The Hunger Games is having suuuuuch a resurgence this year, and I've been living for it. Thanks to The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson's new movies, I think we all collectively re-entered this era together.
And honestly, one of my favorite things about this franchise is how well each character is cast, like, they're always exactly the way I pictured them when I was reading the books. So, to prove this theory even more, I decided to use AI to bring these characters to life based on their book descriptions, and then compare them to the actors who play them in the movies.
Here's how they turned out:
1.First, here's Katniss Everdeen based on how she's described in The Hunger Games:
And here's Katniss played by Jennifer Lawrence:
2.Here's Peeta Mellark based on how he's described in The Hunger Games: