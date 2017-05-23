Sections

TVAndMovies

This Song From "High School Musical 3" Sounds A Lot Like NSYNC's "Pop"

How did nobody notice before?

Posted on
Kat Angus
Kat Angus
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

If you've seen High School Musical 3, you know that the song "The Boys Are Back" is a badass song about male friendship and a total disregard of junkyard safety.

Disney

The song is catchy as hell, and it's definitely helped by Zac Efron and Corbin Bleu clearly having a blast the whole time.

Disney

But, as comedian Andrew Ivimey recently noticed on Twitter, perhaps the reason "The Boys Are Back" is so catchy is that it sounds very similar to another song: NSYNC's 2001 banger "Pop."

Friend: The Boys Are Back from High School Musical 3 is a really good song. Me: Umm... It's good. But it's Nsync's… https://t.co/6tq4pvC8Y5
Andrew Ivimey @Ivimey

Friend: The Boys Are Back from High School Musical 3 is a really good song. Me: Umm... It's good. But it's Nsync's… https://t.co/6tq4pvC8Y5

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a 45-second video, Ivimey edited together parts of "The Boys Are Back" and "Pop" to highlight the familiar beats and melodies in both songs.

Disney
Jive Records

Even the dance moves are similar! Both of the breakdowns feature some elaborate synchronized choreography.

Disney
Jive Records

Ivimey's video is short, so if you need to hear more, here's the full version of "The Boys Are Back," which came out in 2008:

And here's the video for "Pop," which was released in 2001:

  1. Do you hear the similarities between "The Boys Are Back" and "Pop"?

    Yes, they sound almost exactly the same.
    Kind of, but they're not THAT similar.
    These songs sound nothing alike.

This Song From "High School Musical 3" Sounds A Lot Like NSYNC's "Pop"

Do you hear the similarities between "The Boys Are Back" and "Pop"?
    Yes, they sound almost exactly the same.
    Kind of, but they're not THAT similar.
    These songs sound nothing alike.
Well, even if they ARE the same, both songs are still 🔥.

Disney

