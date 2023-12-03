Skip To Content
We Used AI To Show What "The Hunger Games" Characters Look Like Vs. The Actors Actually Cast In The Movies

AI Effie Trinket is wiiiiild.

by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

The Hunger Games is having suuuuuch a resurgence this year, and I've been living for it. Thanks to The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson's new movies, I think we all collectively re-entered this era together.

Screenshot from &quot;Catching Fire&quot;
Lions Gate /Courtesy Everett Collection

And honestly, one of my favorite things about this franchise is how well each character is cast, like, they're always exactly the way I pictured them when I was reading the books. So, to prove this theory even more, I decided to use AI to bring these characters to life based on their book descriptions, and then compare them to the actors who play them in the movies.

Screenshot from &quot;The Ballad of Songbirds &amp;amp; Snakes&quot;
Murray Close / © Lionsgate /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here's how they turned out:

1. First, here's Katniss Everdeen based on how she's described in The Hunger Games:

AI Katniss

How she's described in the book: "Straight black hair" in a braid, "olive skin," "gray eyes," and "thin." Her hair, skin, and eye color are all shared by people from the Seam, the poor, coal-mining section of District 12.

And here's Katniss played by Jennifer Lawrence:

Katniss from the film
Lions Gate /Courtesy Everett Collection

2. Here's Peeta Mellark based on how he's described in The Hunger Games:

AI Peeta

How he's described in the books: "Medium height, stocky build, ashy blond hair that falls in waves over his forehead," and "blue eyes" with long eyelashes.

And here's Peeta played by Josh Hutcherson:

Peeta in the films
Lions Gate /Courtesy Everett Collection

3. Here's Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow based on how he's described in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes:

AI Coryo

How he's described in the books: He is "athletically trim, with excellent posture" and "not as tall as he should've been" from years of starvation. He has "fair skin" and "blonde curls."

And here's Coryo played by Tom Blyth:

Coryo in the film
Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

4. Here's President Coriolanus Snow based on how he's described in The Hunger Games:

AI President Snow

How he's described in the books: "Small, thin," "paper-white hair," "snakelike eyes," and "overly full [lips], the skin stretched too tight."

And here's President Snow played by Donald Sutherland:

Snow in the films
Lions Gate /Courtesy Everett Collection

5. Here's Lucy Gray Baird based on how she's described in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes:

Lucy Gray AI

How she's described in the books: "Dark curly hair," and "her face looked sad and tired." "Her eyes were shadowed blue and lined with black, her cheeks rouged, and her lips stained a somewhat greasy red."

And here's Lucy Gray played by Rachel Zegler:

Lucy Gray in the film
Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

6. Here's Effie Trinket based on how she's described in The Hunger Games:

AI Effie

How she's described in the books: Wearing a curly wig of "pinkish hair" when she's first introduced, with a "scary white grin." She wears a lot of wild wigs and costumes, like the rest of those from The Capitol. 

And here's Effie played by Elizabeth Banks:

Effie in the films
Lions Gate /Courtesy Everett Collection

7. Here's Haymitch Abernathy based on how he's described in The Hunger Games:

AI Haymitch

How he's described in the books: "Paunchy, middle-aged," "hair dark and curly," "gray Seam eyes," and presumably olive skin because he's from the Seam.

And here's Haymitch played by Woody Harrelson:

Haymitch in the films
Lions Gate /Courtesy Everett Collection

8. Here's Sejanus Plinth based on how he's described in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes:

AI Sejanus

How he's described in the book: "Tall, angular frame," "soulful brown eyes much too large for his strained face," and "wayward hair."

And here's Sejanus played by Josh Andrés Rivera:

Sejanus in the film
Lionsgate /Courtesy Everett Collection

9. Here's Tigris Snow based on how she's described in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes:

AI Tigris

How she's described in the book: "Long, pointed nose and skinny body," she was "no great beauty," but she had a "sweetness, a vulnerability." She also has "lilac circles under her golden brown eyes."

And here's Tigris played by Hunter Schafer:

Tigris in the film
Lionsgate /Courtesy Everett Collection

10. Here's Tigris Snow based on how she's described in Mockingjay:

AI Tigris

How she's described in the book: "One operation too many" and her skin is covered in stripes, seemingly to match her name. 

And here's Tigris played by Eugenie Bondurant:

Tigris in the films
Lionsgate

11. Here's Caesar Flickerman based on how he's described in The Hunger Games:

AI Caesar

How he's described in the books: "Unchanged" appearance, even after 40 years. He wears a "coating of pure white makeup" with a "midnight blue" suit with lights that "twinkle like stars." During the 74th Hunger Games, his hair is "powder blue," and his eyelids and lips match.  

And here's Caesar played by Stanley Tucci:

Caesar in the films
Lions Gate /Courtesy Everett Collection

12. Here's Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman based on how he's described in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes:

AI Lucky

How he's described in the book: "Gelled hair" that's "dusted in coppery powder." He also wore a "high-collared blue suit with rhinestone accents." He's also described as "merry."

And here's Lucky played by Jason Schwartzman:

Lucky in the film
Lionsgate /Courtesy Everett Collection

13. Here's Dr. Volumnia Gaul based on how she's described in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes:

AI Dr. Gaul

How she's described in the book: "A small, old woman with frizzy gray hair."

And here's Dr. Gaul played by Viola Davis:

Dr. Gaul in the film
Lionsgate /Courtesy Everett Collection

14. Here's Casca Highbottom based on how he's described in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes:

AI Casca

How he's described in the book: "Dreamy-eyed and, as usual, doped up on morphling," and like a "sleepwalker." He had "sagging skin" draping his "once-fine physique." He also had a "close-clipped precision of a recent haircut and crisp suit." 

And here's Casca played by Peter Dinklage:

Casca in the film
Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

15. Here's Cinna based on how he's described in The Hunger Games:

AI Cinna

How he's described in the books: Surprisingly "normal," with "close-cropped hair" in "its natural shade of brown," "gold eyeliner," and "green eyes."

And here's Cinna played by Lenny Kravitz:

Cinna in the films
Lions Gate / Â©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

16. Here's Finnick Odair based on how he's described in Catching Fire:

AI Finnick

How he's described in the books: "Handsome, bronze-haired," "sea green eyes," and "golden skin."

And here's Finnick played by Sam Claflin:

Finnick in the films
Lions Gate / Â©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

17. Here's Johanna Mason based on how she's described in Catching Fire:

Ai Johanna

How she's described in the books: "Spiky hair," with "wide-set brown eyes."

And here's Johanna played by Jena Malone:

Johanna in the films
Lionsgate

18. Here's Gale Hawthorne based on how he's described in The Hunger Games:

AI Gale

How he's described in the books: "Straight hair, olive skin," "gray eyes," "handsome."

And here's Gale played by Liam Hemsworth:

Gale in the film
Lions Gate /Courtesy Everett Collection

19. Here's Rue based on how she's described in The Hunger Games:

AI Rue

How she's described in the books: "Bright, dark eyes, and satiny brown skin," with "dark, thick hair."

And here's Rue played by Amandla Stenberg:

Rue in the film
Lionsgate

20. Here's Primrose Everdeen based on how she's described in The Hunger Games:

AI Prim

How she's described in the books: "Fresh as a raindrop," with "light hair," and "blue eyes." She has the same features as her mother, who's from the merchant section of District 12.

And here's Prim played by Willow Shields:

Prim in the films
Lions Gate / Everett Collection

21. Here's President Alma Coin based on how she's described in Mockingjay:

AI President Coin

How she's described in the books: "Fifty or so, with gray hair that falls in an unbroken sheet to her shoulders," and "gray eyes."

And here's President Coin played by Julianne Moore:

Coin in the films
Lions Gate / Courtesy Everett Collection