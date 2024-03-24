Skip To Content
Rebel Wilson Says She Is Being "Threatened" By Another Celebrity Because Of Her Forthcoming Memoir

"He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

This story contains discussion of sexual harassment.

So, Rebel Wilson has a memoir coming soon. It's called Rebel Rising, and it's out in just a few weeks — April 2, to be exact.

Rebel Wilson in black outfit with cream blazer and patterned clutch at an event
Rachpoot / Getty Images

Now, let's go back to May of 2022, when Rebel alleged in an interview with People that she was sexually harassed by a male co-star several years previous.

Woman poses on red carpet wearing a black V-neck top and tiered skirt
Chris Hyde / Getty Images for AFI

"He called me into a room and pulled down his pants," Rebel alleged, claiming that the male actor asked her to perform a lewd act.

Rebekah Elmaloglou in a black dress with white trim, standing before a &#x27;Miss Saigon&#x27; backdrop
Don Arnold / WireImage

"It was awful and disgusting. And all the behavior afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them."

Woman in a white T-shirt with rainbow &quot;Pride&quot; text, sitting and watching an event
Mega / GC Images

So, according to Deadline, Rebel recently claimed in a post on her IG Story that a male celebrity has "threatened" her ahead of the release of Rebel Rising because of what she wrote about him in the book.

Rebel Wilson at an event wearing a strapless emerald dress and a multicolored gemstone necklace
Samir Hussein / WireImage

In the since-deleted post, Rebel said that "the asshole," who is apparently the focus of an entire chapter of the book, "is trying to threaten me. He's hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers."

Woman smiling at camera with a jeweled necklace, wearing makeup and styled hair
Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images

"He's trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."

Close-up of Rebel Wilson smiling, in a navy embellished outfit
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage

We'll see what happens when Rising Rebel sees release soon.