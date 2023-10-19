    18 Side-By-Sides Of The "Gossip Girl" Cast On Their First Red Carpet Vs. Most Recent

    Gossip Girl is now 16 years old, which means the show is the same age that Blair and Serena were in Season 1.

    Hello, Upper East Siders! Gossip Girl here to, well, give you an update on the original Gossip Girl cast, now that the show is officially 16 years old. That's right, take it in — the show is now the same age that Blair and Serena were in Season 1. Let's take a look back at the cast on their earliest red carpets compared to their most recent, shall we? XOXO.

    1. Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf) on her first red carpet in 2003:

    she&#x27;s wearing cargo capris and a printed bomber jacket
    Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

    Leighton Meester on her most recent red carpet:

    wearing a cream outfit with a dark purse
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Bosideng

    Our Queen B, Leighton (who married fellow teen TV star Adam Brody, aka Seth Cohen on The O.C.) has recently starred in projects like Single Parents and The Weekend Away. She also had a recurring role in How I Met Your Father.

    2. Blake Lively (Serena Van Der Woodsen) on her first red carpet in 2005:

    closeup of her in a t-shirt
    J. Merritt / FilmMagic

    Blake Lively on her most recent red carpet:

    she&#x27;s wearing a gold jumpsuit
    Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

    Since Gossip Girl, Blake has pivoted to movies, starring in films like The Age of Adaline, A Simple Favor, and The Rhythm Section. She will also be starring in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book, It Ends With Us

    3. Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey) on his first red carpet in 2003:

    closeup of him in a short-sleeved button-down
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Penn Badgley on his most recent red carpet:

    he&#x27;s wearing baggy suit shorts with a matching trench coat, boots, and a skinny tie
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage

    Of course, Penn has had a thriving film and TV career since Gossip Girl. Most notably, he's starred as Joe Goldberg on You since 2018.

    4. Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald) on his first red carpet in 2005:

    closeup of him in a polo
    Mark Sullivan / WireImage

    Chace Crawford on his most recent red carpet:

    closeup of him in a suit
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Chace has also had several TV roles and most notably has starred as The Deep on The Boys since 2019 and recently guest starred on the show's spinoff, Gen V

    5. Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass) on his earliest red carpet in 2005:

    closeup of him in a polo
    Evan Agostini / Getty Images

    Ed Westwick on his most recent red carpet:

    closeup of him in a suit
    Francois Durand / Getty Images for Messika

    After Gossip Girl, he appeared in the show White Gold and in 2021 starred in the movie Me You Madness. Ed was accused of sexual assault by three women in 2017, and was eventually cleared of the charges.

    6. Taylor Momsen (Jenny Humphrey) on her first red carpet in 2000:

    closeup of her as a kid wearing a long skirt and cardigan
    New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

    Taylor Momsen on her most recent red carpet:

    closeup of her in dark eye makeup
    Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

    After her time on Gossip Girl, Taylor pivoted to a music career. She's been the lead singer of the band The Pretty Reckless since 2009. She recently reunited with her onscreen brother Penn Badgley on his podcast, Podcrushed.

    7. Jessica Szohr (Vanessa Abrams) on her first red carpet in 2005:

    closeup of her wearing a bandana on her head
    Michael Tran / FilmMagic

    Jessica Szohr on her most recent red carpet:

    she&#x27;s wearing a strapless dress with a long slit and her
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    Since Gossip Girl, Jessica has worked on shows like Twin Peaks and Shameless, and she has starred in The Orville since 2019. She also had a Gossip Girl rewatch podcast called XOXO with Jessica Szohr

    8. Kelly Rutherford (Lily Van Der Woodsen) on her first red carpet in 1989:

    her looking over her shoulder in a halter dress
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And just for fun, here she is with Paul Johansson aka Dan Scott from One Tree Hill at the same event:

    the two hugging
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here's Kelly Rutherford on her most recent red carpet:

    she&#x27;s got her hair tied back and she&#x27;s wearing an empire style dress
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    Post-Gossip Girl, Kelly stuck around in the teen drama and CW world with roles in shows like Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Dynasty

    9. Matthew Settle (Rufus Humphrey) on his earliest red carpet in 1997:

    closeup of him in a suit
    Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

    Matthew Settle on his most recent red carpet in 2015:

    closeup of him in a suit underneath a large jacket
    Ben Gabbe / FilmMagic

    Matthew hasn't acted very much since his Gossip Girl days, but he did appear in an episode of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders in 2016. 

    10. Zuzanna Szadkowski (Dorota Kishlovsky) on her earliest red carpet in 2009:

    closeup of her in a dress at an event
    Jerritt Clark / WireImage

    Zuzanna Szadkowski on her most recent red carpet:

    closeup of her in a lace dress
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    The actor who brought us the beloved Dorota has acted a bunch since Gossip Girl, including reprising her role on the show's 2021 reboot. She has also appeared on shows like Bull, Modern Love, and The Gilded Age.

    11. Connor Paolo on his earliest red carpet in 2007:

    cloesup of him with long hair wearing a suit
    Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Connor Paolo on his most recent red carpet:

    closeup of him in a leather jacket with long curly hair
    Sean Mathis / Getty Images for SXSW

    After Gossip Girl, Connor starred in the hit show Revenge. More recently, he's been on shows like Electric Dreams and The Resident

    12. Margaret Colin (Eleanor Waldorf) on her earliest red carpet in 1987:

    closeup of her wearing a blazer
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Margaret Colin on her most recent red carpet:

    she&#x27;s wearing polka dot pants and a bomber jacket
    John Lamparski / Getty Images

    Margaret also reprised her Gossip Girl role in the reboot. She has also appeared on shows like Veep, Shades of Blue, and Chicago Med. 

    13. Michelle Trachtenberg (Georgina Sparks) on her first red carpet in 1996:

    young michelle in a long printed skirt with hair clips in her hair
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Michelle Trachtenberg on her most recent red carpet in 2020:

    closeup of her in a long-sleeved sparkly dress
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    Michelle made a splash on the Gossip Girl reboot by reprising the role of Georgina. She also hosted the show Meet, Marry, Murder

    14. Robert John Burke (Bart Bass) on his earliest red carpet in 1993:

    closeup of him in a suit
    Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

    Robert John Burke on his most recent red carpet:

    he&#x27;s wearing a suit and has grey hair now
    Noam Galai / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

    Robert has appeared in several movies since Gossip Girl, including BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Boston Strangler

    15. Sebastian Stan (Carter Baizen) on his first red carpet in 2006:

    closeup of him in a suit with spiky hair
    Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Sebastian Stan on his most recent red carpet:

    him wearing all black with longer hair and a beard
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    Of course, Sebastian went on to land the massive role of Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also starred in Pam & Tommy, and the movies Fresh and I, Tonya

    16. Wallace Shawn (Cyrus Rose) on his earliest red carpet in 1966:

    closeup of him in a suit
    Robert R. Mcelroy / Getty Images

    Wallace Shawn on his most recent red carpet:

    closeup of him with grey hair, wearing a button down shirt
    Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

    Wallace appeared in the 2018 movie Marriage Story. He has also provided the voice of Rex in all of the Toy Story films and most recently also did voice work in The Addams Family 2. He also reprised his Gossip Girl role in the reboot.

    17. Kaylee DeFer (Ivy Dickens) on her first red carpet in 2005:

    she&#x27;s wearing low-rise jeans and holding up a betty crocker shirt
    Rebecca Sapp / WireImage for General Mills

    Kaylee DeFer on her most recent red carpet:

    closeup of her in a suit
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images

    After playing Ivy in the latter seasons of the show, in 2013, Kaylee announced a break from acting to raise her son. 

    18. Kristen Bell (the voice of Gossip Girl) on her earliest red carpet in 2004:

    she&#x27;s wearing a mini dress and her hair is cut short
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    Kristen Bell on her most recent red carpet:

    wearing a leather jumpsuit with shoulder length hair
    Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images

    Since Gossip Girl, Kristen has starred in House of Lies, The Good Place, Frozen, and more recently The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. She also returned to narrate the Gossip Girl reboot.

