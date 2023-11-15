19 Little Kids From TV Shows Who, Frankly, Aren't Even Little Anymore

TV and Movies·Posted on Nov 15, 202319 Little Kids From TV Shows Who, Frankly, Aren't Even Little AnymoreI honestly can't believe all of the Dunphy kids from Modern Family are now in their mid-20s and 30s...by Jen AbidorBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Iain Armitage on Young Sheldon in 2017 at age 9: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Iain Armitage now at age 15: Jose Perez / GC Images Iain is now 15 years old and still stars as (slightly less young) Sheldon on the hit show. He is also known for his role as Ziggy on Big Little Lies and more recently provided voice work for Scoob! and PAW Patrol: The Movie. 2. Raegan Revord on Young Sheldon in 2017 at age 9: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Raegan Revord now at age 16: Brian Stukes / Getty Images Raegan (who got her start booking the recurring role of Megan on Modern Family) still stars as Missy Cooper on Young Sheldon. 3. Lonnie Chavis on This Is Us in 2016 at age 9: Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images Lonnie Chavis now at age 15: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration Lonnie's breakout role was playing Young Randall on This Is Us until last year. He now has a recurring role on the Paramount+ western Lawmen: Bass Reeves. 4. Mackenzie Hancsicsak on This Is Us in 2017 at age 10: Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images Mackenzie Hancsicsak now at age 16: Paul Archuleta / Getty Images After This Is Us ended last year, it seems Mackenzie has taken a break from acting to be a regular teen. As her Instagram bio says, "Played Katie girl on This Is Us for six years. Now playing a lot of volleyball." 5. Parker Bates on This Is Us in 2017 at age 10: Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images Parker Bates now at age 16: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @theparkerbates Aside from his work on This Is Us, Parker starred in the 2020 film Magic Max. And, just for fun, here's a picture of all three of them when they started on This Is Us vs. when the show aired its series finale: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @theparkerbates 6. Aniela Gumbs on Grey's Anatomy at age 6 in 2015: Richard Cartwright / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Aniela Gumbs now at age 14: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for Duplexity Aniela took over the role of Zola Grey Shepherd starting on Season 11 of the show when she was only 4 years old, and she's still playing her to this day. 7. Mckenna Grace on Young Sheldon in 2018 at age 12: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images Mckenna Grace now at age 17: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images Beyond playing fellow kid genius Paige on Young Sheldon, Mckenna has played the "young" version of so many adult characters for nearly a decade. Some examples? The Vampire Diaries as young Caroline, I, Tonya as young Tonya, Captain Marvel as young Carol Danvers, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as young Sabrina — truly just to name a few. She also appeared on The Handmaid's Tale. 8. Marsai Martin on Black-ish in 2014 at age 10: Bob D'amico / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Marsai Martin now at age 19: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Beautycon Marsai played Diane Johnson on the show until it ended in 2022. She produced and starred in the 2019 film Little, making her the youngest producer in history at age 14. She will also appear in the upcoming, highly-anticipated Good Burger 2. 9. Miles Brown on Black-ish in 2014 at age 9: Bob D'amico / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Miles Brown now at age 18: Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic Miles played the role of Jack Johnson on the show until it ended last year. He also competed on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors and appeared in the 2021 movie Free Guy. 10. Jared S. Gilmore on Once Upon a Time in 2011 at age 11: ABC Jared S. Gilmore now at age 23: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @therealjaredgilmore Jared played the lead role of Henry Mills until the show ended in 2018. He hasn't acted much since, but he is a Twitch streamer. And in super sweet news, Jared just shared that he got engaged — and his onscreen mom Lana Parrilla left the sweetest comment to celebrate. 11. Bailee Madison on Once Upon a Time in 2012 at age 13: ABC Bailee Madison now at age 24: Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images Since Once Upon a Time, Bailee has had some bigger TV roles on shows like The Fosters and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. 12. Julia Butters on American Housewife at age 7 in 2016: Adam Taylor / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Julia Butters now at age 14: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images After Julia left the show to pursue bigger opportunities, she had big roles in massive films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Fabelmans. 13. Ryan Buggle on Law & Order: SVU in 2017 at age 7: Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images Ryan Buggle now at age 13: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for Rookie USA Ryan still plays Olivia's son Noah on the show. Last year, his character had a huge moment when Noah came out to Olivia as bisexual. 14. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons on Modern Family in 2011 at age 4: Rick Rowell / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Aubrey Anderson-Emmons now at age 16: Gregg Deguire / Getty Images Aubrey played the role of Lily from when she joined the show in Season 3 until the finale in 2020. More recently, she has had a large TikTok presence, and just last week, she reunited with her onscreen dad Jesse Tyler Ferguson at her school play. 15. Nolan Gould on Modern Family in 2009 at age 11: Eric Mccandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Nolan Gould now at age 25: Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images for SBIFF Nolan played Luke until the show's finale in 2020. More recently, he appeared on an episode of Grey's Anatomy and will star in the upcoming film The Nana Project. He also periodically reunites with his Modern Family cast. 16. Ariel Winter on Modern Family in 2009 at age 11: Danny Feld / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Ariel Winter now at age 25: Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images Ariel played Alex until the show's finale in 2020, and during her time on the show, she voiced Princess Sofia on Sofia the First. More recently, she competed on the show Stars on Mars (hence, her outfit in the photo above). 17. Rico Rodriguez on Modern Family in 2009 at age 11: Randy Holmes / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Rico Rodriguez now at age 25: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images Rico has not acted much since playing Manny on the show until 2020, but he also periodically reunites with his costars. 18. Jeremy Maguire on Modern Family in 2015 at age 4: Eric Mccandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Jeremy Maguire now at age 12: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images After playing Joe on Modern Family, Jeremy starred on the Disney+ series Turner & Hooch. He also appeared on an episode of S.W.A.T. 19. Finally, Atticus Shaffer on The Middle in 2009 at age 11: Michael Ansell / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Atticus Shaffer now at age 25: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @atticusshaffervlog Atticus played Brick until the show's finale in 2018. Since then, he's appeared in an episode of Never Have I Ever and has a recurring voice role on the Disney Jr. show Firebuds.