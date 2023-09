Even though they got divorced, The Rock and Dany remained good friends and business partners (they own the XFL together), and she even manages his career. "We knew that we were moving into that period of our lives, the closing of a personal relationship," she told Marie Claire in 2017. "I was already deeply involved with his agents, I was already commenting on scripts. It was a very natural conversation, where he just said to me, 'I would love for you to do this full-time.' Some people go through separation and there's no conversation, and it's a dark time, and one person goes off, but that was never us. We went on this journey together. We were going to change the manner of the relationship together."