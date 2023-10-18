42 Beauty Products Worth Spending A Little More On, Because Their Results Will Blow You Away

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "I am very afraid of the sun and very careful when I go out in it. I don't just burn — I rash-burn, and it is deeply unpleasant. But I *also* have super-sensitive, acne-prone skin, and finding a non-pore clogging formula that also protects is super hard. So when I was working on a roundup of the best products for adult acne, I happened upon this Tatcha sunscreen. They're known for great skincare, a seriously cult-fave primer, and with all the glowing reviews I knew I NEEDED to try this sunscreen. All the benefits of SPF plus a whole slew of other skincare benefits? Sign me up.

"It's formulated with silk extract, Japanese wild rose, and other skin-friendly ingredients that magically transform into a super-soft, smooth, matte canvas you can feel confident in. And boy, is it great as a base for makeup. And it REALLY protects your skin from the sun. I went to the beach, bringing a giant sunhat, renting a large umbrella, and never venturing into the sun. BUT, ladies and gentleman, I made one fatal mistake: I TOOK THE FERRY THERE! I couldn't wear my hat (it would blow all the way off my head), so I stood in the sun — with *extra* sun reflecting from the water onto my skin — for 45 minutes. My non-Tatcha body sunscreen FAILED, resulting in the boiled-lobster arm you see above. But my face?? Not one little hint of burnage. My skin stayed smooth and protected all day. And I know, I know, $70 is a lot! I really do — but this is truly, far and away the best facial sunscreen I have ever worn. And the bottle definitely goes a long way. I've been using mine for a few months, and I have a lot of sunscreen left to go."

Get it from Amazon for $70.