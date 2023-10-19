18 Side-By-Sides Of The "Gossip Girl" Cast On Their First Red Carpet Vs. Most Recent

Hello, Upper East Siders! Gossip Girl here to, well, give you an update on the original Gossip Girl cast, now that the show is officially 16 years old. That's right, take it in — the show is now the same age that Blair and Serena were in Season 1. Let's take a look back at the cast on their earliest red carpets compared to their most recent, shall we? XOXO.
1.Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf) on her first red carpet in 2003:
Leighton Meester on her most recent red carpet:
2.Blake Lively (Serena Van Der Woodsen) on her first red carpet in 2005:
Blake Lively on her most recent red carpet:
3.Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey) on his first red carpet in 2003:
Penn Badgley on his most recent red carpet:
4.Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald) on his first red carpet in 2005:
Chace Crawford on his most recent red carpet:
5.Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass) on his earliest red carpet in 2005:
Ed Westwick on his most recent red carpet:
6.Taylor Momsen (Jenny Humphrey) on her first red carpet in 2000:
Taylor Momsen on her most recent red carpet:
7.Jessica Szohr (Vanessa Abrams) on her first red carpet in 2005:
Jessica Szohr on her most recent red carpet:
8.Kelly Rutherford (Lily Van Der Woodsen) on her first red carpet in 1989:
And just for fun, here she is with Paul Johansson aka Dan Scott from One Tree Hill at the same event:
And here's Kelly Rutherford on her most recent red carpet:
9.Matthew Settle (Rufus Humphrey) on his earliest red carpet in 1997:
Matthew Settle on his most recent red carpet in 2015:
10.Zuzanna Szadkowski (Dorota Kishlovsky) on her earliest red carpet in 2009:
Zuzanna Szadkowski on her most recent red carpet:
11.Connor Paolo on his earliest red carpet in 2007:
Connor Paolo on his most recent red carpet:
12.Margaret Colin (Eleanor Waldorf) on her earliest red carpet in 1987:
Margaret Colin on her most recent red carpet:
13.Michelle Trachtenberg (Georgina Sparks) on her first red carpet in 1996:
Michelle Trachtenberg on her most recent red carpet in 2020:
14.Robert John Burke (Bart Bass) on his earliest red carpet in 1993:
Robert John Burke on his most recent red carpet:
15.Sebastian Stan (Carter Baizen) on his first red carpet in 2006:
Sebastian Stan on his most recent red carpet:
16.Wallace Shawn (Cyrus Rose) on his earliest red carpet in 1966:
Wallace Shawn on his most recent red carpet:
17.Kaylee DeFer (Ivy Dickens) on her first red carpet in 2005:
Kaylee DeFer on her most recent red carpet:
18.Kristen Bell (the voice of Gossip Girl) on her earliest red carpet in 2004:
Kristen Bell on her most recent red carpet:
