43 Cheap Products You'll Probably Use All The Dang Time

Popular products from this list
An exfoliating brush to help keep the ingrown hairs and razor bumps away. You can use it on your face, legs, underarms, and other areas after shaving.
A hair repair serum for transforming dry, damaged hair into soft and shiny locks. The mix of aloe and argan oils should help de-frizz your mane and improve split ends.
A pair of silicone grips that'll help stop your glasses from sliding down your nose all day. And if you ever feel like your glasses are digging into your temples, these should make them more comfy too.
1. A dishwasher magnet to prevent you from accidentally putting your dirty dinner plate in with all the clean dishes and then rerunning the whole thing.
2. A hair finishing stick made of natural plant-based ingredients that can help turn that slept-in bun into a perfectly presentable hairstyle in seconds.
3. Or an edge control gel that'll help lay edges and baby hairs for a sleek look without the flaking and residue.
4. A waterproof eyeliner stamp to help you create the perfect cat-eye without having to redo your entire eye look about five times before finally getting those wings even.
5. A set of six cable clips so you can keep your charger cords organized and in sight; that way you won't have to dig behind your bed or on the side of your desk to find them.
6. A pack of two self-adhesive razor holders that'll make it easier to keep your razor separated from your partner's or roommate's and you won't have to worry about it constantly falling off the side of the tub.
7. A tube of Glossier's Balm Dotcom to soften and repair chapped lips with a combination of castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin, while leaving the perfect hint of color and/or shine (depending on which flavor you go with).
8. A detangling brush that'll glide through hair and remove knots without making you cry in the process.
10. And a magnetic bag holder that'll give your handbag a safe place to go when you're out at a restaurant and there's no space for a designated "bag chair." And obviously, setting your purse on the floor is never an option. Keep this handy so you can avoid awkwardly trying to get it to stay on the back of your seat.
Goodful
Get it from our Goodful shop for $14.99 (originally $24.99; available in four colors).