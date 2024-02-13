Super Bowl Weekend Was Lit: From North West Rapping To Wu-Tang's Las Vegas Residency, Here Is Everything I Experienced

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Shaq, Wu-Tang, North West, Martha Stewart, T-Pain, 50 Cent, and more were in Vegas for the Super Bowl, and I experienced it all.
I got to ask @SHAQ his thoughts on the top 3 players in the NFL at the @MichelobULTRA #SuperBowl Party! pic.twitter.com/KnHRJWJbNO— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 13, 2024
Here's @GaryPayton at the @MichelobULTRA Super Bowl party telling me who the top 3 most exciting players in the NFL are. pic.twitter.com/xx78hORN70— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 13, 2024
@TPAIN performing at the @MichelobULTRA #SuperBowl party! pic.twitter.com/Db0MbceeFo— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 13, 2024
@TPAIN was having the time of his life at the @MichelobULTRA #SuperBowl party! pic.twitter.com/a2N6j3jnxv— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 13, 2024
House was packed for @WuTangClan in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/Y9fqvmU2MB— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 13, 2024
Here's @methodman performing "All I Need" in Las Vegas for the @WuTangClan residency pic.twitter.com/nFJujWeQEh— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 13, 2024
I love this so much. @WuTangClan in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/PO0b3Psn2h— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 13, 2024
#Ye and #NorthWest performing their single Talking/Once Again in Las Vegas #SuperBowl2024 weekend. pic.twitter.com/oPUl2pXAuX— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 12, 2024
North West breaking it down with @kanyewest on stage at the Vultures 1 listening party in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/TFy6tMXFpi— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 13, 2024
@ShannonSharpe and @CharlesWoodson at the @TasteoftheNFL event #SuperBowl weekend. pic.twitter.com/3WymXjMlGy— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 13, 2024
@50cent performing "In Da Club" at the #Maxim #SuperBowl party! pic.twitter.com/eTNMTYyxja— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 13, 2024
@21savage performing "I Don't Wanna Know" at the #Maxim #SuperBowl party. pic.twitter.com/Uezj1Zeav0— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 13, 2024
Seeing this live was really NEXT level. So many moving parts. Theatrics, costume changes, guest appearances, roller skates... I mean cmon. Top 5 #HalftimeShow of all time. #Usher #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/t9kHqe28t2— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 12, 2024
@Henry773_ with the pick six and trash talk at the @EAMaddenNFL_MCS pic.twitter.com/Qzds7VDUh5— Karlton Jahmal 🇱🇨 (@KarltonJahmal) February 13, 2024