony without their permission.
Sophie later told Net-A-Porter, "I don't know if I feel like a wife yet. I don't know how I feel. I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I'm just kind of floating at the moment. But it's tricky when people livestream it. It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny... I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiancé,' but yes, I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people, and I think that's how it should always be."
Joe also told Capital Breakfast, "Yeah, he did ruin it. I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally livestreamed it with dog-face filters."
In response, Diplo told On Air with Ryan Seacrest, "I didn't know it was a serious wedding. I really did not know what was going on. I was just hanging out with them and was like, 'This is crazy, let me record this!'"
12. In 2015, The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry mistakenly told BBC Radio 2 host Chris Evans which contestant was leaving the show next. She said, "We've already lost two. Wait a minute, we've already lost three. Marie, Dorret [Conway], and on the first week it was the lovely chap with the little hat on."
Chris replied, "Yes, but you've only lost two so far. You lose another one tonight. You know that, but we don't."
13. And finally, during a joint Today Show interview in 2008, Jack Black unwittingly told the world that his Kung Fu Panda costar Angelina Jolie was pregnant with twins. He joked that she and then-partner Brad Pitt would "have as many as [the] Brady Bunch when you have these."
Interviewer Natalie Morales asked, "It's confirmed? Is it two?"
Angelina replied, "Yeah, yeah, we've confirmed that already. Well, Jack's just confirmed it actually."
Jack later told Today, "It's my wife's fault. Tanya told me like it was common knowledge, because she's a triplet, and she's interested in that. So I filed it away for something to talk about later if I met Angelina."