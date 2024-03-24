Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Grimes Seemingly Confirmed She Has A New Romantic Partner In New Photos

The photos are steamy.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

It looks like Grimes might be seeing someone new!

Person wearing large sunglasses, headband, and leather jacket at an event
Amanda Edwards / WireImage

She has me, I mean, the internet, currently playing P.I. after she posted a series of pics with a mystery man on Instagram.

Woman in a red and black outfit posing with hand gesture at a Captain Marvel event
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

One photo depicted them kissing. Another showed him gently touching Grimes's cheek as she gazed up at him.

Grimes in a futuristic, sculptural white gown with metallic accents, at a formal event, with masked attendees in the background
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

Although his identity is not known, E! News says it appears to be DJ and producer Anyma (real name Matteo Milleri). Here's an image, if you're unfamiliar.

@anyma

My first mixtape is out on Rose Avenue Records#anyma #taleofus #roseavenue

♬ original sound - Anyma

E! also says their relationship goes back to almost a year ago, to June 2023, when they collaborated on Grimes's song "Welcome to the Opera." Since then, he's joined her to perform the remix at January's Zamna Festival in Mexico, and he's been seen liking several of Grimes's IG posts.

Person wearing a metallic mask with pearl adornments on their forehead
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Reps for Grimes didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but if they are together, this would be her first known relationship since her breakup with Elon Musk.

Elon Musk in a white tuxedo and a person in a silver outfit with structured shoulders and a choker at an event
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Huffington Post

As you may recall, Grimes dated the Tesla CEO off and on for almost four years. They welcomed three children together — daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and sons X Æ A-12 and Techno Mechanicus — before breaking up in 2022.

Two individuals exiting a vehicle, one in a beanie and sunglasses, the other in a casual t-shirt
Gotham / GC Images

Well, good for you, Grimes! You can see her post here.