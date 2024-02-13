Skip To Content
    Super Bowl Weekend Was Lit: From North West Rapping To Wu-Tang's Las Vegas Residency, Here Is Everything I Experienced

    Shaq, Wu-Tang, North West, Martha Stewart, T-Pain, 50 Cent, and more were in Vegas for the Super Bowl, and I experienced it all.

    Karlton Jahmal
    by Karlton Jahmal

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Listen. I was on the ground in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII weekend, and it was more than an experience. I feel like "epic" doesn't quite sum it up either.

    Karlton Jahmal Herman at Super Bowl LVIII
    Karlton Jahmal Herman for Buzzfeed

    It seemed like every celeb on Earth was in Las Vegas, and I got to rub shoulders with a ton of them! I felt blessed and honored to have been behind the scenes at some of the biggest parties and events during Super Bowl LVIII weekend.

    Karlton Jahmal Herman at a Super Bowl party
    Karlton Jahmal Herman

    Here's my roundup of the dopest parties, coolest celebs, and wildest moments from the weekend!

    1. Speaking with Shaq and having the time of my life at Michelob ULTRA's Super Bowl Party at Top Golf Vegas.

    Celebs attend the Michelob ULTRA Country Club
    Anna Webber / Getty Images for Michelob Ultra

    Michelob ULTRA's Super Bowl on Saturday night party did NOT disappoint. I got to speak with NBA legends Shaq and Gary Payton, which made my entire night. Soon after T-Pain laid down a killer performance, dancing and singing like it was 2010 again. Plus, the house was packed with celebs like Martha Stewart, Alesso, Olivia Culpo, Tyler Cameron, and Dan Marino.

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal

    T-Pain killed it!

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal

    2. Being front row for Wu-Tang Clan's opening night residency performance.

    Patrick Gray, Patrickgray.net

    Wu-Tang Clan kicked off their Vegas residency on Friday night at The Theater at Virgin Hotels to a packed house. The entire crew was on stage, delivering classics such as "C.R.E.A.M.," "Method Man," and "Protect Ya Neck."

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal

    Also, can I just give a shoutout to this magical ASL performer who kept the energy live!

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal

    3. Seeing Ye, North West, and Ty Dolla $ign at the Vultures 1 listening party.

    North West and Ye on stage
    Photo by @331DES / Via Twitter: @331DES

    Ye and Ty Dolla $ign recently released their Vultures 1 project, and I attended the listening party after the big game on Sunday. North West hit the stage to perform her verse on "Talking / Once Again," and the entire crowd rapped along with her. She also stayed on stage to dance and sing along to her father's other tracks. North was having sooo much fun just being a kid, and the dad in me really loved to see it.

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal

    4. Eating until I almost exploded at the Taste of the NFL food festival and charity event.

    Celeb athletes and chefs holding drinks at a tasting event
    Karlton Jahmal Herman for BuzzFeed

    I LOVE a charity event. The Taste of the NFL food festival on Saturday afternoon was a deliciously planned star-studded event, where all proceeds went to support GENYOUth, which is committed to ending student hunger in Nevada and across the country. The event was hosted by culinary superstars Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry, and Mark Bucher. Athletes in attendance included Shannon Sharpe, Charles Woodson, Kyle Rudolph, Wesley Walker, and many more.

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal
    Karlton Jahmal Herman for BuzzFeed

    5. Getting lit at Maxim's Super Bowl Party featuring 50 Cent and 21 Savage.

    Richard Alvarez, Patrick Gray

    Maxim and unKommon Events invited me out to their Super Bowl party on Saturday night, and the number of celebs in the building was dizzying. Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, Machine Gun Kelly, Gronk, Fat Joe, Terrell Owens, Big Boi, Le'Veon Bell, Elderbrook, and Brandon Marshall were just some of the star talent I saw that night. Plus, 50 Cent and 21 Savage performed a string of their hits.

    Seth Kaplan, founder and CEO of unKommon Events, had this to say about the star-studded event, "No other area on the Las Vegas Strip can offer the pop-up world environment we like to build. We have 80k-plus square feet of space to create the Casino Royal Maxim Experience Presented by Vivid Seats. Our goal was to bring in artists who are not normally performing in Las Vegas, while also appealing to guests of both younger and older demographics. We love to offer different genres under one roof with artist surprises throughout the night." Yeah, I sure was surprised.

    Karlton Jahmal with friends at the Maxim Super Bowl party
    Karlton Jahmal Herman for BuzzFeed

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal

    6. Seeing Usher's Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show live.

    Usher performing during the Halftime Show
    Karlton Jahmal Herman for BuzzFeed

    In case you missed it, I broke down what it was like watching Usher's halftime show performance in person here. The King of R&B brought the house down and blessed fans with several guest appearances including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, will.i.am, H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Jermaine Dupri. I would post more videos, but you can watch it all online here. Plus, I was singing most of the time, and I don't think you wanna hear my hoarse sing/yelling over blurry camera phone footage.

    Karlton Jahmal Herman for BuzzFeed

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal

    7. Attending the MCS Ultimate Madden Bowl and watching Henry 773, who is the #1 ranked Madden player in the world, win $250,000.

    Twitter: @KarltonJahmal
    I wish my mom and dad let me play video games just a little bit more as a kid. Watching Henry 773 win a quarter million dollars playing in the Madden Championship Series on Friday was pretty dope. It was my first time at a live e-sports tournament, and the vibe was so much more hype than I anticipated. Plus, the trash-talking was top-notch. Excuse me while I turn on my Xbox right quick...