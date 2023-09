"Literally, as soon as I got to an age where I could make my own decisions, it was like a click. It was like I woke up one morning and went, ‘Wait a second. I don’t have to do this? I don’t have to do this other job? I can just play in my band and tour and write songs? I can just do that?’" Taylor reflected, adding that she wasn't exactly sure what prompted the realization. "Granted, [it was] a little more complicated to get out of a television show than that, but the answer was yes.”