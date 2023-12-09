You know Casey Wilson from her time on Saturday Night Live, and if you're the type who watches a lot of stuff in the comedy sphere, she's probably close to a household name for you.
You also know Tim Allen, the actor who's been in a bunch of children's and family entertainment over the years — Toy Story, Home Improvement, the list goes on. He was also accused of exposing himself to Pamela Anderson earlier this year in her memoir.
Tim has worked a lot on Disney-associated projects over the years, and that certainly includes the Santa Clause franchise. The TV sequel to the films, The Santa Clauses, just wrapped up its second season on Disney+ earlier this week.
So, Casey appeared in the first-ever episode of The Santa Clauses — and, as it turns out, she did not have a good time working with Tim on set.
On a recent episode of Casey'sBitch Seshpodcast, the actor and comedian said that Tim was "such a bitch" to work with. "Worst, truly single worst experience I've ever had with a costar ever," she claimed.
Casey explained that, in her scene with Tim, she was supposed to be startled as his character enters her home through the chimney: "I'm supposed to throw things at him. He's coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa. And I am woken up thinking there's an intruder — basically like a home invasion scene."
Apparently, Tim wasn't thrilled with Casey's performance — and he made it known to a producer who was just near her. "I basically hear him — he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines,'" she recalled.
"The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Tim would ask that you stopped stepping on his lines.'"
Casey also said that, after shooting, Tim was "so fucking rude" to her. "Never made eye contact, never said anything," she claimed.
"It was so uncomfortable."
We'll see if Tim has anything to say about Casey's claims!