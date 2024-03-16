13 Times Celebs Called Out Rude, Mean, Or Inappropriate Comments People Made On Podcasts

This post contains mentions of suicide.
It seems like basically everybody has a podcast these days, especially went it comes to C-list celebrities and former reality show stars. Likewise, plenty of podcasts seem to have no trouble getting famous guests. Generally, the format leads to a longer, more in-depth conversation, but sometimes, they say things they might not say on, like, a national talkshow.
Here are 13 times celebs called out rude or mean comments made by podcasters and their interviewees:
1. THE COMMENT: On The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, Megyn Kelly accused Erin Moriarty of having a plastic surgery "addiction." Comparing an allegedly "relatively recent" picture of the actor to a newer one, Megyn said that Erin transformed from a "nice, beautiful, natural gal" to a "Kim Kardashian disciple."
She said, "I find it like a sign of mental illness. I really want to get in the heads of these young girls and say, 'Please don't do this.'"
THE CALLOUT: In a since-deleted Instagram post, Erin wrote, "This is something I truly never anticipated writing. We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things. I had no idea what was going on, to be honest, because I've had one of the most challenging weeks of my life. And I specifically thought that as I emerge this period of time — so stressed that I BARELY been able to eat and sleep."
She continued, "I thought ok, I'm going to emerege this 10 pounds thinner and the verbal abuse/accusations will be flying — usually either drug use or just a flippant 'eat a burger' comment. You learn to become Teflon and move on. I had NO idea what was going on this time. To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified...Megyn used a photo taken 'a year ago' according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE (I'm about to turn 30) as an example (maybe do some research that would take 30 seconds). How utterly misinformed, inaccurate, and clickbait seeking people who we follow and consider to be informed is appalling...[In the second picture] I got my makeup done that day, and it involves major contouring, and I remember leaving feeling pretty...I saw the comments, scathing enough to just turn my comments off. But this is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news...[I am] horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment. It's broken my heart. You've broken my heart...You never know what someone is going through, social media is a platform that is not representative of a whole person, and [sic] irregardless [sic], there is no excuse for the words that have been spoken directly to me or about me. Shame on you, Megyn Kelly. Shame on you, Fox News (Vought incarnate)."
2. THE COMMENT: In a since-removed episode of The Adam Friedland Show, Adam Friedland reportedly called Ice Spice "one of the Inuit Spice Girls" and a "chubby Chinese lady." He also mocked several accents. His guest, the 1975 singer, Matty Healy, laughed along with him and added, "Yeah, that's what Ice Spice is like."
Matty gave a sort-of apology during a show in New Zealand. He said, "I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you. Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry."
THE CALLOUT Pt. 2: Ice Spice, who's been a the 1975 fan since her teenage years, told Variety, "When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused. Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some shit like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’ First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized or whatever. And the whole time, I didn’t really care."
She continued, "But that’s funny because I saw [Matty] at the Jean Paul Gaultier party a couple days ago, and he was like, ‘Hey, you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Of course.’ He apologized to me a bunch of times. We’re good."
3. THE COMMENT: When Jonathan Van Ness appeared on Armchair Expert, host Dax Shepard turned their conversation into a "debate" over trans rights, which left JVN in tears and "exhausted."
On the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, he said, "If you listen to podcasts, you know what an edit is — that was an edit, and that was an edit that I asked for approval or insight into, and was not given. So, after that conversation, I did ask for a transcript and what that was going to look or sound like, because that was quite a conversation, and I was not given insight into that. There were some significant pieces of that conversation that were left out that did ultimately have me in tears."
Later, on Not Skinny But Not Fat, they said, "I think Dax and I are good — I haven't spoken with him since...It felt fine...okay, actually it didn't feel that good. And also, it was really edited. I had a feeling that it would be edited. I just wish I could have had a transcript or, like, insight into what that edit would be. I thought he was very brave to release it...Oh, to be clear, he was very edited. That was not exactly what went down. I would say it was worse...It was really gaslighty to say, you know, 'I can agree with you on nine out of ten things, but then I disagree on one thing and you're gonna label me.' Well, he wasn't agreeing with me on nine out of ten. He was actually disagreeing with me on every single thing that I said. Every single thing I said, he had pushback. Every single thing."
4. THE COMMENT: When Matt Rife appeared on Stiff Socks, he said that his "type" was "blondes with fake tits." At the time, however, he was "still actively seeing" Brooke Schofield, who's a brunette with natural breasts. Matt also criticized women who have genitals like Brooke's.
He said, "Am I supposed to fuck you or thumb wrestle you? I don’t love a giant clit. I don’t want to look down and feel like God left the tag on you. I don’t want your pussy to look like the gum from Sausage Party."
THE CALLOUT: On Cancelled with Tana Mongeau, the podcast she co-hosts, Brooke said, "He goes on to say that he is disgusted by ‘outie’ vaginas, like, girls who have ‘outie’ vaginas, because ‘it looks like God left the tag on them.’ Now, I’m going to give you guys the Cancelled exclusive here, but I, Brooke Schofield, have an ‘outie’ vagina, OK? And so do fucking two-thirds of America! ...Imagine how I felt, he literally just went on a podcast and was like, 'Yeah, I’m fucking repulsed by this bitch.'"
She continued, "I’ve never thought about that, I watched the episode, and all of a sudden I was like: ‘First of all, I need a boob job, second of all…' ...It’s something you should never fucking comment on. I’m going to make ‘God left the tag on me’ merch, and then I’m going to donate all the proceeds to domestic violence."
5. THE COMMENT: On Club Shay Shay, Katt Williams said, "In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club."
Later in the episode, he continued, "For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk that all I had said was just, ‘Can we take some of this Stepin Fetchit shit out and then I can do it. Like it don’t need to be overtly homosexual 'cause I’m not homosexual, right? It doesn’t need that to be funny, right? And me saying that and them going, ‘Oh yeah, no problem,’ and then going to give it to this other guy and having him do it just like it was and acting like I’m a bad person because I keep standing on my standard. Yeah, it’s interesting, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. Again, I’m on the winning side of these decisions."
THE CALLOUT: In response, Kevin tweeted, "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film 'LIFT' which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know she’s talking about 'Katt' Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!! [sic]"
THE CALLOUT Pt. 2: On Brilliant Idiots, Charlamagne Tha God said, "I saw Katt say something too about Kevin Hart…Kevin Hart’s come-up wasn’t organic. I totally disagree with that. I totally disagree with that, and the reason I totally disagree with that is because we watched Kev not succeed in Hollywood."
"We watched his NBC sitcom, I think it was NBC, we watched his sitcom not succeed in Hollywood. We watched Soul Plane not do well," he said.
6. THE COMMENTS: On The Undressing Room, co-host Dominique da Diva called Michael B. Jordan "a nice, corny guy." Her co-host Lore'l added, "You know what’s so crazy? I went to school with Michael B. Jordan at a point in life. We went to Chad Science [Academy] together in Newark and to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan."
She continued, "And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark, that’s the ‘hood. We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!"
THE CALLOUT: When Lore'l tried to interview Michael for The Morning Hustle at the Creed III premiere, she brought up their time as classmates. He replied, "[I was] the corny kid, right?"
She denied calling him corny. After a brief interview, she said, "Well, you’re not corny anymore," and he just walked away.
7. THE COMMENT: On The Joe Rogan Experience, the host and his guest Shane Gillis mocked and criticized Brittany Mahomes. Shane said, "[Patrick’s] brother that does TikToks and his annoying wife that screams – everyone hates on them and it actually makes me happy...Patrick Mahomes has a wife that’s just wild. She’s up in the box and films herself…and Patrick is obviously the man, and then he’s got a crazy wife and a brother up in the box, doing all this shit."
After watching a TikTok of Brittany dancing at one of Patrick's games, Joe said, "Woah, Jesus. The problem is they keep that same energy when you get divorced. They come after you with that same energy."
THE CALLOUT: A few days after the episode came out, Brittany tweeted, "Something about grown men talking shit about someone’s wife is real weird…"
8. THE COMMENT: On Impaulsive with Logan Paul, Liam Payne discussed his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik's 2020 Twitter feud with the host's little brother, Jake Paul. At the time, Zayn's then-partner, Gigi Hadid, defended him by calling him a "respectful king" on Twitter, which Liam said "aged poorly" in light of allegations that Zayn struck Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid (which Zayn denied). Liam also claimed that, on The X Factor, One Direction was formed around himself.
He said, "From what I've heard, part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon's promise to me [after I first auditioned for the show at 14] that, 'In two years, I'll make this work for you.' So he started with my face, and then worked around the rest...I was the honorary member of One Direction. He told me that story himself at his house."
Additionally, discussing Zayn, Liam said, "There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side...You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d***.' But at the end of the day, once you’re understanding what he’s been through to get to that point — and also whether or not he wanted to be there...And listen, I don't agree with his actions. I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that. What I can say is I understand, and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person on the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you're willing to give them."
THE CALLOUT: In a since-deleted Instagram video, Zayn seemingly gave a subtle response to Liam's claims about how the band was formed. Positioned in front of his slew of awards, he sang his high note from the 1D song "You and I," which Liam performed after Zayn left the band.
Later on, the X Factor UK YouTube channel uploaded a never-before-seen clip that disproved Liam's claims that the band was built around him. In the video, judges Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh, and Simon Cowell sorted contestants into groups. Nicole moved Niall Horan's picture to the top, then they assembled the rest of the group around him.
However, discussing Liam, Simon did say, "He was the standout audition. "You don't think he should be over there [in the group of contestants moving forward as solo acts]?"
Nicole replied, "I don't think so. If he's the standout, then he could be the leader."
Simon said, "He thinks he's better than anyone else in that list."
9. THE COMMENT: When Kalani Hilliker appeared on Sofia with an F, host Sofia Franklyn said, "I love my mental illness!" Kalani replied, "Me too! It makes me me!"
THE CALLOUT: On TikTok, Trisha Paytas said, "No hate to those two girls, but for those of us who don't love our mental illness, this one's for you. So I feel like it’s great that mental illness is normalized and talked about and just so many more people are coming forward with their mental health struggles.. It can be discouraging when it gets so glamorized and it looks like people are functioning so easy and you’re not."
After discussing her personal experience and struggles with her mental health, she said, "So for those people who genuinely love their mental illness, I’m happy for you. But I don’t love mine, and that’s okay. But you can have a really fulfilling, successful life full of love and happiness and still have bad days."
In a since-deleted response, Sofia said, "OK no hate to electrocuted hair girl, but I just think it's a little bit damaging to tell people how they should or should not express their own mental illness."
Following the backlash, she apologized on her podcast, saying, "First and foremost, I would like to apologize to Trisha Paytas. What I said and what I did was a low blow and I can fully acknowledge that and I'm sorry."
10. THE COMMENT: On his podcast The Viall Files, former The Bachelor star Nick Viall criticized Love Is Blind contestants who alleged that the show didn't provide enough mental health support. He said, "Blanket statement, I think it's crazy for any of these production companies to cast someone who has ever said that they thought about or considered suicide. I would take that stand. If anyone has come forward and said, 'Hey, I once was suicidal. I struggle with some pretty dark mental health,' I don't think they're fit for reality TV."
In the following episode, he said, "If you don't want to [be on the show], you don't have to. There's literally nothing special about you when it comes to why you're on the show other than your willingness to show up and be recorded and be vulnerable and do something as insane as get married in a few weeks. No one made you do it. I just think this is pathetic. I think these people are incredibly entitled and they are weaponizing words like 'mental health' and things like that."
THE CALLOUT: In since-deleted Instagram story posts, Danielle Ruhl (who'd previously told Insider that she felt she shouldn't have been cleared to be on the show due to her disclosed history of mental illness and suicidal ideation) said, "This is disgusting...Instead of sympathizing @nickviall is making fun of the fact that I had been suicidal? For laughs? Really? Poking fun at suicide? @nickviall did u think twice about anyone else who has been suicidal before using it in a disgusting, judgmental joke? It isn't funny."
She added, "If you are as triggered as me let @nickviall know. He is just continuing the stigma that we are trying to eliminate."
THE CALLOUT PT. 2: On his Instagram story, Nick Thompson, Danielle's ex-husband and fellow LIB alum, wrote, "@nickviall is doubling down on his horrific take. This is pathetic. Keep defending reality TV productions for their inhumane cast treatment from your studio and I'll keep doing the right thing."
11. THE COMMENT: Recapping Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette on The Viall Files, Nick Viall said, "You are just spiraling, Charity. Charity loves a fuckboy."
He also criticized her for kissing men who, in his opinion, she didn't seem to have strong connections with. He advised, "It's the conversations that actually drive the relationships."
THE CALLOUT: On Threads, Charity said, "Maybe it’s time we stop getting dating advice from unqualified TV personalities who like bashing women for the sake of views."
12. THE COMMENT: On the Wednesdays podcast, hosts Sophie Habboo and Melissa Tattam asked Tom Clare and Molly Smith from Love Island who the "snakiest" cast member was. Tom replied, "Probably Georgia Steel."
THE CALLOUT: In a statement to Cosmopolitan UK, Georgia's spokesperson said, "To hear she is being branded ‘snakey' by fellow show cast members is very sad and disappointing as they know firsthand how trolling on social platforms can affect your mental health."
13. And finally, THE COMMENT: On Love Island, Martin Akinola and Shaq Muhammad were in a love triangle with Tanya Manhenga, who ultimately ended up with Shaq. On the Reality with Will Njobvu podcast, Martin claimed that, in the villa, he told Shaq, "On the outside world I would be fucking your girl in ways you can’t imagine."
THE CALLOUT: On the reunion episode, Shaq said to Martin, "I think for me, I want to know why you came out of the show and started talking on podcasts saying you would sleep with Tanya in ways you can't imagine. Because one; that did not happen and two; if that's how you choose to speak about women, that's up to you. But it's disgusting."
Martin alleged his comments were "taken out of context" on the podcast. However, he added, “I will say, yeah I crossed the line there. You know, I shouldn't have said that. So I apologize to Tanya, mostly because we never acknowledged what was talked about."
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.