    In Honour Of The NEW "Mean Girls" Movie Dropping, Here Are All Of The ORIGINAL Regina George Quotes That Stay On Loop In My Brain

    The old Regina George can't pick up the phone right now... BUT SHE'S STILL VERY MUCH ALIVE AND ICONIC!

    Ivana Peloza
    by Ivana Peloza

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Okay, let me get you caught up: Mean Girls, a film adaptation of the 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman, was released in 2004. THEN, Mean Girls, the musical adaptation of the film adaptation premiered in 2017 and ran on Broadway until 2021. And NOW, Mean Girls, the film adaptation of the musical adaptation of the original movie adaptation, is set for release on January 12th, 2024... exactly 20 years after the 2004 version premiered.

    Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

    Got it? K, next. 

    Whether you're a millennial who's excited to see your favourite story brought back to life (me), or a queer Gen Z who has a massive crush on Reneé Rapp (somehow, also me)... January cannot come soon enough.

    Paramount Pictures/YouTube / Via BuzzFeed

    Reneé Rapp, btw, is the 23-year old triple threat who is (bravely) stepping into the role of Regina George, originated by Canada's own, Rachel McAdams. But don't worry — Reneé knows what she's doing. In 2019, Reneé made her way to Broadway to take over the role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated musical. 

    That being said, one thing I won't be tolerating is Rachel McAdams-as-Regina George-erasure. So, to get prepped for what's to come, we're looking back at HERSTORY. Here are all the absolutely unforgettable quotes and line readings from Regina George (2004) that live in my head rent free:

    Paramount Pictures. / Via giphy.com

    I bet when you read them you can hear exactly how she says them too, right?  

    1. When she eats Jason up:

    Three girls sit at a cafeteria table and the text reads, &quot;So it&#x27;s settled. So you can go shave your back now. Bye, Jason.&quot;
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    When Jason asks naive home-schooled Cady Heron on her first day of school if she "wants her muffin buttered", Regina George graciously steps in before inviting Cady to sit with them. And the rest is history. 

    2. When she inquires about butter:

    Regina George turns to her left and asks &quot;Is butter a carb?&quot;
    Paramount Pictures / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    And when I saw that, I was like... literally good question. 

    3. When she manipulates Cady Heron into self-complimenting:

    Regina George sits across from Cady Heron and smiles. Text reads &quot;So, you agree? You think you&#x27;re really pretty?&quot;
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    Regina George taught me about psychological warfare — something that is a HUGE part of being a teenage girl. 

    4. When she's mean to a random girl for no reason:

    Regina George looks at Cady Heron in the hallway and makes a face. Text reads &quot;That&#x27;s the ugliest effing skirt I&#x27;ve ever seen.&quot;
    Paramount Pictures / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    Speaking of psychological warfare, now THIS...... this was a masterclass in it. Evil, evil queen she is!

    5. When Cady doesn't know the song she's playing:

    Gretchen Weiners and Regina George smile at each other. Text reads, &quot;I love her. She&#x27;s like a Martian!&quot;
    Paramount Pictures / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    For twenty years, this has been a consistently amazing and funny thing to say to your friends when they don't know something. 

    6. When she steals Aaron Samuels from Cady and then forces her to compliment him:

    Regina George wears a huge R necklace and looks up. Text reads &quot;Cady, will you please tell him his hair looks sexy pushed back?&quot;
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    Now this right here...... this will break a woman with a crush. And it does! The following scene Cady says: "I WANT TO KILL HER." 

    7. When she silences Gretchen:

    Regina George in a Santa hat looks pissed. Text reads &quot;Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen. It&#x27;s NOT going to happen.&quot;
    Paramount Pictures / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    And the sad thing is that she was right. "Fetch" has never, ever happened. But, this quote lives rent free in the culture. 

    8. When she monologues about Janis Ian being a lesbian:

    Regina George in the hallway looks at Cady Heron. Text reads &quot;Let me tell you something about Janis Ian.&quot;
    Paramount Pictures / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    Picture me typing this word-for-word from memory: 

    "We were best friends in middle school. I know, right? It's so embarrassing. I don't even... Whatever. So then in eighth grade I started going out with my first boyfriend, Kyle who was totally gorgeous but then he moved to Indiana, and Janis was like... weirdly jealous of him. Like, if I would blow her off to hang out with Kyle, she'd be like, why didn't you call me back? And I'd be like, why are you so obsessed with me?! So then, for my birthday party which was an all girls pool party, I was like, Janis, I can't invite you because I think you're a lesbian. I mean, I couldn't have a lesbian at my party. There were gonna be girls there in their bathing suits. I mean, right? She was a LESBIAN. So then, her mom called my mom and started yelling at her. It was so r*tarded. And then she dropped outta school because no one would talk to her and when she came back in the fall for high school, all of her hair was cut off and she was totally weird and... Now I guess she's on crack." 

    9. When Karen says she's too sick to hang out:

    From left: Split screen of Karen Smith on the phone and Regina George also on the phone. Text reads: &quot;Boo, you whore.&quot;
    Paramount Pictures / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    Generations of women have endearingly said this to their friends and THAT is beautiful. 

    10. When she's about to get hit by a literal bus:

    In the middle of a street, Regina George faces Cady Heron. Her mother stands behind her in the grass, on the phone. Text reads &quot;They say you&#x27;re a homeschooled jungle freak who&#x27;s a less hot version of ME.&quot;
    Paramount Pictures / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    "SO YOU CAN TAKE THAT FAKE APOLOGY AND SHOVE IT RIGHT UP YOUR HAIRY--[gets hit by a bus]." Legend. 

    11. When she pulls up in her top-down convertible to pick Cady Heron up after school:

    Three girls sit in a top-down convertible. Text reads &quot;Get in, loser. We&#x27;re going shopping.&quot;
    Paramount Pictures / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    I would've jumped head first into the car. 

    12. This is Susan from Planned Parenthood, I have her test results. If you could have her call me as soon as she can. It's urgent, thank you.

    Four girls stand in the mall and laugh, holding coffee cups and wearing pink. Text reads &quot;This is Susan from Planned Parenthood, I have her test results. If you could have her call me as soon as she can. It&#x27;s urgent, thank you.&quot;
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    Jason is back again and this time, hanging out with another girl at the MALL. The MALL. I know. It's f*cked up. So, Regina George takes matters into her own hands by, of course, punishing the girl instead of the guy. She calls the girl's home phone and leaves this incriminating message. 

    13. When she reveals an unsubstantiated insecurity:

    Regina George and Cady Heron sit side by side at the cafeteria table. Regina assesses a granola bar. Text reads &quot;I really wanna lose three pounds.&quot;
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    And who HASN'T really wanted to lose three pounds at one point or another! 

    14. Regina George. She is the nastiest skank bitch I have ever met. Do not trust her, she is a fugly s***.

    Regina George angrily looks down. A vein pops out of her head and her teeth are clenched. Text on the left reads: &quot;Regina George. She is the nastiest sk*nk b*tch I have ever met. Do not trust her, she is a fugly sl*t.&quot;
    Paramount Pictures / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    In one of the most genius plot twists of all time, Regina takes to the iconic "Burn Book" and writes this about HERSELF. Taylor Swift wrote "Mastermind" the song about this moment, allegedly. 

    15. When she wants her mom to leave the room:

    Cady Heron and Regina George sip mocktails and look to their left. Text reads, &quot;MOM.... Could you go fix your hair.&quot;
    Paramount Pictures / Via Mean Girls (2004)

    Ahh, God, I love you girls... You keep me young! 

    Well, what did I miss? And which lines are you most excited to hear reinterpreted by Miss Reneé Rapp? Let us know in the comments below or over on TikTok and Instagram!