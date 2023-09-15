    Uber Just Dropped Their Latest Celeb Campaign With Tom Felton And Nicola Coughlan And I'm Utterly Obsessed

    Absolutely living for this rugged, suburban-dwelling Tom Felton on the run from the law. Draco could never.

    Julia Willing
    by Julia Willing

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Whether it's the Irwins and Paris Hilton, Kimmy K and Magda Szubanski, or a monster lineup of Australia's fave faces, the folks over at Uber Eats sure have an uncanny ability to create some truly iconic celebrity moments.

    Uber Eats

    Abbie Chatfield waving her vibrator on-air? We love to see it.

    Which is why when I saw that Tom Felton — AKA Draco Malfoy — and Nicola Coughlan — AKA my Derry girl turned Bridgerton dreamboat were fronting the new Uber Eats campaign, I've got to admit, it sparked something of an erotic charge...

    Uber Eats

    Never quite got over my 16-year-old-self's crush on ~dark Draco~ in Half Blood Prince. 

    In the first ad, we're given a glimpse at the monotony of suburban living for Felton — who's feeling nostalgic and pining for a life with magic once more.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    I, too, stare longingly at photos of myself from my younger, less-weathered years. 

    Which leads him to take his chances with an Uber Eats delivery of "Magic" — and lord have mercy, if I haven't had regular fantasies about the ability to do the same.

    Uber Eats

    Of course, what ensues is total carnage — with Felton accidentally obliterating his neighbour, disposing of the weapon, going on the lam, before finally being hunted down and arrested for murder.

    Uber Eats

    Honestly, more worthy of an Oscar-nomination than most films I've watched this year.

    Coughlan's own campaign, meanwhile, takes a far more romantic approach to Uber's "Order almost anything" promise — with the period drama actress/super-fan yearning for a little old timey romance of her own.

    Uber Eats

    But her very own Mr Darcy can't seem to stop lusting over her bare ankles, pissing in various household "chamber pots", and contemplating what dowry he is set to receive.

    Uber Eats

    Petition to see a third ad where Coughlan falls for reformed-murderer-Felton.

    But what do you reckon of this latest Uber celeb pairing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!