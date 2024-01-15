Prepare To Be Impressed: These Popular 42 Beauty Products Will Make You Go “Oooooh”

1. CeraVe Eye Repair Cream that'll become your most cherished beauty product — it'll help you out regardless of if your under-eye bags are courtesy of your nocturnal infant or are self-inflicted from staying up waaaay too late watching old episodes of Gilmore Girls again.
Promising review: "I have a newborn so I don’t sleep enough or drink enough water. I was really starting to notice the effects under my eyes. I had dark bags and just looked tired. I put this eye cream on at night with my normal lotion and noticed a big difference in the darkness under my eyes the next morning. Now after I have applied it for a few days p.m. and a.m., my dark circles and bags are almost gone. I may not feel rested but at least I’ll look it!" —Jamie Moore
Get it from Amazon for $14.44.
2. Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control, a hyaluronic acid-based pore tightening serum with a playful bottle you won't be able to resist displaying in your bathroom. It helps minimize enlarged pores and will leave you with a fabulous dewy glow.
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of The Ordinary hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year and no stores close sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer after I put on my primer and makeup and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days and my skin so hydrated. I have combo skin son my 'T' zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of 'The Ordinary'! This does it all!!! So very impressed." —smnthfinch
Get it from Amazon for $8.25.
3. Tako Pore Blackhead Scrub Stick that'll exfoliate your clogged pores and remove excess sebum while also being a bit reminiscent of the adorable lil' character from Finding Nemo that said "you made me iiiink!"
Promising review: "Here’s the thing. A scrub is never going to solve your blackhead issues long term. But there is truly no other product like this. It’s an amazing quick fix to get your pores unclogged and less noticeable, and once you’ve done that, slap on some retinol/salicylic acid with a moisturizer. Adorable packaging, unique product, and effective!" —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
4. Mario Badescu Facial Spray you'll wish you could actually bathe in once you see how refreshing it feels when spritzed on your face — it's made with cucumber and aloe to hydrate and cool you down in the most delightful way.
Promising review: "So I’m cheap okay? This spray is my holy grail. After I’ve put on all my moisturizer, I spray this over for extra hydration. Does the job for my oily/dry skin!! I’ve used this for as long as I can remember and my skin is always hydrated. I also love it for when I’m hot, I just spray all over and ahhhhh so refreshing :))" —Vanessa
Get it from Amazon for $7.
5. Eight Saints Cloud Whip Vitamin C Face Moisturizer, packed with organic ingredients to help reduce the appearance of sun spots and to ensure the only fine line in your life is the Harry Styles' album instead of ones on your face.
Eight Saints is a woman-owned small business that uses only eight plant-based ingredients in their skincare products.
Promising review: "This is definitely one of my favorite skincare products. I use it every night, and was initially skeptical that such a light cream wouldn't rub off, but it absorbs quickly and doesn't leave behind that oily feeling that some other creams do. It feels fresh and smells amazing — a citrusy smell that's noticeable, but not overwhelming. I have only been using it for a short time, but it's already started to ease the redness around my cheeks and nose. Definitely recommend it, especially for those with sensitive skin." —Kristiana Beers
Get it from Eight Saints on Amazon for $33.
6. Illuminating nail concealer to help you create a chic mani without having to spend half your paycheck at the salon 💅.
Reviewers love how buildable this polish is. Additionally, Londontown is a small business that primarily sells nail care.
Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
7. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter and Castile olive oil to help bring a glow to your face while minimizing blemishes and sun damage.
Promising review: "I got this in hopes of lightening my dark inner thighs. It’s been a month of using the bar every time I shower and I see drastic results already. I was a bit suspicious if this would actually work, but if you are on the fence please take this as a sign to get it and try it out. I’m so excited to see how I look in a few months from now because this things works and it works fast!" —puppbear
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A foot peel mask that'll make you feel like a snake shedding your skin — it'll be grossly satisfying to watch the progress and the results will be mindblowing!
Soft Touch is a small business!
Promising review: "I’ve used quite a few foot peel masks but this is by far the best! The price is amazing and the product is even better. Works fast and efficiently! I will certainly purchase again" —Kimberly Bella
Get it from Amazon for $14.25+ (available in three scents).
9. Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an affordable but oh-so-effective hair mask that'll help restore your hair and reduce shedding (shout out to the collagen and protein extracts its infused with). It'll be a game changer for your beauty routine.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
Get a bottle from Amazon for $3.89+.
10. Essence Lash Princess Mascara might just leave people wondering if you recently got eyelash extensions (which it feels like everyone and anyone has been raving about). Joke's on them!
My colleague Emma Lord is a BIG fan of this mascara. She said:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 35,000 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of a ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap' three-pack mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money and like my lashes just as much." —Liz
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pens — apply it directly to your teeth, let it sit a minute or two, hum "My Shiny Teeth and Me" from The Fairly OddParents, and enjoy your fresh-looking pearly whites.
You can use each pen about 20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten 4–8 shades.
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95 (also available in a four-pack).
12. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, because no one should let a pimple rob them of having a great day. Place one of these directly over the zit before you go to bed, remove it in the morning, then admire all the gunk it magically pulls out of your skin.
Peach Slices is a small business!
Promising review: "I had a stubborn pimple that wouldn’t go away…until I tried these! These little patches are really amazing. I honestly had my doubts but I thought I’d give it a try. I was thoroughly impressed! They stick well, are durable, and not at all noticeable." —Miranda L.
Get it from Amazon for $4.88.
13. SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick — it'll reduce under-eye circles and puffiness thanks to the glacial waters its formulated with. Added bonus? It's so freakin' cute!!! Who wouldn't want to improve their skin with the help of a lil' polar bear?
Promising reviews: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
14. A volcanic stone face roller to help you banish oil and unwanted shiny spots from your face without having to carry around those pesky oil-blotting sheets. This roller can be washed and used time and time again.
I have this helpful beauty tool and keep it at my desk. I frequently use it during the work day when I find myself leaning my head in my hands while reading through posts — thus getting the oil from my fingers all over my forehead. The roller seamlessly takes the oil away from my face. I use it all the time without a second thought...it really does work!
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. The packaging wasn't over the top exciting, but it provided you all the info you needed. (It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep.) After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything, but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.48.
15. SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks that'll make you temporarily look like a zombie (though not QUITE as terrifying as the ones chasing down Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us). This entertaining mask will tighten your pores and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles while providing you with the opportunity to take some *very* silly selfies.
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $18.98.