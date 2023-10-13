BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    43 Cheap Products You'll Probably Use All The Dang Time

    These things are here to improve your life for less than $25.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A dishwasher magnet to prevent you from accidentally putting your dirty dinner plate in with all the clean dishes and then rerunning the whole thing.

    The magnet on a dishwasher, which shows the word &quot;clean&quot; on one side and the word &quot;dirty&quot; when rotated
    Amazon

    Promising review: "A stylish, functional little magnet. Eliminates the need to wonder if that cup looks dirty or is it just hard water etc. Also just looks cute on the dishwasher. I do not run mine daily as I have a small household and when it does get filled, more often than I'd like to admit, the clean dishes live in the dishwasher, getting picked off as needed. This makes that process much simpler." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $5.01.

    2. A hair finishing stick made of natural plant-based ingredients that can help turn that slept-in bun into a perfectly presentable hairstyle in seconds.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray." —Jill Stilfield

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    3. Or an edge control gel that'll help lay edges and baby hairs for a sleek look without the flaking and residue.

    amazon.com

    BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they way want to! Check out, "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."

    Promising review: "Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Seabea2013

    Get it from Amazon for $4.94+ (available in various sizes).

    4. A waterproof eyeliner stamp to help you create the perfect cat-eye without having to redo your entire eye look about five times before finally getting those wings even.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    When you purchase the stamp, you'll get two pens (one wing for each eye) and they're double-sided with a regular eyeliner pen on the other end. This way you can still line the rest of your eye and make any touchups without having to switch between products.

    Promising review: "Okay, so I am as shaky as shaky gets when it comes to putting eyeliner on... But this is a miracle sent from above! It honestly is the most amazing eye makeup product I own at the moment. It is as easy as it sounds. Literally. I like that it is double ended as well! You have two pens, one for the left eye, and one for the right. The opposite end on both is just every day liquid liner pen. But honestly, it goes on soooo much smoother than any other liquid liner I've tried, or owned. I will use this every chance I get!! It also appears to be long-lasting." —Heather Olson

    Get the set of two from Amazon for $15.20 (available in two sizes).

    5. A set of six cable clips so you can keep your charger cords organized and in sight; that way you won't have to dig behind your bed or on the side of your desk to find them.

    The small half-circle cable clip with a peel-and-stick bottom, stuck to the surface of a table with a phone charger securely placed in it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These seem to work very well. Other brands had comments about them not sticking well so I went with this brand and am very happy with them. I am using them on my desk at work as well as on the back of my night table at home to keep my charger cords from slipping behind the furniture. Sure works better than Scotch taping the cords to my desk." —bigmag

    Get them from Amazon for $6.97.

    6. A pack of two self-adhesive razor holders that'll make it easier to keep your razor separated from your partner's or roommate's and you won't have to worry about it constantly falling off the side of the tub.

    Two razors hanging next to each other on self-adhesive razor holders
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I tried the first one out in the shower to hang my razor and it works great! It definitely holds up against the water and I can see how it would easily work for hanging keys or even a phone while it's charging." —Steve D

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in two colors and four-packs).

    7. A tube of Glossier's Balm Dotcom to soften and repair chapped lips with a combination of castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin, while leaving the perfect hint of color and/or shine (depending on which flavor you go with).

    Glossier

    Promising review: "I use this on my lips once in the morning and once at night and that's it! My lips are baby soft the entire rest of the day and I haven't had any issues with chapped lips since I started using it! You only need a small amount too which is so nice. I love the mint one and will definitely buy again and try other flavors." —Gretchen

    Get it from Glossier for $14 (available in 10 flavors).

    Read more about why we love this lip balm (#1 on the list).

    8. A detangling brush that'll glide through hair and remove knots without making you cry in the process.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising Review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Eric Phan

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 10 colors and two-packs).

    9. A backseat purse-holder so your bag doesn't spill all over the car floor.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Plus, the hooks have a side-opening attachment for easy installation, so they won't damage your seats!

    Promising review: "I love these! I recently purchased a smaller car and don't have room for my purse in the front seat anymore. These books are awesome and sturdy." —Erin

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in two colors).

    10. And a magnetic bag holder that'll give your handbag a safe place to go when you're out at a restaurant and there's no space for a designated "bag chair." And obviously, setting your purse on the floor is never an option. Keep this handy so you can avoid awkwardly trying to get it to stay on the back of your seat. 

    a brown magnetic bag holder holding a purse on the leg of a table
    Goodful

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $14.99 (originally $24.99; available in four colors). 

    11. A eucalyptus lavender pouch you can use to turn your daily bath or shower into a relaxing spa-like experience. Having eucalyptus in your shower has been super trendy lately because it can help with congestion, seasonal allergies, and de-stressing.

    A small satchel of lavender and eucalyptus hanging from a bath handle
    Eucalyptus Blooms/Etsy

    Eucalyptus Blooms is a North Carolina-based small business that specializes in eucalyptus bunches designed to freshen up your home.

    Promising review: "These smell AMAZING, and they're such a perfect size for the shower. I used to have big bundles of eucalyptus, but they always took up so much space. These are perfectly sized and the blend of eucalyptus and lavender is HEAVENLY." —Maggie

    Get a set of three from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $11.19 (originally $15.99; also available in a five-pack).

    12. An essential oil stick that can help you combat migraines and tension headaches right away. Apply it onto your temples, forehead, and the back of your neck and you'll actually be able to get through the rest of the day.

    Katy Herman / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "OMG, finally something that works! I've had tension and migraine headaches for around 20 years. I've tried everything: over-the-counter medication, prescription medication, pain injections, going to the chiropractor, etc. This topical oil has given me relief for nearly six weeks now. I've only had two or three headaches in that time and they were mild. I've already ordered more so I have some in my car and at home, and I bought some for two of my friends who suffer from chronic migraines. I would recommend this product to anyone with migraines — it's phenomenal." —Mary D.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95.

    For more info, read our migraine stick review.

    13. A pack of acne patches made with hydrocolloid dressing, tea tree oil, calendula oil, and cica to suck the gunk right out of your zits and help them fade away overnight.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple). I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is ideal because you can easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back onto themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn

    Get a pack of 40 round patches from Amazon for $8.49.

    14. A frizz control hair mask to deep condition your hair and leave it looking and feeling more smooth and hydrated after only five minutes. Plus, it smells like pears.

    a pink packet of the 5-in-1 deep conditioner
    Mane Club

    Mane Club is a small business born in New York City that sells cruelty-free, vegan haircare products.

    Promising review: "My hair is very damaged from chemical processing, this stuff makes it soft and shiny. I wish they sold it in a huge tub!" —Wendy J.

    Get it from Mane Club for $3.

    15. A pair of silicone grips that'll help stop your glasses from sliding down your nose all day. And if you ever feel like your glasses are digging into your temples, these should make them more comfy too.

    The silicone grip is shown on a pair of glasses, resting on the ear
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Finally the solution to my issue. My eyeglasses would always dig into the back of my ear on one side, not to mention they would slip down my nose from time to time. Tried a different pair of guards and they just did not do the job. Purchased these and what a difference, my glasses have never fit better, and oftentimes I forget to take them off they're so comfortable. Best purchase decision EVER." —Andrea Lincoln

    Get a set of five pairs from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three colors).

    16. A set of silicone face mask brushes to make applying your nightly face masks WAY less of a mess.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am in love with this silicone brush. It's easy to clean and soft on my face, easy to handle and grip. It's very good. I would buy again and again." —Amanda Panda clark

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in three colors).

    17. A bracelet fastening tool that'll help you deck yourself out in your fave accessories without almost breaking them or having to run around the house trying to find someone to help you.

    The bracelet fastening tool being held in someone&#x27;s hand while holding one end of a bracelet in place while the person clasps it together
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I can't believe I've waited this long to buy one of these. My eyesight is failing, including my depth perception so wearing bracelets has been difficult unless they are slip on. This jewelry helper is easy to use. Now I can wear bracelets again." —Cat Mom

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).

    18. A nail polish holder so you can paint your nails in peace, without accidentally knocking the bottle over on the floor or trying to hold it between your legs.

    A person painting their nails while using the nail polish bottle holder, which is securely on their fingers
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? Definitely helps with DIY nail projects. When I had no idea this polish holder existed, I tried to find creative ways to hold my polish, so that it would be in a convenient spot. However, I never found that really worked for me, or felt comfortable. This holder holds all of my nail polishes easily and is very comfortable to wear. I love that the finger holes on the bottom are not enclosed so you can just pull the holder off without ruining your paint job. Just one tip: move the holder to your pointer finger when doing your thumb." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 22 colors/patterns).

    Check out our nail polish holder deep dive to learn more!

    19. A super absorbent, anti-frizz microfiber hair towel to cut your hair drying time in half, without adding extra heat damage.

    A reviewer&#x27;s hair wrapped up in a microfiber towel
    amazon.com

    Ever since I started using a microfiber hair towel, I hardly ever use a blow-dryer anymore. I'd rather not add heat to my curly hair unless totally necessary, so I'll wash my hair at night, wrap it in a microfiber towel and let it dry on it's own. It helps my curls feel much healthier — and it keeps my hair out of the way while I'm doing my skincare routine.

    Promising Review: "If you have naturally curly hair, you need this towel! I don't know what is at work but it definitely reduces frizz and my curls come out much nicer after using this towel. It would be even better if the towel was a smidge larger so it would feel more secure while wrapped around my head. Even so, it's a great product and I recommend it to my curly-haired friends." —KShats

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes).

    20. Or a microfiber towel pillow cover for those who prefer to wash their hair before bed, but don't want their pillow getting soaked. It's super absorbent, has a waterproof lining, and it's gentle on all skin and hair types.

    Model laying her head on the leopard print pillow with wet hair
    Kitsch

    I use this pillow cover and it's been a great problem-solver since I always shower at night and I never use a blow-dryer. Since I have thick, curly hair it holds a ton of moisture, especially when it's in a braid or a bun (which is usually how I do it before bed). Over the years, I've just been used to my hair getting my pillow wet and I never thought much about it. But now that I have this innovative pillowcase it's honestly so much better. It helps me avoid a bad chill during the night and it saves my pillows from getting gross.

    Kitsch is a woman-owned accessory brand that was founded in 2010. They also sell cute scrunchies, cloth face masks, satin pillowcases, and more.

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99.

    21. A jar of O'Keeffe's hand cream that'll really come in ~handy~ to repair painful blisters and cracked skin after all that hand washing!

    A before-and-after of a very dry hand with many cracks and small cuts compared to a much softer and smoother looking hand with only a couple small dry spots left
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday and when I put it on, I could tell right away that this was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." —Steve

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in packs of two or 12).

    22. An orange vanilla conditioning detangler spray made with vegan, plant-based ingredients to make after-shower brushing a whole lot less painful and time-consuming.

    A hand holding the detangler spray bottle, which is about the size of a body spray or face mist
    amazon.com

    This conditioner says it's designed for all hair types and has been reviewed by people with straight hair, looser curly patterns, and Type 4 hair.

    Promising review: "The BEST detangler out there, and I have tried them all...even the expensive leave-in conditioners that say they detangle also. Bonus: your hair smells like those orange/vanilla popsicles that are so good. I have long, thick hair and I use a wide-tooth comb after the shower. I spray this on all over and have zero trouble getting through my hair! So nice!" —Alyssa V

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three scents).

    23. A bottle of Jergens wet skin lotion perfect for lazy people, because you can apply it while your skin is still wet, before you even step out of the shower. It saves a few minutes and will lock in the hydration your skin needs.

    A hand holding the bottle of lotion over a relaxing-looking bath
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It'd give it 10 stars if I could. Let me start off by saying I am LAAAAAZY. I also hate the way my skin feels after I moisturize. It takes forever to dry and even still there is a gooey, sticky feeling with every moisturizer I use. This eliminates ALL OF THAT. You just have to put it on after you turn off the shower, let it rest on your skin for a couple of minutes and then pat off with your towel. It absorbs super quickly and my legs feel as silky as a dolphin's fin. Jergens you have a customer for life!" —MZ

    Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (also available in a three-pack).

    24. A set of ceiling fan chain pulls, because it's always annoying when you just want to turn on the light, but you end up turning on the fan, and then you have to pull it three more times to get it to shut off.

    Two chain pulls, one with a small lightbulb on the end and another with a small fan on the end to easily tell them apart
    amazon.com

    Promising review:  "Absolutely adorable! They add panache to the fan, and you never have to worry about which pull to choose. The set also makes it easier for me to reach them. They do not get in the way and are a sturdy fit into the original chain. Would highly recommend to anyone." —Scholar Mama

    Get them from Amazon for $6.99 (available in four finishes).

    25. An outlet shelf for a convenient place to set your phone, electric toothbrush, or speaker while they're charging.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this because I have an electric toothbrush with a charger and wanted to get it off the bathroom counter. This did exactly that. It hides the cord well and take the clutter off the counter." —Scampos

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in four colors and multipacks).

    26. A cult-favorite Aztec Secret Indian healing mask made with 100% calcium bentonite clay that'll work magic to deep clean your pores and help fight acne and blemishes. Not only do people love it to treat their face, but customers have also found success using it on their hair, on their feet, and in the bath! We stan versatility.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    There is a bit of mixing involved — you'll need to add some apple cider vinegar for it to do its best work. This product is cruelty-free and formulated without additives or fragrances.

    Promising review: "I first want to share that I typically don’t share reviews but this products has truly helped clear my skin. My adult acne has been out of control for some time now. I’ve tried everything including hormone therapy which didn’t help. I’ve ended up with a scarred face from so much picking at my acne. I’m sooo amazed by this mask. Yes it dries your face but a good moisturizer does the trick. So thankful for this product. I do masks all the time. Most recent was a black sea mask. It cleaned up my blackheads, but my acne remained. This seems to be doing the trick! Try it out! You won’t regret it." —Danielle Torres

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in two sizes).

    Check out our Aztec Secret Indian healing mask deep dive for more info!

    27. A meal planning and grocery list pad so you're not walking aimlessly down the store aisles only to have to go back again because you forgot some ingredients.

    Amazon

    This pad is also magnetic so you can put it on your fridge. And the shopping list section is perforated so you can easily tear it off, take it to the store with you, and start writing down things for next week's meals.

    Promising review: "I got this because I wanted to have some structure in my week and not have to think about what to cook for dinner every night. It has helped tremendously and I recommend it to anyone who struggles coming up with meals on the day of. At the ending of each week, I pick out everything I’m going to cook for the next weeks meals and write them down and put anything I don’t already have on the shopping list. Now instead of not making something or having to make an extra trip to get ingredients, I just make one trip a week to the store and have everything I need. This definitely helped with the stress of cooking." —Chante

    Get it from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in five designs).

    28. A gorgeous purple-mauve nail polish for anyone who likes to relax by painting their nails. This color is neutral enough to wear all the time, yet still a nice change of pace from your typical nudes and white.

    hand wearing the mauve nail polish
    Orly

    Promising review: "A classy light purple-mauve. Application is semi-sheer on first coat but beautiful on the second coat. This color could become a new fall and spring neutral for me. It's so pretty, you need it!" —Adubz8888

    Get it from Orly for $11.

    29. A set of 10 reusable silicone drinking straws, because they're much better for the environment and they'll make it easier to tell your drink apart from your roommate's.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was kind of shocked at how good quality these straws are! They come in a neat little baggie that you can store them in, and with a straw cleaner as well! I don't usually leave reviews on products (even if I really like them), but they donate 100% of the proceeds of your order to OCEANA if you leave a review, and that's a HUGE plus for me. So not only do I really like the product, I get to share the good news through this review AND my payment gets donated to OCEANA. I really really appreciate that. 10/10 product!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in straight or bent and in larger packs).

    30. A microwave pasta maker that'll make it super easy to enjoy a yummy pasta dinner when you just don't have the energy to boil the water, stir the pasta, and do all those extra steps.

    A person dumping water out of the container and into the sink while the pasta stays securely inside
    Amazon

    It yields up to four servings at a time, and is top-rack dishwasher-safe.

    Promising review: "I don't want to get all gushy over a pasta maker, but man... I really love this gizmo! I try to limit my monthly food expenditures, and the Fasta Pasta helps me work in at least one inexpensive pasta meal every week, if not more. First of all, I like spaghetti, but I'm lazy and impatient and don't like things that take a long time to make, with a bunch of steps, and a big clean up afterward. The Fasta Pasta is perfect for me. I get the exact amount of correctly measured spaghetti; it's faster than boiling water in a big pot, then having to watch and stir the pasta; the pasta comes out perfectly cooked every time and the cleanup is a snap. No big pot, no colander, no spaghetti fork to lift out the pasta. Just the easy-to-clean Fasta Pasta, and a pot to heat up the sauce. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!" —Smilin Sam

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    31. A tube of Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 to use daily that'll protect skin from the sun and provide moisture, without the annoying white residue that is usually left behind.

    Hands applying some of the sunscreen from the tube
    Target

    Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black woman-owned business that was founded in Miami in 2016. The brand's products are cruelty-free and formulated without parabens or other harmful chemicals.

    Promising review: "I know as women of color we worry about that ashy/white cast type of look when we put on sunscreen or looking oily, but this sunscreen doesn’t cause either one of those things to happen. It blends into the skin very well immediately, it doesn’t have that sterling sunscreen smell and a little goes a very long way. I highly recommend!" —Kayla

    Get it from Target for $15.99 or Black Girl Sunscreen for $18.99.

    32. A scalp massager that can help with blood flow and assist in removing any product residue that may be hiding on your scalp.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is just what I wanted! Great for a scalp massage. I wanted a product that would not pull my hair, and did not have hard, plastic seams, to pull or damage my hair. This is it! Very relaxing, to use. It is light, and comfortable to hold. I don't have to worry about straining my hands trying to grip this. I can control the amount of pressure perfectly without scratching my scalp. I bought one for my mom, and two for me! Love these. Great gift, for the natural hair enthusiast, or anyone looking for a nonmotorized scalp massager." —BunnyLove2

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).

    33. A handheld milk frother so you can enjoy a fancy latte, cappuccino, or macchiato from the comfort of your home.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The Zulay Milk Frother is awesome when making keto coffees and lattes. Mixes butters, coconut oils, and creams perfectly for creamy coffees and teas. Best frother I have purchased and love, love, love the stand." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).

    34. A coconut-infused jelly facial cleanser that'll gently remove makeup and leave your skin fresh and clean, without feeling stripped, thanks to a lovely combination of coconut fruit juice, sugar maple extract, aloe vera, cucumber fruit extract, and vitamin B5.

    E.l.f. Cosmetics

    Promising review: "Hooollyy cow! This just replaced my Clean and Clear face wash! It’s amazing, works so well and a little goes a long way! My skin feels great after I use it — soft and not dried out. I originally bought this as a sample and liked it so much, I bought three full sized. Love love love!" —Maleficent

    Get it from Target for $7 or from E.l.f. Cosmetics for $6.

    35. An overflow drain cover so your bath can stay nice and full for ultimate relaxation.

    A bath tub filled to the top thanks to the help of the drain cover
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Baths have changed for me forever now! I can actually FILL THE TUB and not hear that dreaded sound of half my water (and my expensive magnesium flakes, essential oils, organic bubble baths, and other fancy therapeutic ingredients) tragically vanishing down the drain. If you're a larger person trying to fit in a smaller tub, especially, you know... THE STRUGGLE IS REAL. Now I can take more baths, enjoy more relaxing warm coziness... all because of this little bit of silicone!" —anonymous

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in nine colors).

    36. A fidget ring you can play around with during times when you're feeling anxious. You can easily wear it anywhere and you don't have to worry about it distracting others around you.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this ring. It's the perfect thing to get me through stressful or overwhelming situations without being a distraction to others or appearing unprofessional. Additionally, it's an attractive piece of jewelry for the price!" —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in sizes 4-12 and 16 designs and quantities).

    37. A heat-resistant silicone mat/pouch so you can safely store your hot hair tools without having to worry about them melting or burning anything.

    The silicone mat/pouch showing a straightener safely packed inside of it and laying on top of it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Works good for what I need. Living in a furnished rental, I was worried that my new hair straightener that gets really hot would ruin the dresser. This is perfect to protect that, even at the hottest setting it doesn't seem to be affected by the heat. The fact it's a pouch as well is great for travel." —Maya

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in seven colors).

    38. A hair repair serum for transforming dry, damaged hair into soft and shiny locks. The mix of aloe and argan oils should help de-frizz your mane and improve split ends.

    A before-and-after of a reviewer with dry, damaged hair and split ends compared to much healthier and smoother looking hair after using the serum
    amazon.com

    This products has been used and loved by people with straight and curly hair textures.

    Promising review: "I found this product through a BuzzFeed article for those with frizzy hair and THIS PRODUCT DID NOT DISAPPOINT PEOPLE! I put this serum through the ringer; I got this to stand up to Bay Area fog AND the nasty, humid heat wave we got a couple weeks ago. No frizz, no extra curls. Nothing! On top of that, it made my hair super glossy. I'm very impressed. Heads up though, a little goes a long way. One pump is enough to cover my hair and I have medium-length hair. Also, it can make your hair look oily if you use too much. I do have oily hair so working on my ends first then working to my roots works for me." —Jazmine Carbajal

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    39. A pumice cleaning stone you will want to keep your bathroom sparkling. ✨ No one enjoys sitting on a yucky toilet.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a 19-year-old master bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time which regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove. Decided to try this pumice stone, figuring that the worst that could happen would be that it scratched the porcelain and I'd have to replace the toilet. Which was what I would have had to have done anyway, if I couldn't get the disgusting stains out. Pumice stone worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease, but 10 minutes later I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching. Am very happy with this purchase... well worth the very low price!" —Happy Retiree

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    40. A makeup brush shampoo, because let's ~face~ it, we could all stand to clean our makeup brushes more frequently — in fact, this product suggests doing it weekly! It's better for your skin and improves the performance of the brushes.

    A before-and-after of dirty makeup-covered brushes compared to the same brushes that are now much cleaner and lighter in color
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cleanser is great! It fully removes all makeup from the brushes without leaving them feeling beat up (I'm not the most gentle when it comes to cleaning brushes). I use a thick foundation that soaks heavily into the bristles, but this removed it all. At first I thought it was a bit thin, but after using it, a little bit goes a long way. It has a nice lather, but very nicely and easily rinses out." —Kryssy

    Get it from Amazon for $6.29.

    41. A hand-poured soy candle inspired by the city of Charleston so your senses can take a little vacay — while in the comfort of your living room. The candle comes in a cute mini mason jar and has notes of currant, white tea, and florals.