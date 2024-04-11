The "Bridgerton" Season 3 Trailer Is Here, And The Main Character Glow Up Is Real

"Do you believe the best foundation for love is friendship?"

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Good news, fellow members of the 'ton: The Bridgerton Season 3 trailer is upon us.

Netflix / Via youtube.com

RIP my bank account + any Bridgerton-themed item.

As you likely are aware, Season 3 will focus on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton — played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, respectively — with the possibility of Colin reciprocating Penelope's yearning looming over all.

Closeup of Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

The trailer opens with Penelope still upset over the demise of her friendship with Eloise, saying that she must take a husband so that she can leave home.

Penelope Featherington in a historical dress with elaborate accessories, expressing surprise, outdoor daytime setting
Netflix

We then get our first glimpse at Colin, who has had quite the side-to-main-character Bridgerton glow up.

Scene from &quot;Bridgerton&quot; with a man holding a handkerchief to a woman&#x27;s mouth, both in period costumes
Netflix

Colin offers to help Penelope in her pursuit of a husband, asking, "Are we not friends?" before a hand-touching so smoldering, it should be illegal.

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Netflix

God, I love regency romance.

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Netflix

We're also introduced to Lord Debling, a potential love rival who rightfully notes Penelope's beauty:

Netflix

The trailer ends with Colin asking his mother if friendship is the best foundation for love. Cue more yearning!

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Netflix

I'm so glad this didn't come out when I was in a situationship with a friend, woof.

All in all, we're back, baby! A warm bath for the soul!

Anthony Bridgerton and Benedict Bridgerton seated in a carriage, dressed in regency era attire
Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 will be released on May 16.