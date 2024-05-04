"No one knew me. No one cared to ask. People are there for themselves, and it shows," she said.



She also set that her initial excitement at being invited wore off as the night went on because, as one of few Indigenous people in attendance, she felt the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" held a different meaning to her than most of the other attendees.

She said, "No way am I celebrating America. If I were to celebrate anything, it would be my Indigenous roots, my Indigeneity, who I am. Because of what America did to my people, I am proud to be here today."