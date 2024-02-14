Skip To Content
7 People That Inspired "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans" Vs. The Actors Who Played Them In The Show

Props to the hair and makeup team for these spot-on styles.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

The latest season of Feud chronicles the glamorous and gossipy lives of New York's high society in the late-'60s and early-'70s.

Screenshot from &quot;Feud: Capote vs. the Swans&quot;
FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

Inspired by In Cold Blood novelist Truman Capote's friendships with affluent and influential woman of the time, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans focuses on the fallout of the famed writer's works of fiction, titled "La Côte Basque, 1965," that were published in Esquire in 1975 and widely interpreted to be thinly veiled, at-times scandalous stories about some of the well-known women he socialized with.

Screenshot from &quot;Feud: Capote vs. the Swans&quot;
FX

The chapters would later be published in the posthumous, unfinished novel Answered Prayers in 1986.

So, whether you're already watching Capote vs. the Swans or simply curious about the show, here are side-by-sides of the actors who play Capote and the Swans and their real-life counterparts:

Screenshot from &quot;Feud: Capote vs. the Swans&quot;
FX

Naomi Watts as Babe Paley:

Courtesy of FX, Archive Photos / Getty Images

Diane Lane as Slim Keith:

FX, Tony Palmieri/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest:

Pari Dukovic/FX, Fairchild Archive/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill:

FX, Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images

Demi Moore as Ann Woodward:

Pari Dukovic / FX, Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson:

Pari Dukovic/FX, Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Finally, Tom Hollander as Truman Capote:

Pari Dukovic / FX, John Downing/Express / Getty Images