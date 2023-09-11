    Fergie Had The Sweetest Message For Her Ex-Husband Josh Duhamel And His Pregnant Wife Audra Mari

    Audra and Josh made the announcement today on Instagram.

    by Joseph Longo

    Congratulations are in order for Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel!

    Closeup of Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari
    On Monday, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post that Audra is pregnant.

    "Baby Duhamel coming soon 🤍," they captioned the photo.

    Closeup of Josh and Audra
    Audra also shared their post on her Instagram story and added, "I cannot wait to be a mama... Hi daddy @joshduhamel."

    Closeup of Josh and Audra
    According to People, Audra and Josh married almost exactly a year ago on Sept. 10, 2022.

    Closeup of Josh and Audra
    Over the weekend, Audra celebrated their first anniversary with a post on Instagram, writing "Happy First Anniversary sweet man 🤍 oh how I prayed for you."

    Audra Mari on the red carpet in a short satin long-sleeved dress
    Josh is a father to one child, a 10-year-old son Axl with Fergie. According to People, Josh and Fergie were married from 2009 to 2019.

    Closeup of Josh
    And it seems the blended family is supportive of one another as Fergie left such a supportive and sweet comment on Audra and Josh's Instagram post.

    Closeup of Fergie
    "I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 Axl can’t wait to be a big brother," she wrote.

    &quot;I am truly happy for you guys?? Axl can’t wait to be a big brother&quot;
    Fergie was far from the only celeb to comment on the couple's post. Ashley Greene, Holly Robinson Peete, and Jerry O'Connell also sent their well wishes. There's love all around!