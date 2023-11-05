Hunger Games fans the world over are undoubtedly excited for the franchise's latest film installment, the prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
If you count yourself as a fan, you probably already know that Rachel Zegler is the film's starring lead as Lucy Gray Baird.
Well, Rachel attended the film's European premiere this weekend, and her red carpet look contained a clever reference to the Hunger Games film franchise.
OK, so remember in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, when Katniss revealed Cinna's Mockingjay dress?
I'm specifically referring to the moment where Katniss spins around and the dress appears to catch on fire.
OK, now take a look at the entirety of Rachel's dress, especially the design near the bottom of the dress.
See that? It also looks like it's catching fire!
The fans, of course, sounded off with their approval:
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hits theaters Nov. 17.