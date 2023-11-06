Skip To Content
    Hunter Schafer's Optical Illusion Red Carpet Dress Has To Be Seen

    If this is any indicator of how The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes red carpets are going to go, I am excited.

    Natasha Jokic
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hunter Schafer is one of my faves on the red carpet, and her look for the European premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hit it out of the park, as per usual.

    Close-up of Hunter in a multicolored long-sleeved, high-neck dress at a media event
    Gerald Matzka / Getty Images

    Hunter plays Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games prequel, a character we actually see in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2. She's a stylist and cousin to President Snow, though the version of her we see in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is apparently quite different from the one in Mockingjay.

    Close-up of Hunter in a multicolored long-sleeved, high-neck dress at a media event
    Gerald Matzka / Getty Images

    Please note: The movie has an interim agreement with the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, meaning that its stars can promote the film without breaking strike rules.

    The look is actually from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show and was designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry.

    A model on the runway wearing the same dress
    Peter White / Getty Images

    So let's get into how this dress actually works. The base layer is crochet that stretches, with the hand-painted elements on top.

    Close-up of Hunter in a multicolored long-sleeved, high-neck dress at a media event
    Tristar Media / WireImage

    But that's not all. If you look even closer, there are rhinestones embellishing each panel.

    Close-up of the multicolored dress showing the rhinestones
    Tristar Media / WireImage

    Hunter's stylist for the carpet, Interview magazine's Dara Allen, shared a video of what the dress sounds like in motion, which I shall describe as "crunchy."

    Screenshot from the IG story showing the dress close up
    Dara Allen / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/dara._/3229696932647748383/

    Personally, the sleeves are my favorite detail.

    Close-up of the sleeves
    Tristar Media / WireImage

    Of course, the overall effect is one of an oil-painted body, which was based on an original piece of artwork by Daniel.

    Close-up of Hunter in a multicolored long-sleeved, high-neck dress at a media event
    Tristar Media / WireImage

    Hunter's costar Rachel Zegler also made a splash with her Katniss Everdeen–inspired gown.

    Close-up of Hunter with Rachel, wearing a strapless, formfitting dress with a flared train, at a media event
    Gerald Matzka / Getty Images

    Brava!