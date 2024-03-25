Skip To Content
Sacha Baron Cohen Responded To Rebel Wilson's Allegations In Her Memoir

After a steady drip of allegations, the actor has responded.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

This post contains discussion of sexual harassment.

Rebel Wilson has a memoir coming soon called Rebel Rising. It hits shelves April 2.

Rebel smiling, wearing a gemstone necklace, at a media event
Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Rebel claimed in a post on her IG story that a male celebrity had "threatened" her because of what she wrote about him across an entire chapter of the book.

Rebel Wilson wearing a = dress at a formal event
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

In the since-deleted post, Rebel said that "the asshole," who is apparently the focus of an entire chapter of the book, "is trying to threaten me. He's hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers."

Rebel wearing a T-shirt, seated and looking to the side
Mega / GC Images

"He's trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."

Rebel smiling at a media event in a strapless outfit
Samir Hussein / Getty Images

In the last 24 hours, Rebel has revealed that the subject of the book's chapter is actor Sacha Baron Cohen, whom she starred alongside in the 2016 film Brothers Grimsby.

Sacha Baron Cohen in a brown suit and bow tie at an event
Pool / Getty Images

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Rebel wrote in another IG story slide. "The 'asshole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

A close-up of a book page with text, a pen, and a caption by Rebel Wilson mentioning Sasha Baron Cohen
@rebelwilson

Now Sacha's reps have put out an official statement to Variety, referring to what Rebel alleges in the book as "demonstrably false."

Sacha Baron Cohen in a sharp blue suit with bow tie, posing at an event
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence," the statement read, "including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of ‘The Brothers Grimsby.’”

Sacha Baron Cohen wearing a striped shirt at an event
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

We'll find out what Rebel has to say about Sacha when the book starts making the rounds — until then, you can read more about her previous comments regarding working with him here.