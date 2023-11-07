Skip To Content
    Jesse Tyler Ferguson Went To His "Modern Family" Daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons's School Play, And It's The Sweetest Thing I've Seen All Week

    "You make a pretend papa proud!" —Jesse to Aubrey

    Jen Abidor
    by Jen Abidor

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's been over three years since Modern Family came to an end, but the cast is still so close with each other that they really did become a family offscreen as well.

    For example, Sarah Hyland wrote a tribute to all of her dads on Father's Day this year — her dad, father-in-law, and Ty Burrell who played Phil Dunphy.

    And many of the cast members reunited to celebrate Sarah and Wells Adams's wedding in 2022 — her onscreen uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson even officiated the event.

    Well, last week, Jesse reunited with his onscreen kid Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Mitch and Cam's daughter Lily on the show from Season 3 until the series finale.

    Mitch, Cam, Lily, and a baby standing in front of a house on the modern family series finale
    Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

    Jesse supported Aubrey by seeing her school play, and wrote the sweetest caption in tribute. "Got to see my talented pretend daughter @aubreyandersonemmons in her high school production of THE BURN."

    "It's crazy to think Aubrey was just a few months older than Beckett when I met her! Look at her now!!!" he continued, referring to his IRL son who is now 3 years old.

    "Congrats, Aubrey! You were SO great! Love you! You make a pretend papa proud ❤️"

    Aubrey and Jesse in a season 3 still from the show in front of a table full of balloons
    Peter "hopper" Stone / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Aubrey also posted a picture from the mini-reunion moment, and commented on Jesse's post thanking him for coming. "Love you kiddo!" he responded.

    Aubrey commenting thank you so much for coming on instagram with Jesse responding love you kiddo
    Instagram/Jesse Tyler Ferguson / Via instagram.com

    It's honestly just way too cute! If we can't have anymore new episodes of the show, these moments from time to time are the next best thing.