In Hollywood, a lot of times there can be bigdrama between celebrity exes. But sometimes things just don't work out, and that doesn't mean the love is completely lost. From really healthy coparenting relationships to even continuing to work together to lots of birthday tributes, these 13 pairs prove that breakups don't have to lead to drama:
1.Fergie and Josh Duhamel were married for 10 years from 2009–2019 and share a son, Axl, together.
When Josh and his current wife, Audra Mari, shared that they're expecting their first child together, Fergie couldn't contain her excitement for the couple. "I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 Axl can’t wait to be a big brother," she sweetly commented on their pregnancy announcement on Instagram.
2.Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married for 13 years from 1987–2000 and share three daughters together — Rumer, Talulah, and Scout.
Despite the fact that they've long moved on from a romantic relationship, they still very much consider each other family. They even ended up briefly quarantining together in 2020 (in matching pajamas no less!) when circumstances kept Bruce apart from his current wife Emma and daughters Mabel and Evelyn.
And, sadly, when Bruce's family had to share an update on his health after he was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, Demi's name was on the statement, signed "Ladies of Willis/Moore." Demi continues to share sweet tributes to Bruce (whom she calls BW) on Father's Day and his birthday.
3.Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were married for six years from 1987–1993 and share a daughter, Zoë Kravitz, together.
The two remain on really good terms — for Lisa's most recent birthday, Lenny shared a family picture with the caption "Happy birthday mama." Lenny also became good friends with Jason Momoa while he was married to Lisa.
4.Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were married from 2015–2018.
Despite their breakup, the two consistently share sweet tributes to each other on their birthdays. In 2021, when Jennifer turned 50, Justin wrote: "Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B." And that same year, Jennifer shared these stories on Justin's birthday:
5.Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia were married from 1997–2008 and share a daughter, Simone, together.
Even though they got divorced, The Rock and Dany remained good friends and business partners (they own the XFL together), and she even manages his career. "We knew that we were moving into that period of our lives, the closing of a personal relationship," she told Marie Claire in 2017. "I was already deeply involved with his agents, I was already commenting on scripts. It was a very natural conversation, where he just said to me, 'I would love for you to do this full-time.' Some people go through separation and there's no conversation, and it's a dark time, and one person goes off, but that was never us. We went on this journey together. We were going to change the manner of the relationship together."
6.Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were married from 2003–2016 and share two children, Apple and Moses, together.
After the pair's decision to "consciously uncouple" certainly made headlines, it definitely seemed to work out for them as they moved forward with a positive coparenting relationship and friendship. Earlier this year, Gwyneth shared a birthday post for Chris with the caption, "Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend❤️we love you, cajm."
7.Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom were married from 2010–2013 and share a son, Flynn, together.
Even though their romantic relationship didn't work out, Miranda and Orlando remain on good terms. "It's incredible that [Orlando and I] have been able to find other partners who work really well with us," Miranda shared on the podcastLadies First with Laura Brown. "It's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious, and you can be super kind." And Miranda has even created a super close bond with Orlando's current partner, Katy Perry. "We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together. … I love her."
8.Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were married from 2004–2014 and share two children together, twins Max and Emme.
These days, they're on great terms — they still coparent their kids and have worked together on the Univision show Q'Viva! The Chosen. On an appearance on Live with Ryan and Kelly, J.Lo said that she and Marc are "best friends" and Marc shared an Instagram photo with the caption: "Nothing but love between us. @jlo"
9.Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield dated from 2011–2015.
Since their breakup, Andrew and Emma have remained friends. In 2021, when Andrew's extremely top secret cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home happened, he even opened up on the Happy Sad Confusedpodcast about how Emma was hilariously texting him begging for information. "Emma kept on texting me," he said. "She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' She was like, 'Shut up. Just tell me.' I'm like, 'I honestly don't know' — I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk.'"
10.Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated from 2008–2010 while costarring on The Big Bang Theory together.
Even though they broke up and had to keep working together, Johnny and Kaley came out of things in a really great place, and Kaley has even called him one of her best friends. "We got together and just fell mad for each other for about two years. But then we broke up," she said on the Armchair Expertpodcast. "Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly. We are closer today than we ever were."
Johnny has shared sweet birthday tribute posts for Kaley where he hilariously makes up her age in each one. "You know how much I adore you and respect you. I’m so proud of all you are doing and so happy with your happiness. But most of all, our friendship and partnership over the years. XO, dear," he wrote in 2020.
11.Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder dated from 2010–2013 while costarring on The Vampire Diaries together.
Despite breaking up during their time on the show, they remained completely professional on set and Nina even spent a lot of time with Ian and his current wife, Nikki Reed. When Nina was once asked if that was "weird" during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she said "Why can't everyone be friends? I think they have a beautiful baby, and they are happy and so am I. What's bad about that? I don't see any problem with that."
12.Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak dated from 2004–2007 while costarring on The Office together.
Mindy and B.J. of course have a long, complicated history with a friendship that will always have a little bit more to it. Mindy has explained it, "He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don't think Facebook would accept this as a new status," she told InStyle in 2015.
The two remain very close, and B.J. is the godfather to Mindy's children, Katherine and Spencer. Mindy recently wished him a happy birthday with the caption, "Happy birthday, Uncle B! We love you! 🎉 @bjnovak" and he commented, "No party is as fun as the car ride home with you."
13.Finally, Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey were married for 20 years from 2001–2021 and share a daughter, Stella, together.
When Jennifer released a memoir in 2022, just a year after their divorce, Clark shared a funny tweet supporting her and celebrating the memoir. "4 words u never want to hear frm ur ex: 'I’m writing a memoir.' So believe me when I say this book is great. It is (like J) wise fearless & funny af & dsnt pull punches. Or trash me. Much."