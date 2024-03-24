Rebel Wilson Says She Is Being "Threatened" By Another Celebrity Because Of Her Forthcoming Memoir

This story contains discussion of sexual harassment.
So, Rebel Wilson has a memoir coming soon. It's called Rebel Rising, and it's out in just a few weeks — April 2, to be exact.
Now, let's go back to May of 2022, when Rebel alleged in an interview with People that she was sexually harassed by a male co-star several years previous.
"He called me into a room and pulled down his pants," Rebel alleged, claiming that the male actor asked her to perform a lewd act.
"It was awful and disgusting. And all the behavior afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them."
So, according to Deadline, Rebel recently claimed in a post on her IG Story that a male celebrity has "threatened" her ahead of the release of Rebel Rising because of what she wrote about him in the book.
In the since-deleted post, Rebel said that "the asshole," who is apparently the focus of an entire chapter of the book, "is trying to threaten me. He's hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers."
"He's trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."
We'll see what happens when Rising Rebel sees release soon.