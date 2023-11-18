1. A Denman Hair Brush to help you form perfectly styled and defined curls while also detangling and reducing frizz — talk about a win–win–win–win.
2. Or a beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush that'll get through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your hair in the process.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 10 colors and two-packs).
3. And! A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner to finally help detangle your kid's hair without damaging their luscious curls. We know it can be a battle just to have your kid let you brush their hair, so this will help you make the experience less miserable for them (and let's be honest, for you, too).
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.63.
4. A purple hair mask so you can keep your blonde looking fresh instead of yellow and brassy. Maybe now you can hold off on that expensive salon visit a liiiittle bit longer.
Promising review: "So I was a little intimidated by the pigment of the color of this mask. It’s like deep purple – darker than any of purple shampoos I’ve used before. It works wonderfully! I shampoo my hair, towel dry, use K18, wait four minutes, and then put this mask on. I saturate my whole head and leave it on 10–13 minutes because I like that gray-ashy tone. It comes out perfect every time. And if it’s just a tad tooo purple, just hop back in the shower and rinse with a shampoo. That takes care of it no problem. It also doesn’t stain your scalp or your forehead, which I love because it can get kinda messy. My hair feels so soft afterwards and has so much shine. I love it!" —Arayah R.
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
5. A Revlon hot air brush that will give you a salon-like blow out in the comfort of your own home. No more juggling a blow-dryer and a hair brush — this tool combines them and will make your life soooo much easier.
Promising review: "First time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61 years old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz and lots of volume. Hope this review helps you anyone out there that have similar hair!" —Anon anon
Get it from Amazon for $39.70+ (available in five styles).
6. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo infused with botanical extracts to help thicken and hydrate your hair while also clarifying and cleansing product buildup on your scalp. Yeah, go ahead and just toss your other shampoo, you won't be needing it anymore.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not in love with the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." —Diane J. Huff
Get it from Amazon for $10.76+ (available in two sizes and a two-pack).
7. A dry shampoo powder, which combines vegetable powders, activated charcoal, bentonite clay, and essential oils to help naturally absorb grease in your hair. But that's not all!! You can also use it to absorb oils anywhere on your body so you can get a little ~refresh~ when you don't have time to take a full shower.
Cleo & Coco is a small business that creates cruelty-free and plant-based personal care products with natural ingredients.
Promising review: "This stuff smells great! My hair becomes greasy feeling the day after it’s washed. I put a smidge of this stuff in and it looks great again. I haven’t noticed any dandruff-looking flakes using this product like I have with some of the aerosol dry shampoos. A bottle of this also seems to last longer than the aerosols." —R. Smith
Get it from Amazon for $21 (available in four scents).
8. Elizavecca's Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment infused with collagen and protein to help restore your hair. Reviewers are even saying it's comparable to Olaplex (and less than one-third of the price)!
Promising reviews: "As soon as I put it on my hair it was amazing! It practically detangles itself. Will buy again. ♡" —bibi
"I was skeptical. I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sure this would work on my 4c hair. It made my hair so soft! And I didn’t need to use a tremendous amount of product. It made it easy to comb out and blow dry my hair. It even made it smoother after the flatiron. You can’t beat it for the price." —Niki D.
Get it from Amazon for $8.90.
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
9. A deep-conditioning hair mask you put on for 5–10 minutes in the shower after shampooing to help strengthen damaged hair and prevent future breakage.
Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned business that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free, mostly vegan hair products. Every product is also six-free, which means it has no harsh sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA, or artificial dyes.
The model in the before and after used this hair mask as well as other products in the Don't Despair, Repair! line, so definitely check out the whole collection. The model used: the Super Moisture Shampoo, the Deep Conditioning Mask, the Strengthening Treatment Oil, and the leave-in spray.
Promising review: "MY HAIR HAS NEVER BEEN SOFTER! Seriously, this stuff is magic. My hair was so soft using this product and never felt greasy like a lot of other products will make my hair feel. I have straight, fine hair and it was awesome!" —mhopp
Get it from Briogeo for $39+ (available in three sizes) or from Amazon for $15+ (available in three sizes).
10. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water because why use anything else if you could achieve moisture, shine, and silkiness in EIGHT SECONDS?! I mean come on, that seems too good to be true, but the over 30,000 5-star ratings prove that this might just be real-life magic.
Promising reviews: "Bought this not expecting that it would work. I've been using products in and on my hair for years, both expensive and inexpensive. This is the best I've used, bar none! It smooths and takes away the tightness of the curls. Will buy it again and again!" —Judith Cohen
"I was skeptical. I also had really dry processed hair. So I gave it a go. At $9 I figured I could return it if anything. Nope. I didn’t. I LOVE THIS STUFF! I use it on myself, my daughter, gf, and clients. Now I have 'silky' hair 🤣🤣. My client has 4c hair I braid every two weeks. It’s amazing on him too. Soft, manageable, easy to detangle, blow drying is cut in half at least. It’s made my hair shiny and soft. It gave me the 'it' girl hair. Chef's kiss!" —Cata
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
11. OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream that'll help hold your curls *without* the dreaded ~crunch~ sensation that many curl creams provide. Apply it to damp hair, scrunch, and go on with your life — couldn't get much easier than that!
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
12. Or JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream designed to help define and lift your curls to create a buildable hold without the stiffness. It's safe for colored hair and it's cruelty-free and vegan!
JVN is a hair care line from Jonathan Van Ness (yes, of Queer Eye) created to help drive change in the beauty industry and celebrate each person's unique beauty. This cream is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.
Promising review: "Leaves my wavy slightly graying hair soft, less frizzy and not weighed down. Great for my low-maintenance wash and air dry ways. Love the packaging too." —megawf
13. Herstyler Hair Repair Serum made with hydrating argan oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E to help transform dry and damaged hair into a silky, smooth mane without all the pesky flyaways.
Promising review: "Tried this product after reading an article on Facebook about how to deal with naturally curly hair. I put it in my hair when it's wet. Let it air dry and it makes it amazingly curly. It also smells good. I get compliments regularly about how I smell good. And it's this serum. This took my hair from being frizzy and unmanageable to perfectly curly and EASY! Wish I would have found it sooner." —J. Miller
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (also available in multipacks).