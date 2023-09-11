Fergie Had The Sweetest Message For Her Ex-Husband Josh Duhamel And His Pregnant Wife Audra Mari

Celebrity·Posted on Sep 11, 2023Fergie Had The Sweetest Message For Her Ex-Husband Josh Duhamel And His Pregnant Wife Audra MariAudra and Josh made the announcement today on Instagram.by Joseph LongoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Congratulations are in order for Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel! Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images On Monday, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post that Audra is pregnant. View this photo on Instagram @audramari / @joshduhamel / Instagram / Via instagram.com "Baby Duhamel coming soon 🤍," they captioned the photo. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Audra also shared their post on her Instagram story and added, "I cannot wait to be a mama... Hi daddy @joshduhamel." Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images According to People, Audra and Josh married almost exactly a year ago on Sept. 10, 2022. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images Over the weekend, Audra celebrated their first anniversary with a post on Instagram, writing "Happy First Anniversary sweet man 🤍 oh how I prayed for you." Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images Josh is a father to one child, a 10-year-old son Axl with Fergie. According to People, Josh and Fergie were married from 2009 to 2019. Arnold Jerocki / WireImage And it seems the blended family is supportive of one another as Fergie left such a supportive and sweet comment on Audra and Josh's Instagram post. Jamie Mccarthy / Footwear News via Getty Images "I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 Axl can’t wait to be a big brother," she wrote. @audramari / @joshduhamel / Instagram / Via Audra Mari Fergie was far from the only celeb to comment on the couple's post. Ashley Greene, Holly Robinson Peete, and Jerry O'Connell also sent their well wishes. There's love all around!