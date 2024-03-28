Back in 2014, Rebel told The Kyle and Jackie O Show, "Sacha is so outrageous. Every single day, he's like, 'Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?' And I'm like, 'No!' Sacha and I have the same agent in America, and I'm like, 'Sacha, I'm going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me.' Every day, he's like, 'Just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious.' On the last day, I thought I'd obviously won the argument, and he got a body double to do the naked scene. Then in the last scene ... he was like, 'Rebel, can you just stick your finger up my butt?' And I went, 'What do you mean, Sacha? That's not in the script.' And he's like, 'Look, I'll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it'll be a really funny bit.' ... You don't wanna be a diva, so I ... said, 'I'll slap you once on the butt, and that’s it.'"

Ten years later, Sacha's reps told Variety, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during, and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."