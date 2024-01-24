Skip To Content
"Barbie" Star John Cena Shared Words Of Wisdom For Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig After Their Oscar Snubs

John Cena had a brief appearance in Barbie as Merman Ken.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

John Cena had just a quick cameo in the Barbie film, but that hasn't stopped him from addressing the film's star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig missing out on some nominations at this year's Oscars.

closeup of him smiling in a suit
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

On Jan. 23, the Oscars announced their nominations for the upcoming March 10 telecast, and Margot was not among the five women nominated for Best Lead Actress, while Greta Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director.

closeup of the two holding an award
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

The two received other nominations with Margot up for Best Picture as one of the producers on the film and Greta for Best Adapted Screenplay alongside her co-writer and husband Noah Baumbach.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

However, their absences in Best Lead Actress and Best Director have been much discussed with several of the film's stars and team weighing in, including America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling who were nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor respectively for their work in the film.

closeup of america and ryan at the barbie premiere
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Now, John Cena has shared his thoughts. In the film, he appeared briefly as Merman Ken alongside Dua Lipa, who played Mermaid Barbie.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

“I try to operate under the construct that, ‘What can I control?’” he told People on Jan. 24 while at the premiere for his upcoming film Argylle, which he attended alongside his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. “And I can’t switch anything that’s happened.”

john and his wife at the premiere
Kate Green / Getty Images for Universal Pictures

“I can let my friend Margot and I can certainly let Greta know that awards aren’t the only metric to success and they have made a movie that has done tremendous business and changed a lot of lives in the process. And I think that’s one hell of an achievement," he added, according to the publication.

Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

John was also asked the same day why Margot was not nominated for Best Lead Actress while appearing on Good Morning Britain. "I hear you. Unfortunately, I can't give a good answer for that because I'm not involved in that decision making," he said. John then went on to echo what he would tell People, "Certainly what I can say is that I know Margot Robbie personally and working with Greta was extra special. She keeps a wonderful set and that's a reflection of how successful the film was. I guess personally, the only thing I can say is awards aren't the only barometer of success, and I'm really great to part of a universe that literally changed the way that films are made and impacted a whole lot of people around the world."

@GMB/Twitter / Via Twitter: @GMB

You can read more about Barbie and the Oscars conversation surrounding the film here.