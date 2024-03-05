30 Cheap Impulse Buys You'll Actually Get A Lot Of Use Out Of

1. A cute and under-$5 (!!!) trio of clear glosses, each with a different key ingredient boasting different benefits. Toss a different one in your bag each day to suit your mood!
2. Surprisingly affordable bike shorts, which, like any of the trusty pairs you've been living in lately, are great for wearing for workouts, while chillaxing, or under dresses. What makes these particular comfy wardrobe staples must-haves? POCKETS and over 59,000 (!!!) 5-star ratings.
Promising review: "These are lifesavers. The charcoal pair is cotton and soooooo comfy for summertime. But I have multiple pairs of each color and swear by them. They are great for the gym and just wearing under dresses and skirts." —MissLee
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–5XL, three lenghts, and 30 colors and styles).
3. A nourishing shea butter and hyaluronic acid shower lotion designed to be applied when your skin is still wet and your pores are most open to absorb all the moisturizing goodness. Whoever came up with this is a skincare genius.
4. A rocking garlic press, peeler, and scraper set that'll make meal prep way easier for the garlic lovers of the world. No more trying not to cut your fingers while mincing or trying to get pieces small enough — just peel the clove in the included peeling tube, and then crush it and rock the press back and forth over it for a perfect batch.
5. Or, if you're the whimsical type, a Dracula garlic mincer (which you can also use for things like ginger and nuts, though those aren't as funny) if you wanna add some spoopy ~seasoning~ to your dishes year-round. Just pop in the garlic and twist to press, crush, and mice several cloves at a time!
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from good friend to best friend, but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
6. The most delightful and wholesome doormat to make your day every time you come home and make all your guests feel oh so welcome.
7. A double-sided laptop-cleaning brush with a microfiber tip on one side and the WORLD'S SOFTEST retractable bristles on the other. You'll want to use it even when your computer is already clean because it's so satisfying (even if it's just to fidget with).
8. An adorable but also durable squeaky plush duck sure to get so much use and love from your pupper. Just ask the over 5,000 pet parents who've left pawsitive reviews — it can survive longer than most toys even with pooches who love to tear things up, so it's sure to fit the ~bill~ and become their new fave.
10. A Revlon oil-absorbing facial roller to get your lovely face looking marvelously matte in no time. Why have you been burning through all those blotting papers when you could just grab this wonderful reusable option???
11. A massaging, exfoliating, and blood-flow-increasing scalp brush over 6,000 (!!!) reviewers swear by to give you that feeling of someone deep shampooing your hair at a salon, not to mention help with dandruff and buildup and even help encourage hair growth!
12. The seemingly gimmicky but actually great ChopStir, designed to (you guessed it) both chop and stir whatever you've got cooking, as well as ~crush~ the job of crushing ingredients — so you'll find yourself using it for prepping pretty much any kind of meal. It's made from heat-resistant nylon, is dishwasher safe, and won't damage nonstick surfaces!
13. A fantastical dragon bookmark/planner clip that'll guard your place in a juicy novel as well as it would guard a princess's tower.
14. CND SolarOil, a low-key magical oil that is here to help banish brittle nails and dry cuticles for good, and is probably what your nails put on their letter to Santa this year.
15. A 500-piece Mandalorian jigsaw puzzle sure to become your family's new fave, because more Baby Yoda in your life for under $15 is simply a no-brainer.
16. A ridiculously affordable and adorable cat spoon, which can conveniently perch on your cup and provide a smile on mornings when you're ~feline~ blue.
17. A pack of colorful retractable gel pens with fine tips so you can smoothly write in every color of the rainbow.
18. Crunchy garlic with chili oil for adding just the right amount of spice to all your homemade meals and sure to make you (gar)lick your lips.
19. A set of three dishwasher- and washing-machine-washable Swedish dish cloths that can absorb up to 15 times their own weight and will have you saying buh-bye to paper towels (which can't even hope to compete in the eco-friendly, long-term-money-saving, effectiveness, or cuteness departments).
Promising review: "I originally picked these up to use in lieu of nasty, nasty dishrags that invoke my inner THIS IS NOT CLEAN demon. Since then, I have used them for everything from cleaning the kitchen to wiping up spills. After use, just toss in the wash and they are ready to go again. They are the perfect size and do an excellent job on every task to which I have applied them. They come in a variety of fun prints and I have yet to wear one out. Paper towel usage has taken a real nosedive, which is a good thing given its relative scarcity at present." —sandra simpson-kraft
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $13.75+ (available in 30 prints).
20. A cute and roomy duffel bag that could pass for a trendy brand and will be here for you on every weekend trip, gym run, diaper change, and/or flight for the foreseeable future. It can even attach easily to your suitcase handle!
It's water-resistant and has an adjustable long strap and several interior pockets, including a place to separate out any wet items (like that bikini you didn't have time to dry before heading home).
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for in a weekend bag. It is very well made, good construction from zippers to straps, inside and out. I was able to pack all my needed items for the weekend, including laptop. Extremely happy with this bag. Will gladly use this bag on longer trips as well. I purchased the light pink color and it's perfect." —pixie trinket
Get it from Amazon for $21.49+ (available in tons of colors and styles).
21. The Cat Dancer, a super-simple wire toy that's the under-$5 way to keep your cat entertained and get them to perform the most hilarious antics of their nine lives.
22. A sleek and chic metal hair claw even folks with thick hair say actually works for them. A super on-trend fashion find that's also practical and affordable? Win, win, WIN.
It's from a small accessory business based in New Jersey.
Promising review: "I love this clip! I bought two of the matte silver ones. So much better than the plastic one I used to use. This holds my hair in place without much effort. I have thick hair, length to my belly button, so it surprises me that any clip can hold it but this one is perfect. And since it’s metal I know it won’t break easily like my old one did. Would definitely buy again. Thanks!" —Emily Miller
Get it from LittleTwinkleCo on Etsy for $10+ (available in six colors).