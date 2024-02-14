Inspired by In Cold Blood novelist Truman Capote's friendships with affluent and influential woman of the time, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans focuses on the fallout of the famed writer's works of fiction, titled "La Côte Basque, 1965," that were published in Esquire in 1975 and widely interpreted to be thinly veiled, at-times scandalous stories about some of the well-known women he socialized with.