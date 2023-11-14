Skip To Content
    "The Hunger Games" Prequel Premiere Was Last Night, And The Red Carpet Looks Simply Did Not Disappoint

    I love that some of the stars from the original franchise were there to support...

    Jen Abidor
    by Jen Abidor

    BuzzFeed Staff

    After what feels like the longest wait ever, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes had its US premiere last night, and we are soooooo back!

    The cast on the red carpet
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Honestly, the looks on this press tour have already been phenomenal — from Rachel Zegler's Catching Fire-inspired dress to Hunter Schafer's optical illusion dress, so naturally it makes sense that this cast would dress to impress.

    The whole red carpet just seemed like a fun time, and I simply love everything happening in just this one photo:

    The cast of &quot;The Ballad of Songbirds &amp;amp; Snakes&quot;
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Anyway, here are all of the looks from the premiere to tide you over until the movie finally hits theaters on Friday:

    1. Rachel Zegler

    Rachel Zegler
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    And here's a look at the dramatic hood attached to her dress:

    Rachel Zegler
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    It seems that this look was a nod to Annie Cresta's wedding look from the original Hunger Games trilogy, which means it's yet another time Rachel has paid homage with her looks. 

    2. Tom Blyth

    Tom Blyth
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    And here's a sweet pic of Tom and Rachel for a look at his outfit sans arms:

    Closeup of Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    3. Hunter Schafer

    Hunter Schafer
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    4. Josh Andrés Rivera

    Josh Andrés Rivera
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    5. Olivia Rodrigo

    Olivia Rodrigo
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    6. Conan Gray

    Conan Gray
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    And here's a cute pic of the besties together:

    Closeup of Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    ICYMI, Olivia recorded the song "Can't Catch Me Now" for the movie. 

    7. Viola Davis

    Viola Davis
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    8. Peter Dinklage

    Peter Dinklage
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    9. Jason Schwartzman

    Closeup of Jason Schwartzman
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    10. The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins

    Axelle / FilmMagic

    11. Jena Malone

    Jena Malone
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    12. Jacqueline Emerson (who played Foxface in The Hunger Games)

    Jacqueline Emerson
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    13. Sofia Sanchez, who wore a jumpsuit dedicated to her character Wovey...

    Sofia Sanchez
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    ...and the back featured the book's artwork:

    Sofia Sanchez
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    14. Ashley Liao

    Ashley Liao
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    15. Luna Steeples

    Axelle / FilmMagic

    16. Vaughan Reilly

    Axelle / FilmMagic

    17. Zoe Renee

    Zoe Renee
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    18. Larsen Thompson

    Larsen Thompson
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    19. The Kid LAROI

    The Kid LAROI
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    20. Adriana Lima

    Axelle / FilmMagic

    21. Mario Lopez

    Mario Lopez
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    22. Tiffani Thiessen

    Tiffani Thiessen
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    23. Monica Mamudo

    Monica Mamudo
    Monica Schipper / WireImage

    24. Lizzy Greene

    Lizzy Greene
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    25. Cara Jade Myers

    Cara Jade Myers
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    26. Allison Holker

    Allison Holker
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    27. Gigi Gorgeous

    Axelle / FilmMagic

    The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hits theaters this Friday, Nov. 17!