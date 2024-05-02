19 Times Celebs Were Caught Breaking The Met Gala's Strict Set Of Rules

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
As one of the most exclusive events of the year, the Met Gala is known for having some pretty strict rules, from "no smoking" to "no sitting next to your spouse." One of the most infamous rules is the reported ban on selfies and cellphones.
Of course, having rules in place doesn't mean all the attendees will follow them. Here are 19 times celebs broke the strict Met Gala rules:
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions
2. In 2017, Rita Ora shared Snapchat pictures with Rami Malek and Dakota Johnson smoking in the bathroom.
3. Also in 2017, Marc Jacobs posted an Instagram picture of himself "smoking in the girls room" with Char Defrancesco, Courtney Love, and Frances Bean Cobain.
5. In 2021, Keke Palmer broke the "no cellphones" rule by sharing a sneaking picture of her disappointing dinner on her Instagram story.
After the photo went viral, Chef Marcus Samuelsson, who was the Met Gala chef that year, told TMZ that the meal had been "delicious" and received "incredible" feedback.
In a since-deleted tweet, Keke apologized, writing, "I just have different taste buds! I love this Chef, sorry to this man."
6. Similarly, in 2023, Pusha T sneakily posted an Instagram story from the dinner table, calling out Teyana Taylor for smuggling in Chick-fil-A.
7. And on her own Instagram story, Teyana Taylor posted a picture revealing that Pusha T had cleaned his plate.
According to Vogue, they were served "chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow, followed by Ōra King salmon with vegetable nage, asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish."
8. One of the most iconic ways celebs break Met Gala rules is the "forbidden" bathroom selfie. In 2023, Billie Eilish took a sneaky selfie with Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, and Halle Bailey and posted it on her Instagram story.
9. In 2019, Luka Sabbat broke the no selfies and no smoking rules.
10. And, in the background of his selfie, Luka caught Cole Sprouse smoking in the bathroom as well.
11. In 2019, Spider-Man: Homecoming costars Laura Harrier and Zendaya snuck some silly selfies together, which Laura posted to her story.
12. In 2017, Kylie Jenner took a mega-viral bathroom selfie with a TON of her famous friends, including Ashton Sanders, Luka Sabbat, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Paris Jackson, Kim Kardashian, Lily Aldridge, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Frank Ocean, Sophia Li, Slick Woods, and Brie Larson. You can see the photo on Kylie's Instagram here.
13. In 2019, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez took a sneaky selfie together on Alex's Insta story.
And they got one with Jimmy Fallon too.
14. In 2015, Lenny Kravitz snapped a quick selfie with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, and their daughter, Zoë Kravitz.
15. In 2019, Riverdale costars Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart posted a sneaky selfie on Madelaine's Insta story.
16. In 2016, Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne snapped a quick selfie in the crowded bathroom.
17. In 2019, Serena Williams posted a forbidden bathroom selfie with Ciara to her story.
18. In 2021, Troye Sivan shared an Instagram picture from the Met Gala urinal, captioning it, "[Rihanna] told [Tom Daley] to take this pic of me weeing 🥲."
19. And finally, in 2023, Lil Nas X broke the "no selfies" rule about a million times with about a million different celebs, like Ke Huy Quan.
And Kim Kardashian.
And Billie Eilish.
And Conan Gray and Olivia Rodrigo.
And Cara Delevingne.
And Bad Bunny.
And Paris Hilton.
And Pete Davidson, Bianca Saunders, and Usher.
And Bad Bunny and Anitta.
And Doja Cat.
And Jack Harlow.
And Naomi Campbell.
And he got a solo shot to show off the full 'fit.
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Met Gala conversation instead
See the Discussions