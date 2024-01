In Honour Of The NEW "Mean Girls" Movie Dropping, Here Are All Of The ORIGINAL Regina George Quotes That Stay On Loop In My Brain

Okay, let me get you caught up: Mean Girls , a film adaptation of the 2002 bookby Rosalind Wiseman, was released in 2004. THEN,the musical adaptation of the film adaptation premiered in 2017 and ran on Broadway until 2021. And NOW,, the film adaptation of the musical adaptation of the original movie adaptation, is set for release on January 12th, 2024... exactly 20 years after the 2004 version premiered.