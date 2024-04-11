The "Bridgerton" Season 3 Trailer Is Here, And The Main Character Glow Up Is Real

Good news, fellow members of the 'ton: The Bridgerton Season 3 trailer is upon us.
As you likely are aware, Season 3 will focus on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton — played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, respectively — with the possibility of Colin reciprocating Penelope's yearning looming over all.
The trailer opens with Penelope still upset over the demise of her friendship with Eloise, saying that she must take a husband so that she can leave home.
We then get our first glimpse at Colin, who has had quite the side-to-main-character Bridgerton glow up.
Colin offers to help Penelope in her pursuit of a husband, asking, "Are we not friends?" before a hand-touching so smoldering, it should be illegal.
God, I love regency romance.
We're also introduced to Lord Debling, a potential love rival who rightfully notes Penelope's beauty:
The trailer ends with Colin asking his mother if friendship is the best foundation for love. Cue more yearning!
All in all, we're back, baby! A warm bath for the soul!
Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 will be released on May 16.