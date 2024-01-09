In Honour Of The NEW "Mean Girls" Movie Dropping, Here Are All Of The ORIGINAL Regina George Quotes That Stay On Loop In My Brain

Okay, let me get you caught up: Mean Girls, a film adaptation of the 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman, was released in 2004. THEN, Mean Girls, the musical adaptation of the film adaptation premiered in 2017 and ran on Broadway until 2021. And NOW, Mean Girls, the film adaptation of the musical adaptation of the original movie adaptation, is set for release on January 12th, 2024... exactly 20 years after the 2004 version premiered.
Whether you're a millennial who's excited to see your favourite story brought back to life (me), or a queer Gen Z who has a massive crush on Reneé Rapp (somehow, also me)... January cannot come soon enough.
That being said, one thing I won't be tolerating is Rachel McAdams-as-Regina George-erasure. So, to get prepped for what's to come, we're looking back at HERSTORY. Here are all the absolutely unforgettable quotes and line readings from Regina George (2004) that live in my head rent free:
1.When she eats Jason up:
2.When she inquires about butter:
3.When she manipulates Cady Heron into self-complimenting:
4.When she's mean to a random girl for no reason:
5.When Cady doesn't know the song she's playing:
6.When she steals Aaron Samuels from Cady and then forces her to compliment him:
7.When she silences Gretchen:
8.When she monologues about Janis Ian being a lesbian:
9.When Karen says she's too sick to hang out:
10.When she's about to get hit by a literal bus:
11.When she pulls up in her top-down convertible to pick Cady Heron up after school:
12.This is Susan from Planned Parenthood, I have her test results. If you could have her call me as soon as she can. It's urgent, thank you.
13.When she reveals an unsubstantiated insecurity:
14.Regina George. She is the nastiest skank bitch I have ever met. Do not trust her, she is a fugly s***.
15.When she wants her mom to leave the room:
