13 Times Celebs Called Out Rude, Mean, Or Inappropriate Comments People Made On Podcasts

On the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, he said, "If you listen to podcasts, you know what an edit is — that was an edit, and that was an edit that I asked for approval or insight into, and was not given. So, after that conversation, I did ask for a transcript and what that was going to look or sound like, because that was quite a conversation, and I was not given insight into that. There were some significant pieces of that conversation that were left out that did ultimately have me in tears."



Later, on Not Skinny But Not Fat, they said, "I think Dax and I are good — I haven't spoken with him since...It felt fine...okay, actually it didn't feel that good. And also, it was really edited. I had a feeling that it would be edited. I just wish I could have had a transcript or, like, insight into what that edit would be. I thought he was very brave to release it...Oh, to be clear, he was very edited. That was not exactly what went down. I would say it was worse...It was really gaslighty to say, you know, 'I can agree with you on nine out of ten things, but then I disagree on one thing and you're gonna label me.' Well, he wasn't agreeing with me on nine out of ten. He was actually disagreeing with me on every single thing that I said. Every single thing I said, he had pushback. Every single thing."