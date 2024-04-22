Here's The Very Specific Reason Why Fans Are So Excited Hugh Jackman Is Sleeveless In The "Deadpool & Wolverine" Trailer

It's about time, Hugh!

The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer finally dropped! On Monday, Marvel released the first official trailer for their latest film, which sees two legendary superheroes joining the MCU together: Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

Characters Wolverine and Deadpool standing side by side in superhero costumes on a street
The trailer follows the official teaser released in February. Notably, the teaser highlighted Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, and hid Logan's, aka Wolverine's, face.

Deadpool in costume leaning against a cracked wall with arms crossed
While the trailer offers the first official look at the two characters together in the new film, it should be noted that Ryan's actual debut as Deadpool wasn't the eponymous 2016 film but an appearance in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The character was rebooted for the Deadpool film series, which is on its third film.

Closeup of Ryan Reynolds
As for Hugh, this is his first time playing Wolverine since the 2017 film Logan. He's played the character across many movies since debuting as him over 20 years ago in the first X-Men film.

Hugh Jackman smiling at the camera, wearing a black turtleneck
Deadpool & Wolverine will follow Wade as he recruits a downtrodden Wolverine to help him save his nearest and dearest.

Deadpool and Wolverine stand ready for action, Deadpool holding a small animal
Notably, Wolverine appears in a sleeveless yellow and blue suit, which is reportedly accurate to the character's comic book origins. It's also a big deal because Hugh hasn't donned a comic-accurate suit before in the previous films, according to Screen Rant.

Screenshot from &quot;Deadpool &amp;amp; Wolverine&quot;
The trailer also reveals a first look at Emma Corrin, who is rumored to be playing X-Men villain Cassandra Nova, though Marvel hasn't officially announced this. (Plus, fans are speculating they spotted a ton of other X-Men legends in the trailer, too.)

And Matthew Macfadyen, first revealed in the teaser, makes another appearance here.

Screenshot from &quot;Deadpool &amp;amp; Wolverine&quot;
Best yet, the trailer sees Deadpool and Wolverine jumping into some sort of portal. Is this a nod to how the characters connect to the greater MCU? Some fans think so, but only time will tell.

Screenshot from &quot;Deadpool &amp;amp; Wolverine&quot;
So yes, the MCU just got a major shakeup! Here are some of the best reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine:

1.

Ant-Man’s dead body is now being used as a headquarter 😂#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/FaHqLquk6Y

— Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) April 22, 2024
2.

I can't believe it took nearly 25 years for @RealHughJackman to finally don the comic-book-accurate Wolverine costume, but we finally made it X-Men fans...LFG!!! ❌🔥

#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/hb1GQtoF0L

— R o b e r t 🔪 A n t h o n y (@robanthonyeadon) April 22, 2024
3.

perfect trailer 10/10, great banter between the two and enough teasing (particularly with this portal) which gets us hyped but not giving away much at all #DeadpoolAndWolverine
pic.twitter.com/JwPegsKv9o

— kaeden (@wandasitcoms) April 22, 2024
4.

5.

Making this Wolverine a version that is a massive fuck up so Deadpool can course-correct his life (like he does for characters in prior films) is honestly very smart. https://t.co/rHATxwVhb3

— Mauricio | Browntable (@Browntable_Ent) April 22, 2024
6.

Small thing, but I love the little smile Logan gives when he leans into the gun.

I'm sure there's gonna be a million things I'll miss since I don't follow MCU anymore, but with Deadpool, I feel that won't matter, and I'm glad. https://t.co/uY7kgus1N7

— SomecallmeJohnny (@Somecallmejon) April 22, 2024
7.

I worked on DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE last year on their first week back on set after the strikes. Being right behind the camera while this scene filmed was SO much fun. pic.twitter.com/pm03WR5Y7j

— yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) April 22, 2024
8.

INSANE to see Deadpool and Wolverine jumping into a portal and it’s gotta be most MCU thing ever #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/Z3S1fhJTIe

— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) April 22, 2024
9.

what happens when it's just ned practicing magic on the other side of this portal https://t.co/CDne0vo0j6

— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 22, 2024
10.

11.

12.

We didn’t forget about DogPool! #DeadpoolAndWolverine
pic.twitter.com/NnacaivXUe

— Zero (@zerowontmiss) April 22, 2024
13.

Sleeveless Wolverine costume goes so hard https://t.co/feHHocuHQ1

— Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) April 22, 2024
