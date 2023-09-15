Uber Just Dropped Their Latest Celeb Campaign With Tom Felton And Nicola Coughlan And I'm Utterly Obsessed

Which is why when I saw that Tom Felton — AKA Draco Malfoy — and Nicola Coughlan — AKA my Derry girl turned Bridgerton dreamboat — were fronting the new Uber Eats campaign, I've got to admit, it sparked something of an erotic charge...
In the first ad, we're given a glimpse at the monotony of suburban living for Felton — who's feeling nostalgic and pining for a life with magic once more.
Which leads him to take his chances with an Uber Eats delivery of "Magic" — and lord have mercy, if I haven't had regular fantasies about the ability to do the same.
Of course, what ensues is total carnage — with Felton accidentally obliterating his neighbour, disposing of the weapon, going on the lam, before finally being hunted down and arrested for murder.
Coughlan's own campaign, meanwhile, takes a far more romantic approach to Uber's "Order almost anything" promise — with the period drama actress/super-fan yearning for a little old timey romance of her own.
But her very own Mr Darcy can't seem to stop lusting over her bare ankles, pissing in various household "chamber pots", and contemplating what dowry he is set to receive.
But what do you reckon of this latest Uber celeb pairing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!