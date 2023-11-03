18 New And Returning TV Shows To Get Excited About This November

TV and Movies·Posted on Nov 3, 202318 New And Returning TV Shows To Get Excited About This NovemberSo many great things are coming this month like the final season of The Crown, the new animated Scott Pilgrim series, Emma Stone's new show, and more!by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. The Crown Season 6, Part 1 Netflix The first part of The Crown's final season hits Netflix this month. Season 6 will focus on Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) budding relationship with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) before the fateful car crash that takes both of their lives. While later episodes will focus on the family's grief after Diana's death and Queen Elizabeth II's (Imelda Staunton) response to Prince Charles' (Dominic West) marriage to Camilla (Olivia Williams). Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards will join the cast during this first batch of episodes as Prince William and Prince Harry.When it returns: Nov. 16 on Netflix Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Netflix / youtube.com 2. All the Light We Cannot See Netflix Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All The Light We Cannot See follows the story of Marie-Laure (Marion Bailey), a blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo), who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. They find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle (Hugh Laurie) who is part of the resistance, in hopes of escaping the tracks of a selfish officer in search of the stone. Marie-Laure’s path also collides with the unlikeliest of people: Werner (Louis Hofmann), a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts. The series weaves the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade, and how they never lose faith in humanity, even in the darkest of times.Starring: Louis Hofmann, Mark Ruffalo, Lars Eidinger, Hugh Laurie, Marion Bailey, Aria Mia Loberti, Nell Sutton, and moreWhen it premieres: Nov. 2 on Netflix Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Netflix / youtube.com 3. The Curse Showtime / Paramount+ The Curse follows Whitney (Emma Stone) and Asher Siegel (Nathan Fielder), a newlywed couple struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, New Mexico. But, their efforts are complicated when an eccentric reality TV producer, Dougie (Benny Safdie), sees an opportunity in their story. As the series unfolds, the couple find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones — all while trying to keep their relationship afloat.Starring: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie, and moreWhen it premieres: Nov. 10 on Paramount+ with Showtime and Nov. 12 on Showtime Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Showtime / Paramount+ / youtube.com 4. The Buccaneers Angus Pigott / Apple TV+ The Buccaneers follows a group of fun-loving, young American girls who join London's debutante season, looking for some attractive Brits of their own. Kicking off a culture clash as they land in the world of old money and tradition, the girls set out for a season that surely nobody will ever forget. Starring: Christina Hendricks, Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, and moreWhen it premieres: Nov. 8 on Apple TV+ Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Apple TV+ / youtube.com 5. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Netflix Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, comes this animated series voiced by the entire original cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The show follows Scott (Michael Cera) who meets the girl of his dreams Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), but now must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her, so obviously, that's when things start to get complicatedStarring: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, Ellen Wong, and moreWhen it premieres: Nov. 17 on Netflix Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Netflix / youtube.com 6. Invincible Season 2 Prime Video Following the major Season 1 finale, Mark (Steven Yeun) struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear — that he might become his father (J.K. Simmons) without even knowing it. Chloe Bennet, Rhea Seehorn, Calista Flockhart, Sterling K. Brown, Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Ella Purnell, and many more join the voice cast this season. When it returns: Nov. 3 on Prime Video Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Prime Video / youtube.com 7. Lawmen: Bass Reeves Lauren Smith / Paramount+ From Yellowstone executive producer and creator Taylor Sheridan, David Oyelowo, and Chad Feehan, Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells the story of legendary lawman Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black US Marshal west of the Mississippi. The series kicks off a new anthology series from Sheridan, with each season set to focus on other iconic lawmen and outlaws who impacted history.Starring: David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, and moreWhen it premieres: Nov. 5 on Paramount+ Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Paramount+ / youtube.com 8. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Diyah Pera / Apple TV+ After Godzilla and the Titans' battle confirming that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows two siblings who are following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family connection to the secret organization known as Monarch. The clues lead them to Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell). Spanning three generations, the show explores buried secrets and how one secret can reverberate throughout history. Also, this series shares a cinematic universe with Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.Starring: Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, and moreWhen it premieres: Nov. 17 on Apple TV+ Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Apple TV+ / youtube.com 9. A Murder at the End of the World Christopher Saunders / FX This new mystery series follows Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), an amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker, who is invited alongside eight other people to participate in a retreat at a remote location by a reclusive billionaire. Of course, nothing goes as planned after one of the guests is found dead. Now, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder before the killer strikes again.Starring: Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, Neal Huff, and moreWhen it premieres: Nov. 14 on FX on Hulu Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube FX / youtube.com 10. Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 Netflix Virgin River returns once again with two more episodes, debuting at the end of this month. Part 1 left off with so many cliffhangers — Mel learned about her real father, Lizzie is pregnant, and Wes's body has been found, to name a few. Now it's Christmastime in Virgin River and everyone's excited to celebrate. Along with some much-needed answers, these episodes will follow Mel and Jack as they embark on a very merry scavenger hunt while the rest of the town gets ready for the annual Christmas Tree decorating contest. When it returns: Nov. 30 on Netflix Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Netflix / youtube.com 11. Slow Horses Season 3 Jack English / Courtesy of Apple In Season 3, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself. When it returns: Nov. 29 on Apple TV+ 12. Rap Sh!t Season 2 Courtesy of Max Season 2 follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.When it returns: Nov. 9 on Max Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Max / youtube.com 13. Fargo Season 5 Michelle Faye / FX With its long-awaited fifth season, this beloved anthology series promises to get back to the basics with all the things that made Fargo so great in the first place. This season follows Dot (Juno Temple), a housewife whose mysterious past begins to haunt her after she gets in trouble with local authorities. Soon, Dot has to find a way to protect herself and her family as the law begins to press down on her. This season also stars Jon Hamm, Lamorne Morris, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, and more.When it returns: Nov. 21 on FX Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube FX / youtube.com 14. Julia Season 2 Courtesy of Max With her trailblazing cooking show up and running on the air, Julia (Sarah Lancashire) grapples with her rising celebrity and what that means for her, her colleagues, and her show. In Season 2, Julia and her devoted husband Paul (David Hyde Pierce) return from France to find that her success has changed everything. Now, she and her team must navigate WGBH, the White House, and a threat from their past, while continuing to spearhead female-driven public television.When it returns: Nov. 16 on Max Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Max / youtube.com 15. Black Cake James Van Evers / HULU Based on Charmaine Wilkerson's bestselling novel, Black Cake spans decades across the world in places like Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England, and Southern California. In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey (Mia Isaac) disappears off the coast of Jamaica and is feared to have drowned or be a fugitive responsible for her husband's murder. In present-day California, a widow named Eleanor (Chipo Chung), dies of cancer, leaving her two estranged kids a flash drive holding untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, which are narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family.Starring: Mia Isaac, Chipo Chung, Adrienne Warren, Ashley Thomas, Anthony Mark Barrow, Faith Alabi, Simon Wan, Ahmed Elhaj, Jade Eshete, Karise Yansen, Glynn Turman, Lashay Anderson, and moreWhen it premieres: Nov. 1 on Hulu Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Hulu / youtube.com 16. Colin From Accounts Lisa Tomasetti / Paramount+ After Gordon (Patrick Brammall) accidentally injures a dog with his car in an accident that Ashley (Harriet Dyer) is partly responsible for, the two decide to nurse the dog back to health and co-parent him. As the two get to know each other better, they, and their closest friends, realize they just might be a perfect match. Starring: Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall, Emma Harvie, Helen Thomson, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Tai Hara, and moreWhen it premieres: Nov. 9 on Paramount+ Powered By Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Paramount+ / youtube.com 17. For All Mankind Season 4 Patrick Mcelhenney / Courtesy of Apple It's been eight years since the events of Season 3, which saw the attack outside the Johnson Space Center and the landing on Mars, and now Happy Valley is rapidly expanding its footprint on Mars. It's 2003, and the focus of the space program has shifted once again to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of Earth and Mars. However, tensions on the international base threaten to undo everything.When it returns: Nov. 10 on Apple TV+ Powered By Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Apple TV+ / youtube.com 18. Bookie John Johnson / Max Bookie marks Chuck Lorre's latest comedy series following The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, The Kominsky Method, and more. This new series follows a veteran California bookie and his partner in crime as they struggle to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, coworkers, and a lifestyle that bounces them to every corner of Los Angeles.Starring: Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, and moreWhen it premieres: Nov. 30 on Max