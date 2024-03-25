Over the weekend, Rebel claimed in a post on her IG story that a male celebrity had "threatened" her because of what she wrote about him across an entire chapter of the book.
In the since-deleted post, Rebel said that "the asshole," who is apparently the focus of an entire chapter of the book, "is trying to threaten me. He's hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers."
"He's trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."
In the last 24 hours, Rebel has revealed that the subject of the book's chapter is actor Sacha Baron Cohen, whom she starred alongside in the 2016 film Brothers Grimsby.
"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Rebel wrote in another IG story slide. "The 'asshole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."
“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence," the statement read, "including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of ‘The Brothers Grimsby.’”
We'll find out what Rebel has to say about Sacha when the book starts making the rounds — until then, you can read more about her previous comments regarding working with him here.