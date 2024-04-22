Browse links
It's about time, Hugh!
Ant-Man’s dead body is now being used as a headquarter 😂#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/FaHqLquk6Y— Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) April 22, 2024
I can't believe it took nearly 25 years for @RealHughJackman to finally don the comic-book-accurate Wolverine costume, but we finally made it X-Men fans...LFG!!! ❌🔥— R o b e r t 🔪 A n t h o n y (@robanthonyeadon) April 22, 2024
#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/hb1GQtoF0L
perfect trailer 10/10, great banter between the two and enough teasing (particularly with this portal) which gets us hyped but not giving away much at all #DeadpoolAndWolverine— kaeden (@wandasitcoms) April 22, 2024
pic.twitter.com/JwPegsKv9o
Incredibly excited for this also this at the end— Inkling Mario (@InklingMario) April 22, 2024
Wong? Strange? pic.twitter.com/KHWpwtZY5i
Making this Wolverine a version that is a massive fuck up so Deadpool can course-correct his life (like he does for characters in prior films) is honestly very smart. https://t.co/rHATxwVhb3— Mauricio | Browntable (@Browntable_Ent) April 22, 2024
Small thing, but I love the little smile Logan gives when he leans into the gun.— SomecallmeJohnny (@Somecallmejon) April 22, 2024
I'm sure there's gonna be a million things I'll miss since I don't follow MCU anymore, but with Deadpool, I feel that won't matter, and I'm glad. https://t.co/uY7kgus1N7
I worked on DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE last year on their first week back on set after the strikes. Being right behind the camera while this scene filmed was SO much fun. pic.twitter.com/pm03WR5Y7j— yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) April 22, 2024
INSANE to see Deadpool and Wolverine jumping into a portal and it’s gotta be most MCU thing ever #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/Z3S1fhJTIe— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) April 22, 2024
what happens when it's just ned practicing magic on the other side of this portal https://t.co/CDne0vo0j6— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 22, 2024
ALIOTH#DeadpoolAndWolverine https://t.co/O21wiBnbrv pic.twitter.com/3aP6j61WVU— andrea ४ 💚 (@sherlokius) April 22, 2024
I’m crying, they deadass fighting at 20th Century Fox😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Asgl3WjuDz— Grahamalot (@Grahamelot) April 22, 2024
We didn’t forget about DogPool! #DeadpoolAndWolverine— Zero (@zerowontmiss) April 22, 2024
pic.twitter.com/NnacaivXUe
Sleeveless Wolverine costume goes so hard https://t.co/feHHocuHQ1— Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) April 22, 2024