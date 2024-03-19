After starring on a TV show for several years together, a lot of casts form a tight bond. However, the Modern Family cast seems to be one of the closest found families. They have consistently been in each other's lives since the hit sitcom ended in 2020.
So, here are just 17 times they've continued to support each other's work and lives over the years:
1.First, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen recently attended Aubrey Anderson-Emmons's high school musical. Jesse shared the photo, writing, "Took my sis to see the kiddo in her school musical, The Theory of Relativity. So proud of you."
2.And in 2023, Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a photo with Aubrey Anderson-Emmons after he attended her high school's production of Burn. He began his caption with, "Got to see my talented pretend daughter." He also added that it's wild he first met Aubrey when she was only "a few months older" than his son, Beckett, who is 3 years old.
3.In 2024, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet reunited at the SAG Awards and playfully poked fun at each other's careers since Modern Family ended.
4.In 2022, Jesse Tyler Ferguson notably officiated Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams. Posting a video from the ceremony, Sarah wrote, "Jesse, you have been such an amazing friend, mentor, and an integral part of our lives." During his speech, Jesse joked, "This is the final rose ceremony," alluding to Wells's time on The Bachelorette.
5.And the rest of the cast also attended Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams in 2022, with the cast sharing so many photos from attending the event together.
6.In 2021, Rico Rodriguez adorably surprised Sofía Vergara on the America's Got Talent season finale. He popped up to help an act with their final performance, completely stunning Sofía, who was a judge.
Here's a pic of them behind the scenes, too:
7.And in 2020, during an America's Got Talent segment where fans could ask the judges questions, Ed O'Neill surprised Sofía Vergara by appearing on screen. Sofía said she missed Ed so much.
8.In 2022, Julie Bowen had her "youngest 'daughter" Ariel Winter on her podcast, Quitters, alongside Chad Sanders. In her post announcing Ariel as a guest, Julie wrote, "Ariel Winter has become an amazing role model. She’s dealt with a lot literally growing up on a TV show, and never complained. She might be a million years younger than me, but I look up to her!"
9.In 2023, Jesse Tyler Ferguson starred in Cocaine Bear, which was directed by his Modern Family costar Elizabeth Banks. Jesse's husband, Justin Mikita, actually responded on Jesse's behalf when Elizabeth was asking her followers who should star in the movie. Elizabeth immediately called Jesse.
10.And in 2022, Sarah Hyland notably starred in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin alongside her Modern Family costar Adam DeVine. Adam was also an executive producer on the series alongside Elizabeth Banks, another Modern Family alum.
11.In support of Sofía Vergara's new Netflix limited series Griselda, Jesse Tyler Ferguson had her on his podcast, Dinner's on Me, to discuss what it was like producing and starring in the show.
12.Aubrey Anderson-Emmons visited Jesse Tyler Ferguson while he was performing in Take Me Out on Broadway. Jesse shared that while starring together on Modern Family, he and Aubrey bonded over their "mutual love of live theater."
13.Eric Stonestreet joked that he saw his "former co worker" when he went and saw Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Take Me Out on Broadway.
14.Nolan Gould also swung by Broadway to see Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Take Me Out. Sharing a selfie with Nolan, Jesse called him his "sweet TV nephew."
15.And, Julie Bowen attended a performance of Take Me Out on Broadway to support Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Posting a selfie with Julie, Jesse wrote, "My soul and heart needed this reunion."
16.The cast reunited during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike to support each other and stand in solidarity with their fellow striking actors. Sharing a selfie with Julie Bowen, Jesse wrote, "Fair deal for all."
17.And finally, during the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson showed solidarity with the incredible Modern Family writers by walking the picket line with them. In her post on Instagram, Sarah wrote, "Tried to come up with something funny to write and still got nothin. A perfect example of an actor being nothing without writers."