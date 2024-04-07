38 Affordable Beauty Products With Results So Good, You’ll Swear They Had A Luxury Price Tag

1. CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream — it's fragrance-free and formulated with hyaluronic acid to help soften your skin, support elasticity, and maintain your skin’s natural barrier. And it does all of this while you sleep, so you can wake up with more vibrant-looking skin. Talk about getting beauty rest!
BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!"
Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody
Get it from Amazon for $14.74.
2. An Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil to help you deep clean your face and say farewell to pore congestion. It works to remove makeup residue, blackheads, and sebum — to the point where reviewers are raving about the results. And if you're a fan of the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, then you might want to save a few bucks and try this — like this reviewer did!
Promising reviews: "I used to use DHC Deep Cleansing Oil for 15 years until they started hiking up their prices; I had to find an alternative. I came across many influencers on Instagram who recommended this Anua Cleansing Oil and I took a chance even though I have very sensitive skin and I break out easily with new products. The consistency is very different from DHC, but it still did the job well when it came to removing makeup. It’s been about 3 months, and I have to say there is a visible difference in my skin. All the sebum on my nose, which I thought was blackheads, are pretty much gone and my skin has a smoother texture. None of this happened when I used to use DHC. Plus it’s much cheaper. Anua is $10 cheaper. You can’t beat that. I highly recommend this product. It removes all makeup thoroughly and skin overall improves. I will continue to purchase this cleansing oil for a long time as long as they don’t change the formula and don’t raise the price like DHC did. I’m a fan!" —Hanna Lee
"I can't live without this cleansing oil, it's magic in a bottle. This is the only thing that's been able to clear the sebaceous filaments on my nose after consistent use daily!! It also helps the milia/filaments under my eyes too! LOVE ITTTTT, WHO LET ME LEAVE THE HOUSE WITHOUT DOUBLE CLEANSING AT NIGHT?" —Sarah Coleman
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
3. A cuticle oil that'll have you feeling like you just got a luxurious manicure. Thanks to a combination of safflower oil, sunflower seed oil, cottonseed oil, and vitamin E, your nails are going to experience less peeling and more healing! This should help them appear stronger, healthier, and longer over time.
Promising review: "I reached a point where my hands and nails are just trashed from gardening and washing dishes without gloves. I bought this oil hoping to strengthen my brittle nails. It’s only been like a week using it, but oh my, this stuff is amazing. My thumb pads had rough, cracking skin. Cuticles were a shredded mess. One or two applications of this stuff has totally turned around the health of my hands. And it smells amazing. There’s some kind of magical combination in this oil that is far beyond your average cuticle oil. I might start putting this stuff all over me. This is a 10-star product." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $6.33+ (available in 11 scents, two sizes, and multipacks).
4. Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush reviewers say is comparable to similar blushes by our beloved Rare Beauty and Glossier... *gasp*! This buildable, soft blush will help you give your face a gorgeous, lively tint. And the water-based formulas will give you a nice dewy, soft finish.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves this! Here are her thoughts:
"I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan, so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable comp, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Promising review: "The nude color is beautiful; very sheer, easy to blend, and does not settle into my textured and aged skin. It is not shiny or glittery. Blends well over foundation or bare skin. I even put it on over a powder foundation, and it looked fabulous. I've tried many cream/gel blushes: Rare Beauty, Glossier, Ilia, and other high-end brands, and honestly, I prefer this one due to to color/texture/finish. Really a bargain and will last a long time." —Spacecat47
Get it from Amazon for $3.29+ (available in six colors).
5. E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter to give your skin a radiant, smooth base — wear it alone, under your makeup, or even use it as a highlighter. Plus, it contains hyaluronic acid and squalene, so it'll add some moisture to your face as well. Did someone order a daily dose of dewy, glowy, flawless skin??
Promising review: "This stuff is so legit I’ve gone through three bottles. Adds the perfect glow to your skin! Sometimes I use it under foundation and sometimes I use it solo with a bit of concealer. I will never not repurchase it for the price and how beautifully it sits on the skin. This stuff is viral for a reason!!" —mapagill
Promising review: "I’m surprised how much I love this product. I’ve been applying daily and getting compliments about my complexion ever since. Try it!" —Jessica Brutlag
Get it from Amazon for $12.44+ (available in 12 shades).
6. An easy-to-use cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick, which is highly pigmented and available in matte, shimmer, and metallic shades. It'll glide effortlessly over your lids for a gorgeous, minimal effort look. And it's waterproof and crease-proof, so you won't have to worry about it getting messed up throughout the day.
Promising reviews: "This eye shadow stick glides on and stays on until taken off. Highly recommend trying. Price is right compared to other eye shadow pencils." —Blondie
"I love this eye shadow! I use Taupe. I have purchased this three times. Each pen lasts about 6–8 months, depending on use. I use mine daily. I used to wear dark eye makeup and this has transitioned nicely to wearing less eye makeup for a natural look. I simply wear this eyeshadow with mascara." —Felicity
Get it from Amazon for $13.08+ (available in 54 colors).
7. NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip to give your lips a non-sticky, high-shine tint of color that'll keep your lips hydrated for up to 12 hours. Formulated with squalane, raspberry, and cloudberry oils, this stuff is going to be a new favorite in your daily routine. Plus, some reviewers even say it's better than Dior's lip oil.
Promising review: "Best lip oil I have ever owned; better than Dior. It is not sticky at all, [it's] long-lasting, sheer and it has the juicy drop smell. It smells so good, like really just like tooooooooo good to be true. It is perfect; total game changer, so if you want like a lip gloss, but not too sticky, then this is really for you. 😁" —Lola
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in seven shades, plus clear).
8. A Cantu curling cream for anyone looking to add some hydration and definition to their curls and coils. It uses tried and true ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil to help Type 3 and 4 hair textures be their most vivacious selves. You'll feel like you spent hundreds to get these results when it was really thanks to a jar of hair cream that costs less than $10. And that, my friends, is what we call WINNING.
Promising reviews: "Works great on curly 3a hair. This hair cream is a game-changer! I went from never wearing my hair curly to wearing it down for a whole week. Smells good and is very moisturizing as well. I put it in while damp, and it dries almost the exact same as it looked wet. It leaves curls shiny and frizz-free. I would recommend this product to anyone who has fought with their curls." —Amanda
"Game-changer. This has become the holy grail for my long, curly, but frizzy hair. Finally something that keeps my hair in check without making it crunchy! It smells amazing, and you get sooooo much, the price point is perfect!!" —Melanie Lee
Get it from Amazon for $6.48.
9. A bottle of Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil to help make scars and marks vanish before your eyes. It's formulated with vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower, and lavender oils for an anti-inflammatory combination that works for all skin types.
See a TikToker's before and after here.
Promising review: "I've been using Bio Oil consistently for the past year, and my skin is glowing! Any marks or scars have noticeably diminished. Even my stretch marks are less apparent. I was skeptical at first; however, time and consistency have proven that Bio Oil makes a difference. I am subscribed and will continue to use it. I use it once daily all over my body immediately after showering." —K.
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
10. Essence Lash Princess Mascara — almost 300,000 reviewers swear by this cruelty- and paraben-free, budget-friendly mascara! It's less than $5 (the price of a latte), it's lengthening, volumizing, and way easier to apply than fake lashes. What else could ya ask for?
Plus, a lot of reviewers say it's even better than the popular Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara!
I have this mascara, and it is my FAVORITE (that's my face on the left)! I am constantly buying more when I run out. Plus, it's so dang affordable. Check out my in-depth Lash Princess mascara review.
Promising review: "Better than popular name brands at a fraction of the cost!! As a woman who has bought every mascara out there from expensive department store exclusives (around $30+ ) to brands found in local drugstores...this mascara rivals and is somewhat BETTER than all I've bought before. It gives your lashes a thick, full length in a few coats. UNBELIEVABLE for the price!! I highly recommend it. You will see for yourself!! I am shocked at how great my lashes look in only two coats!!" —Lisa Baker
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. Or a set of B&Q reusable lash clusters so you can ditch the expensive lash extension appointments and get results that are just as good for a teeny tiny fraction of the cost. Reviewers say these are even great for beginners and can last days at a time.
Be sure to grab some eyelash adhesive and a lash applicator!
Promising reviews: "[It's my] first time using B&Q lashes, and they are amazing! They lasted me seven days before changing them out! They are so easy to apply. I’ve used other brands before, but I think this is better. For years I went to get them done, but I won’t ever go back! These are a GAME-CHANGER. You won’t regret it." —