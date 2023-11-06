Hunter Schafer's Optical Illusion Red Carpet Dress Has To Be Seen

The look is actually from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show and was designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry.
So let's get into how this dress actually works. The base layer is crochet that stretches, with the hand-painted elements on top.
But that's not all. If you look even closer, there are rhinestones embellishing each panel.
Hunter's stylist for the carpet, Interview magazine's Dara Allen, shared a video of what the dress sounds like in motion, which I shall describe as "crunchy."
Personally, the sleeves are my favorite detail.
Of course, the overall effect is one of an oil-painted body, which was based on an original piece of artwork by Daniel.