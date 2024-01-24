John Cena had just a quick cameo in the Barbie film, but that hasn't stopped him from addressing the film's star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig missing out on some nominations at this year's Oscars.
On Jan. 23, the Oscars announced their nominations for the upcoming March 10 telecast, and Margot was not among the five women nominated for Best Lead Actress, while Greta Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director.
The two received other nominations with Margot up for Best Picture as one of the producers on the film and Greta for Best Adapted Screenplay alongside her co-writer and husband Noah Baumbach.
Now, John Cena has shared his thoughts. In the film, he appeared briefly as Merman Ken alongside Dua Lipa, who played Mermaid Barbie.
“I try to operate under the construct that, ‘What can I control?’” he told People on Jan. 24 while at the premiere for his upcoming film Argylle, which he attended alongside his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. “And I can’t switch anything that’s happened.”
“I can let my friend Margot and I can certainly let Greta know that awards aren’t the only metric to success and they have made a movie that has done tremendous business and changed a lot of lives in the process. And I think that’s one hell of an achievement," he added, according to the publication.
John was also asked the same day why Margot was not nominated for Best Lead Actress while appearing on Good Morning Britain. "I hear you. Unfortunately, I can't give a good answer for that because I'm not involved in that decision making," he said. John then went on to echo what he would tell People, "Certainly what I can say is that I know Margot Robbie personally and working with Greta was extra special. She keeps a wonderful set and that's a reflection of how successful the film was. I guess personally, the only thing I can say is awards aren't the only barometer of success, and I'm really great to part of a universe that literally changed the way that films are made and impacted a whole lot of people around the world."