Grimes Seemingly Confirmed She Has A New Romantic Partner In New Photos

E! also says their relationship goes back to almost a year ago, to June 2023, when they collaborated on Grimes's song "Welcome to the Opera." Since then, he's joined her to perform the remix at January's Zamna Festival in Mexico, and he's been seen liking several of Grimes's IG posts.
Reps for Grimes didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but if they are together, this would be her first known relationship since her breakup with Elon Musk.
As you may recall, Grimes dated the Tesla CEO off and on for almost four years. They welcomed three children together — daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and sons X Æ A-12 and Techno Mechanicus — before breaking up in 2022.
Well, good for you, Grimes!