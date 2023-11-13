It's hard to believe that it's been over three years since Modern Family ended, but the cast is still so close with each other that they really did become a family offscreen as well. Pretty often, cast members will share pics of them hanging out together. For example, most recently, Jesse Tyler Fergusonwent to support Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (who played Lily on the show) at her school play.
Since it's just so feel-good to see them all hanging out together IRL, here are 19 pics that'll almost make it feel like the show never ended:
1.When most of the family got together to celebrate Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding — and Jesse Tyler Ferguson even officiated the event:
2.When Sarah posted a Father's Day tribute to all her dads — her father, her father-in-law, and Ty Burrell, of course:
3.When Sarah, Jesse, and Nolan Gould reunited on the WGA picket line:
4.When Sofía Vergara, who's a judge on America's Got Talent, was totally surprised by her onscreen son, Rico Rodriguez, for a mini-reunion:
5.When Eric Stonestreet went to visit Jesse's home (and met his son Beckett for the first time):