Aubrey then said the most common question she gets asked is whether it was "really fun growing up on a set" as she did. "The thing that I think people don't realize was that I was working. If I wasn't working on the set, then I had to do three hours of studio school a day, so I had no time to rest except lunch," she replied. "There are moments that were fun, for sure. And there were things I loved about it. But, you know, it is work."