Jesse Tyler Ferguson Went To His "Modern Family" Daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons's School Play, And It's The Sweetest Thing I've Seen All Week"You make a pretend papa proud!" —Jesse to Aubreyby Jen AbidorBuzzFeed Staff It's been over three years since Modern Family came to an end, but the cast is still so close with each other that they really did become a family offscreen as well. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jessetyler For example, Sarah Hyland wrote a tribute to all of her dads on Father's Day this year — her dad, father-in-law, and Ty Burrell who played Phil Dunphy. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @wellsadams And many of the cast members reunited to celebrate Sarah and Wells Adams's wedding in 2022 — her onscreen uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson even officiated the event. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jessetyler Well, last week, Jesse reunited with his onscreen kid Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Mitch and Cam's daughter Lily on the show from Season 3 until the series finale. Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images Jesse supported Aubrey by seeing her school play, and wrote the sweetest caption in tribute. "Got to see my talented pretend daughter @aubreyandersonemmons in her high school production of THE BURN." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jessetyler "It's crazy to think Aubrey was just a few months older than Beckett when I met her! Look at her now!!!" he continued, referring to his IRL son who is now 3 years old. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jessetyler "Congrats, Aubrey! You were SO great! Love you! You make a pretend papa proud ❤️" Peter "hopper" Stone / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Aubrey also posted a picture from the mini-reunion moment, and commented on Jesse's post thanking him for coming. "Love you kiddo!" he responded. Instagram/Jesse Tyler Ferguson / Via instagram.com It's honestly just way too cute! If we can't have anymore new episodes of the show, these moments from time to time are the next best thing.