19 Times Celebs Were Caught Breaking The Met Gala's Strict Set Of Rules

Kylie Jenner's forbidden bathroom selfie from 2017 deserves to be in history books.

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

As one of the most exclusive events of the year, the Met Gala is known for having some pretty strict rules, from "no smoking" to "no sitting next to your spouse." One of the most infamous rules is the reported ban on selfies and cellphones.

Of course, having rules in place doesn't mean all the attendees will follow them. Here are 19 times celebs broke the strict Met Gala rules:

1. In 2023, Doja Cat was caught vaping in the background of Emma Chamberlain's red carpet interview with Jennie Kim.

Vogue / Via youtube.com

2. In 2017, Rita Ora shared Snapchat pictures with Rami Malek and Dakota Johnson smoking in the bathroom.

Rita and Rami, who has a cigarette in his mouth, posing for a selfie, and Dakota Johnson lighting her cigarette
Rita Ora / Via snapchat.com

3. Also in 2017, Marc Jacobs posted an Instagram picture of himself "smoking in the girls room" with Char Defrancesco, Courtney Love, and Frances Bean Cobain.

4. Bella Hadid was caught smoking in the bathroom at the 2017 Met Gala as well.

Bella Hadid poses in a sparkling sheer outfit with an off-shoulder neckline
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

5. In 2021, Keke Palmer broke the "no cellphones" rule by sharing a sneaking picture of her disappointing dinner on her Instagram story.

Plate with various foods including vegetables and a caption about not showing the food, jokingly suggesting it&#x27;s unimpressive
Keke Palmer / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/keke/?hl=en

After the photo went viral, Chef Marcus Samuelsson, who was the Met Gala chef that year, told TMZ that the meal had been "delicious" and received "incredible" feedback.

In a since-deleted tweet, Keke apologized, writing, "I just have different taste buds! I love this Chef, sorry to this man."

6. Similarly, in 2023, Pusha T sneakily posted an Instagram story from the dinner table, calling out Teyana Taylor for smuggling in Chick-fil-A.

Pusha T / Via Instagram: @kingpush

7. And on her own Instagram story, Teyana Taylor posted a picture revealing that Pusha T had cleaned his plate.

Photo of empty bowl on a table with text overlay, &quot;It&#x27;s two types of ppl. ??? @kingpush.&quot;
Teyana Taylor / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/teyanataylor/?hl=en

According to Vogue, they were served "chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow, followed by Ōra King salmon with vegetable nage, asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish."

8. One of the most iconic ways celebs break Met Gala rules is the "forbidden" bathroom selfie. In 2023, Billie Eilish took a sneaky selfie with Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, and Halle Bailey and posted it on her Instagram story.

Elle, Maya, Billie, and Halle in elegant attire taking a mirror selfie in a restroom, signs indicating no smoking or vaping present
Billie Eilish / Via Instagram: @billieeilish

9. In 2019, Luka Sabbat broke the no selfies and no smoking rules.

Luka in a patterned outfit takes a mirror selfie in a restroom with another person in the background
Luka Sabbat / Via Instagram: @lukasabbat

10. And, in the background of his selfie, Luka caught Cole Sprouse smoking in the bathroom as well.

Cole smoking in the bathroom mirror
Luka Sabbat / Via Instagram: @lukasabbat

11. In 2019, Spider-Man: Homecoming costars Laura Harrier and Zendaya snuck some silly selfies together, which Laura posted to her story.

Laura Harrier / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/lauraharrier/?hl=en

12. In 2017, Kylie Jenner took a mega-viral bathroom selfie with a TON of her famous friends, including Ashton Sanders, Luka Sabbat, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Paris Jackson, Kim Kardashian, Lily Aldridge, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Frank Ocean, Sophia Li, Slick Woods, and Brie Larson. You can see the photo on Kylie's Instagram here.

Kylie in a sparkling, fringed gown waving
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Via Getty

13. In 2019, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez took a sneaky selfie together on Alex's Insta story.

Jennifer Lopez in a sparkly dress with Alex Rodriguez in a tuxedo at an event
Alex Rodriguez / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/arod/?hl=en

And they got one with Jimmy Fallon too.

Selfie of Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez in sparkling outfit and headdress, and Alex Rodriguez at Met Gala
Alex Rodriguez / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/arod/?hl=en

14. In 2015, Lenny Kravitz snapped a quick selfie with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, and their daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

15. In 2019, Riverdale costars Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart posted a sneaky selfie on Madelaine's Insta story.

Madelaine and Lili pose for a selfie in formal gowns
Madelaine Petsch / Via Instagram: @madelame

16. In 2016, Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne snapped a quick selfie in the crowded bathroom.

17. In 2019, Serena Williams posted a forbidden bathroom selfie with Ciara to her story.

Serena and Ciara posing in restroom, in fancy gowns
Serena Williams / Via Instagram: @serenawilliams

18. In 2021, Troye Sivan shared an Instagram picture from the Met Gala urinal, captioning it, "[Rihanna] told [Tom Daley] to take this pic of me weeing 🥲."

19. And finally, in 2023, Lil Nas X broke the "no selfies" rule about a million times with about a million different celebs, like Ke Huy Quan.

Twitter: @LilNasX

And Kim Kardashian.

Twitter: @LilNasX

And Billie Eilish.

Twitter: @LilNasX

And Conan Gray and Olivia Rodrigo.

Twitter: @LilNasX

And Cara Delevingne.

Twitter: @LilNasX

And Bad Bunny.

Twitter: @LilNasX

And Paris Hilton.

Twitter: @LilNasX

And Pete Davidson, Bianca Saunders, and Usher.

Twitter: @LilNasX

And Bad Bunny and Anitta.

Twitter: @LilNasX

And Doja Cat.

Twitter: @LilNasX

And Jack Harlow.

Twitter: @LilNasX

And Naomi Campbell.

Twitter: @LilNasX

And he got a solo shot to show off the full 'fit.

Twitter: @LilNasX
