    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

    30 Cheap Impulse Buys You'll Actually Get A Lot Of Use Out Of

    Because the ideal impulse purchase lives at the intersection of Practical Parkway and Fun Avenue.

    Katy Herman
    by Katy Herman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A cute and under-$5 (!!!) trio of clear glosses, each with a different key ingredient boasting different benefits. Toss a different one in your bag each day to suit your mood!

    reviewer holding the three gloss tubes
    amazon.com

    There's one with mint oil for a cooling effect, one with coconut oil for ultimate hydration and shine, and one with rose hip oil and vitamin A that can help reduce fine lines.

    Promising review: "I am extremely happy with my purchase. This lip gloss has the most perfect texture and is very glossing. It lasts very long. For example, today I applied the gloss at 1:10 and even played basketball, took a three-hour nap, and woke up and my lips are STILL glossy and moisturized. The gloss is beautiful and very pleasing to the eyes. All of the lip glosses have a nice smell." —Amanda prak

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.49.

    2. Surprisingly affordable bike shorts, which, like any of the trusty pairs you've been living in lately, are great for wearing for workouts, while chillaxing, or under dresses. What makes these particular comfy wardrobe staples must-haves? POCKETS and over 59,000 (!!!) 5-star ratings.

    reviewer in black mid length bike shorts
    A reviewer running in the dark gray pair with their phone in the pocket
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are lifesavers. The charcoal pair is cotton and soooooo comfy for summertime. But I have multiple pairs of each color and swear by them. They are great for the gym and just wearing under dresses and skirts." —MissLee

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–5XL, three lenghts, and 30 colors and styles).

    3. A nourishing shea butter and hyaluronic acid shower lotion designed to be applied when your skin is still wet and your pores are most open to absorb all the moisturizing goodness. Whoever came up with this is a skincare genius.

    diagram showing the lotion and instructions for using: turning off the shower, applying to wet skin, then patting dry
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've been using this product for one week, and my skin has never been softer. I'm in my early 50s, and every year around fall, my skin begins to dry out. By January, it's actually cracking and painful, and showering only made things worse. That's why this year, I decided to start moisturizing BEFORE the cold winter months. This product leaves your skin soft, smooth, and well hydrated. But best of all, it doesn't feel greasy. It's gentle, which is a concern for me since I have sensitive skin. A little of this product goes a long way. The instructions say put a dime-size dollop of lotion on each arm and leg, and that really is all you need for your extremities. It spreads smoothly and covers a large area. Moisturizing while still damp from the shower is definitely the way to go. This also has a very clean scent that smells like a soft mixture of coconut and vanilla, but I think that may actually be the scent coming from the shea butter (not sure). I'm sold on this stuff." —Flipp'n Pages

    Get it from Amazon for $9.79.

    4. A rocking garlic press, peeler, and scraper set that'll make meal prep way easier for the garlic lovers of the world. No more trying not to cut your fingers while mincing or trying to get pieces small enough — just peel the clove in the included peeling tube, and then crush it and rock the press back and forth over it for a perfect batch.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Peeling garlic is always tricky. This handy tool makes it very easy, and then the garlic press is also very easy to use. Very well-built garlic press. Very sturdy. Comes with a small scraper to remove all garlic. You can use any small spoon or fingers also for that. Super easy to clean; just put under tap water. Also dishwasher safe. Garlic is evenly minced. Make sure to rock it while pressing." —Sam

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).

    5. Or, if you're the whimsical type, a Dracula garlic mincer (which you can also use for things like ginger and nuts, though those aren't as funny) if you wanna add some spoopy ~seasoning~ to your dishes year-round. Just pop in the garlic and twist to press, crush, and mice several cloves at a time!

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from good friend to best friend, but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95.

    6. The most delightful and wholesome doormat to make your day every time you come home and make all your guests feel oh so welcome.

    brown doormat with black writing reading &quot;yay it&#x27;s you&quot;
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Get this for self-love. Who needs a husband? Just get you a really nice welcome mat!" —SJ

    Get it from Amazon for $21.48.

    7. A double-sided laptop-cleaning brush with a microfiber tip on one side and the WORLD'S SOFTEST retractable bristles on the other. You'll want to use it even when your computer is already clean because it's so satisfying (even if it's just to fidget with).

    Amazon

    I'm constantly grabbing mine off my desk and fidgeting with it or running my fingers over the dense bristles.

    Promising review: "Compact, easy to use, FANTASTIC for the small spaces between your keys. I was going to get one of those weird little gel keyboard cleaners, but decided to give this a shot instead. VERY happy I did." —AichJay

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    8. An adorable but also durable squeaky plush duck sure to get so much use and love from your pupper. Just ask the over 5,000 pet parents who've left pawsitive reviews — it can survive longer than most toys even with pooches who love to tear things up, so it's sure to fit the ~bill~ and become their new fave.

    AnaMaria Glavan/BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan's Frenchie, Rockie, usually destroys toys in days, but this cutie lasted him MONTHS. She also says the squeaky sound wasn't too annoying — bless. Check out AnaMaria's full Duckworth dog toy review, and make sure to supervise your pups when playing with any plush toys!

    Promising review: "My mini Aussie loves to find the weakest spot of a stuffed toy. Once he does, he then meticulously pulls out all of the stuffing inside while making sure to leave the tiniest hole possible. We typically avoid stuffed toys altogether to avoid the mess, but I saw all the good reviews for Duckworth and decided to roll the dice! My husband laughed out loud when I pulled this out of the package, and made a bet with me that it wouldn't last the weekend. I'm happy to report that it has been two solid weeks, and Duckworth is still with us! Not only is he alive (fully intact too), but our Aussie LOVES him! Sure, he plays rough with him from time to time, but he also snuggles him and carries him around everywhere. It's like his baby. I'm sure Duckworth will eventually meet his demise, but we're just happy he's survived two full weeks. :)" —Whitney

    Note that if your pup does love to chew, they shouldn't be left unsupervised with even the most durable toys!

    Get it in one of five random colors from Amazon for $7.90.

    9. An incredibly helpful blind spot mirror that'll quite simply help you be a better, safer driver.

    small round blind spot mirror stuck to corner of car&#x27;s side mirror
    Amazon

    It comes with an optional adjustable swivel base!

    Promising review: "I got this on a whim that it would improve my driving experience and it has significantly. I did not attach the swivel base as others had mentioned in these reviews and my experience has been great. Lets you see your blind spot pretty well. Where it really shines is parking and backing up, it gives a ton more visibility." —Stork

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $6.99 (available in four shapes).

    10. A Revlon oil-absorbing facial roller to get your lovely face looking marvelously matte in no time. Why have you been burning through all those blotting papers when you could just grab this wonderful reusable option???

    amazon.com

    You can remove the stone part, rinse and wash it with cleanser, and put it back in to be used again!

    Promising review: "I bought two of these. One for myself and one for my daughter. She used hers first and fell in love and said, 'Mom, you have to try yours right now! This is AHmazing! I love it!' She was right. It’s awesome and now resides in my purse so I’ll have on me all the time. My skins gets oily midafternoon and there’s still so much of the day left that I don’t like walking around with an oily sheen on my face. I pat with tissues but that’s wasteful. A simple roll over the face with this gets rid of the oil and actually makes my skin feel nice. I might have to buy more and leave them in different places so I never have to go without." —Tired Mom of 3

    Get it from Amazon for $8.68.

    11. A massaging, exfoliating, and blood-flow-increasing scalp brush over 6,000 (!!!) reviewers swear by to give you that feeling of someone deep shampooing your hair at a salon, not to mention help with dandruff and buildup and even help encourage hair growth!

    A reviewer using the teal silicone brush on their wet, shampooed hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Works great; I couldn't go without it now. This leaves my scalp squeaky clean and allows my hair to go longer before starting to look greasy. I am one of those people who only washes my hair twice a week and this has made it so that my hair stays looking better for longer. It really helps remove any built-up product and oils. I have super long, thin hair, but I have a TON of it. This thing has not caused any knotting or issues. I am extremely pleased with this purchase." —Paige Lincoln

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).

    12. The seemingly gimmicky but actually great ChopStir, designed to (you guessed it) both chop and stir whatever you've got cooking, as well as ~crush~ the job of crushing ingredients — so you'll find yourself using it for prepping pretty much any kind of meal. It's made from heat-resistant nylon, is dishwasher safe, and won't damage nonstick surfaces!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this about six years ago. I was just using it a moment ago, and thought how much utility I have gotten out of it. I decided I owed it a review. I use it primarily for ground beef, but it proves very handy to have right next to my stove for many uses, including any time I want to chop something up once it is in the pan cooking (duh). Sometimes I use it to break up veggies or beans (or whatever) when making chili. It's great for getting ground beef to the consistency I want. I gave it 4/5 on cleaning because sometimes it does take a bit of time to get food off of the blades, but no biggie. This chop stirrer has been extremely durable. It is a quality product. Normally, I wouldn't bother with a review, but I wanted to reward a well-designed quality product that has endured." —Brianmellow

    Get it from Amazon for $9.03+ (available in three colors).

    13. A fantastical dragon bookmark/planner clip that'll guard your place in a juicy novel as well as it would guard a princess's tower.

    copper wire dragon page clip
    Wirelings/Etsy

    It's from a Boise, Idaho–based small biz that wire bookmarks in the shape of all kinds of cool creatures.

    Promising review: "I bought this as a present for a friend who loves red and dragons. She's also a huge reader, so we get each other bookmarks often. She loved the present, and said it was very well-made. I loved its uniqueness for her." —Deidra Lowe-Watson

    Get it from Wirelings on Etsy for $9 (available in 14 colors).

    14. CND SolarOil, a low-key magical oil that is here to help banish brittle nails and dry cuticles for good, and is probably what your nails put on their letter to Santa this year.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had a problem with my cuticles getting so dry that they would split sometimes, and no matter how many times I put lotion on my hands they would never get moist enough to lay flat like they’re supposed to. My nails were dry and brittle, so I’d end up with one breaking and then have to cut them all back in order to have them the same length. This oil has ended all of that. Now I have to cut them back because they seem to be growing faster. I haven’t had a nail split since the day I started using this oil. It soaks into your cuticles and nails so well. I was really good at using it every day in the beginning, but in the last week I got busy and and only used it twice so I ended up with a split cuticle. That’ll help you remember, right?!?! I got back on track these last two days and the cuticle is healed already. That’s just how moisturizing this stuff is. I highly recommend it!" —mlasorensen

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    15. A 500-piece Mandalorian jigsaw puzzle sure to become your family's new fave, because more Baby Yoda in your life for under $15 is simply a no-brainer.

    reviewer&#x27;s completed puzzle of mando holding grogu
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So good. Love this puzzle! For only being 500 pieces it was a bit challenging in some of the darker areas. We had fun putting it together and continuing the obsession with The Child. 🥰" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $12.71.

    16. A ridiculously affordable and adorable cat spoon, which can conveniently perch on your cup and provide a smile on mornings when you're ~feline~ blue.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this little spoon! It fits perfectly on the edge of my coffee mug. Now I no longer have to go searching for a spoon to stir my morning coffee! Since it sits on the edge of the cup, my fingers don't get sticky from a wet handle. Plus, it's absolutely adorable and makes me think of my own kitty while I'm away at work. This spoon has become an essential part of my morning routine." —Brianna S

    Get it from Amazon for $3.59.

    17. A pack of colorful retractable gel pens with fine tips so you can smoothly write in every color of the rainbow.

    20 colors of gel pen with &quot;hello&quot; written from each
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm SO picky with different kinds of pens. I've ordered so many different kinds of pens throughout the years. I am such a pen addict. I usually love the Japanese pens because they have such fine points. So...I'm happy with these!! Yes, some of the barrels don't match the exact actual ink on the paper, but that doesn't bother me because it's close and colorful and not black, which is what I wanted. The white one is not white, it's brown. It does not smudge and bleeds through the paper very minimally, that's usually not the case with other pens I've had! I am in love with these and will be ordering another set!!" —postmarked1987

    Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two color combinations).

    18. Crunchy garlic with chili oil for adding just the right amount of spice to all your homemade meals and sure to make you (gar)lick your lips.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing. I had never tried chili oil prior to buying this incredible product, and it is much more than a chili oil. It's a low-heat condiment that is fabulous on many things. From crackers with a sharp cheddar cheese spread to topping potatoes of any kind, as well as topping chicken, shrimp, and steak. It's quite addicting and I wish I could buy a case at a time. If you desire more heat, add a touch of cayenne pepper. You won't be sorry. This I promise." —Boomer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.28.

    19. A set of three dishwasher- and washing-machine-washable Swedish dish cloths that can absorb up to 15 times their own weight and will have you saying buh-bye to paper towels (which can't even hope to compete in the eco-friendly, long-term-money-saving, effectiveness, or cuteness departments).

    model drying veggies with lemon printed version
    model wiping counter with French bulldog version
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I originally picked these up to use in lieu of nasty, nasty dishrags that invoke my inner THIS IS NOT CLEAN demon. Since then, I have used them for everything from cleaning the kitchen to wiping up spills. After use, just toss in the wash and they are ready to go again. They are the perfect size and do an excellent job on every task to which I have applied them. They come in a variety of fun prints and I have yet to wear one out. Paper towel usage has taken a real nosedive, which is a good thing given its relative scarcity at present." —sandra simpson-kraft

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $13.75+ (available in 30 prints).

    20. A cute and roomy duffel bag that could pass for a trendy brand and will be here for you on every weekend trip, gym run, diaper change, and/or flight for the foreseeable future. It can even attach easily to your suitcase handle!

    the pastel pink duffel bag with white logo tag
    Model wearing the duffel in various ways and strapping to a suitcase
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    It's water-resistant and has an adjustable long strap and several interior pockets, including a place to separate out any wet items (like that bikini you didn't have time to dry before heading home).

    Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for in a weekend bag. It is very well made, good construction from zippers to straps, inside and out. I was able to pack all my needed items for the weekend, including laptop. Extremely happy with this bag. Will gladly use this bag on longer trips as well. I purchased the light pink color and it's perfect." —pixie trinket

    Get it from Amazon for $21.49+ (available in tons of colors and styles).

    21. The Cat Dancer, a super-simple wire toy that's the under-$5 way to keep your cat entertained and get them to perform the most hilarious antics of their nine lives.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Honestly, I could spend all day LOLing at the review photos.

    Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I've never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99.

    22. A sleek and chic metal hair claw even folks with thick hair say actually works for them. A super on-trend fashion find that's also practical and affordable? Win, win, WIN.

    large twist design hair claws in matte and shiny gold and silver, gray, and rose gold
    LittleTwinkleCo/Etsy

    It's from a small accessory business based in New Jersey.

    Promising review: "I love this clip! I bought two of the matte silver ones. So much better than the plastic one I used to use. This holds my hair in place without much effort. I have thick hair, length to my belly button, so it surprises me that any clip can hold it but this one is perfect. And since it’s metal I know it won’t break easily like my old one did. Would definitely buy again. Thanks!" —Emily Miller

    Get it from LittleTwinkleCo on Etsy for $10+ (available in six colors).