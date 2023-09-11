    There Were SOOOO Many Celebrities At The US Open This Weekend, So Here They Are Living Their Best Lives

    Amanda Seyfried watching Coco Gauff win is so relatable!

    The 2023 US Open came to an end this weekend with two epic and historical matches — 19-year-old Coco Gauff became the first American teen to win the tournament since Serena Williams, and Novak Djokovic won his 24th (!!!) major, breaking all kinds of records.

    Coco Gauff celebrating with her trophy and novak djokovic celebrating with his
    Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images /Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

    And one thing I noticed during this year's tournament is that the celebs WERE OUT!!! There are always a bunch of celebs at the US Open, but this year, it seemed like it was truly THE place to be.

    hailey and justin bieber
    Gotham / GC Images

    Here's a look at the celebs who were there just for the semifinals and finals (because if I did the whole two weeks, we'd be here all day):

    Note that some celebs came multiple times over those last few days, so they might be in here more than once!

    1. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

    Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
    Gotham / GC Images

    2. Justin Timberlake

    Justin Timberlake
    Gotham / GC Images

    3. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

    Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal
    Gotham / GC Images

    4. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissing
    Gotham / GC Images

    5. Molly Ringwald

    Molly Ringwald taking a photo of the match
    Al Bello / Getty Images

    6. Laverne Cox

    Laverne Cox eating
    Al Bello / Getty Images

    7. And here's a zoomed out look at that section that also included Ebon Moss-Bachrach:

    Celebs in the stands
    Sarah Stier / Getty Images

    8. Emily Ratajkowski and Justin Theroux

    Emily Ratajkowski and Justin Theroux
    Gotham / GC Images

    9. And here's Emily with Ziwe and, yes, that's Lea Michele in the corner:

    Ziwe and EmRata
    Sarah Stier / Getty Images

    10. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

    Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
    Gotham / GC Images

    11. Leonardo DiCaprio

    Leonardo DiCaprio
    Gotham / GC Images

    Also spotted in this photo: Sara Gilbert (next to Leo) and Zach Braff

    12. James Marsden (sadly his buddy Ronald was nowhere in sight)

    James Marsden
    Gotham / GC Images

    13. Andy Cohen

    Andy Cohen
    Gotham / GC Images

    14. Lil Wayne

    Lil Wayne
    Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

    15. Chris Briney from The Summer I Turned Pretty, which I love because I'm both Team Coco and Team Conrad

    Christopher Briney
    Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Heineken

    16. Kiernan Shipka and Diplo

    Kiernan Shipka and Diplo
    Al Bello / Getty Images

    17. Sting and Trudie Styler

    Sting and Trudie Styler
    Gotham / GC Images

    18. Debra Messing

    Debra Messing
    Gotham / GC Images

    19. Jon Hamm

    Jon Hamm
    Sarah Stier / Getty Images

    20. Christie Brinkley

    Christie Brinkley
    Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

    21. Emma Roberts

    Emma Roberts
    Sarah Stier / Getty Images

    22. Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld

    Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld
    Sarah Stier / Getty Images

    23. Martha Stewart

    Martha Stewart
    Sarah Stier / Getty Images

    24. Laverne Cox

    Laverne Cox
    Gotham / GC Images

    25. Mariska Hargitay

    Mariska Hargitay
    Gotham / GC Images

    26. Laura Dern and Shonda Rhimes, doing some great pointing:

    Laura Dern and Shonda Rhimes
    Gotham / GC Images

    27. And here's just a fun pic of that whole section of celebs reacting to a point:

    Celebs in the stands
    Gotham / GC Images

    28. Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

    Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts
    Gotham / GC Images

    29. Charlize Theron

    Charlize Theron
    Gotham / GC Images

    30. Madelyn Cline

    Madelyn Cline
    Gotham / GC Images

    31. Charlize taking a cute little selfie with Madelyn and her fork:

    Celebs taking a selfie
    Gotham / GC Images

    32. Diane Keaton and Ariana DeBose

    Diane Keaton and Ariana DeBose
    Gotham / GC Images

    33. One more, because this pairing was having a BLAST:

    Diane Keaton and Ariana DeBose
    Gotham / GC Images

    34. Honestly, this whole SECTION was having a blast! Here's Ariana again with Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Amanda Seyfried, and Rachel Brosnahan:

    Celebs in the stands
    Gotham / GC Images

    35. They were all just living their best lives:

    Celebs in the stands
    Gotham / GC Images

    36. Mindy took a selfie with John McEnroe, which is cute because he was the narrator of her show Never Have I Ever, so it's a full circle moment:

    Mindy Kaling and John McEnroe
    Elsa / Getty Images

    37. Honestly, this series of Amanda Seyfried pics are game...

    Amanda Seyfried cheering with her arms raised in the air
    Gotham / GC Images

    38. Set...

    Amanda Seyfried standing up in excitement
    Gotham / GC Images

    39. Match!

    Amanda Seyfried with her hands on her heart
    Gotham / GC Images

    40. Moving on, here's Alexandra Daddario:

    Alexandra Daddario clapping
    Gotham / GC Images

    41. Spike Lee

    Spike Lee enthusiastically clapping as he stands
    Gotham / GC Images

    42. Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery

    Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery cheering
    Gotham / GC Images

    43. Vanessa Williams

    Gotham / GC Images

    44. Vera Wang

    Gotham / GC Images

    45. Nicole Kidman

    Gotham / GC Images

    46. Hoda Kotb

    Hoda Kotb talking to the person sea
    Gotham / GC Images

    47. Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen

    Jason Biggs takes a picture of the players as he and Jenny Mollen stand
    Gotham / GC Images

    48. Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

    Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
    Gotham / GC Images

    49. Charlize Theron

    Charlize Theron holding a drink and holding up a peace sign
    Gotham / GC Images

    50. Kevin Durant

    Kevin Durant wearing a buckiet hat
    Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

    51. Jimmy Butler

    Jimmy Butler wearing a bucket hat as he sits with a friend
    Elsa / Getty Images

    52. Eli Manning

    Elsa / Getty Images

    53. Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and their kids

    Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and their kids
    Gotham / GC Images

    54. Jon Bon Jovi

    Jon Bon Jovi waving
    Gotham / GC Images

    55. Tom Brady

    Tom Brady leaning forward to watch the match
    Gotham / GC Images

    56. Chase Stokes

    Chase Stokes holding a drink
    Gotham / GC Images

    57. Idina Menzel

    Idina Menzel cheering
    Gotham / GC Images

    58. Anna Wintour

    Anna Wintour in her iconic sunglasses
    Gotham / GC Images

    59. Rami Malek

    Rami Malek
    Gotham / GC Images

    60. Ben Stiller

    Ben Stiller
    Gotham / GC Images

    61. Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

    Amy Schumer looking astonished watches the match with her husband Chris Fischer
    Gotham / GC Images

    62. Jared Leto

    Jared Leto raises his arms
    Gotham / GC Images

    63. Julianna Margulies

    Julianna Margulies
    Gotham / GC Images

    64. Sophia Bush

    Sophia Bush
    Gotham / GC Images

    65. Chloe Kim

    Chloe Kim
    Gotham / GC Images

    66. Sara Sampaio

    Sara Sampaio
    Gotham / GC Images

    67. Joe Keery

    Joe Keery leans against a railing as he holds a can of Heineken
    Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Heineken

    68. Naomi Osaka

    Naomi Osaka
    Gotham / GC Images

    69. Lil Uzi Vert

    Lil Uzi Vert
    Gotham / GC Images

    70. Retta

    Retta
    Gotham / GC Images

    71. And finally, Lin-Manuel Miranda again — and he had a mini Hamilton reunion with Renée Elise Goldsberry:

    Renée Elise Goldsberry and Lin-Manuel Miranda
    Gotham / GC Images