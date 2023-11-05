Skip To Content
    Rachel Zegler's "The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes" Red Carpet Dress Included A Mind-Blowing "Hunger Games" Easter Egg

    Hunger Games fans, you might get this one before we can even explain it.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hunger Games fans the world over are undoubtedly excited for the franchise's latest film installment, the prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Ballad of Songbirds &amp;amp; Snakes&quot;
    / ©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

    If you count yourself as a fan, you probably already know that Rachel Zegler is the film's starring lead as Lucy Gray Baird.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Ballad of Songbirds &amp;amp; Snakes&quot;
    Murray Close / Lions Gate / courtesy Everett Collection

    Well, Rachel attended the film's European premiere this weekend, and her red carpet look contained a clever reference to the Hunger Games film franchise.

    Closeup of Rachel Zegler
    Tristar Media / WireImage

    OK, so remember in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, when Katniss revealed Cinna's Mockingjay dress?

    I'm specifically referring to the moment where Katniss spins around and the dress appears to catch on fire.

    Screenshot from &quot;Catching Fire&quot;
    Lionsgate

    OK, now take a look at the entirety of Rachel's dress, especially the design near the bottom of the dress.

    Rachel Zegler
    Tristar Media / WireImage

    See that? It also looks like it's catching fire!

    Closeup of Zegler&#x27;s dress
    Tristar Media / WireImage

    The fans, of course, sounded off with their approval:

    &quot;Not saying mother for an entire minute - challenge&quot;
    @aliceshelf / Via Twitter: @aliceshelf
    &quot;RACHEL ZEGLER YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS&quot;
    @BalladOfPanem / Lionsgate / Via Twitter: @BalladOfPanem
    &quot;Now that&#x27;s a tribute.&quot;
    @gonzalo_9122 / Via Twitter: @gonzalo_9122
    &quot;she understood the assignment&quot;
    @martianshouse / Via Twitter: @martianshouse

    The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hits theaters Nov. 17.