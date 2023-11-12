Skip To Content
33 Actors Who Were Rejected Or Even Fired From Roles Because They Were Too "Ugly," "Old," Or "Urban"

Imagine being told you're too old to play the love interest of a man 20 YEARS OLDER THAN YOU.

Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed Staff

Note: This post includes references to fat-shaming and anti-fatness that might be hard for some to read.

1. Just six weeks before Sharon Stone was cast in Basic Instinct — which would make her a sex symbol and household name — her manager told her she wasn't getting roles because nobody thought she was sexy. "I wasn't, as they liked to say in Hollywood at the time, 'fuckable,'" Stone wrote in her autobiography.

Close-up of Sharon in Basic Instinct
TriStar / Courtesy Everett Collection

2. Samantha Morton also claimed she lost out on a role in The Brothers Grimm because producers thought she was "unfuckable" — and that Harvey Weinstein had apparently specifically said, 'Who'd fuck that?" There were also claims that he said her upper arms were "too fat" (which he denied).

Close-up of Samantha in a satiny outfit at a media event
J.Sciulli / WireImage via Getty Images

Morton has acknowledged there were other factors at work, claiming that Weinstein had a vendetta against her after she turned down his film About Adam due to its misogynistic script, and that she had been told, "You’re not going to work again unless you do this role. I’m going to make your life hell. You will not work again."

3. Amy Adams claimed that she was fired from Dr. Vegas for "not being sexy enough" to play Rob Lowe's love interest, a claim Lowe echoed in his book Love Life, adding that Adams wasn't pretty "in a TV way." Adams did clarify she wasn't technically fired, but they "brought in a really tall blonde, and I knew."

Close-up of Amy in a spaghetti-strap outfit
Jim Spellman / WireImage via Getty Images

4. Fellow redheaded beauty Jessica Chastain was also told she wasn't pretty enough to get roles in Hollywood. "Only in the past five years have people been telling me I’m attractive. Before then, I wasn’t getting parts because people kept telling me I wasn’t pretty enough," she revealed. "People would tell me to dye my hair blonde when I first started auditioning. Funny how defined we are by how we present ourselves."

Close-up of Jessica in a sleeveless gown at a media event
Joshua Sammer / Getty Images for ZFF

5. Burt Reynolds claimed he had to fight for Sally Field to be cast alongside him in Smokey and the Bandit because of her looks. "I wanted her really bad, but the filmmakers said, 'Well, she's not sexy,'" he told the Today show. "And I said, 'You don't get it, talent is sexy.' And she's got that."

Sally and Burt in the front seat of a car in a scene from the movie
Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

6. Nia Vardalos's first agent told her she was "wasn’t pretty enough to be a leading lady and not fat enough to be a character actor." It was negative experiences like these that pushed her to write the megahit My Big Fat Greek Wedding. "It hurt to be told that my ethnicity and my looks were the problem," Vardalos said. "I never had my looks categorized as being detrimental to my career. So, anyway, f— her, because look how it turned out.”

Close-up of Nia smiling and wearin denim
IFC Films / courtesy Everett Collection

7. Kristen Bell was similarly told after auditions, "Well, you're not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you're not quirky enough or weird enough to play the weird girl.'" She found the feedback disheartening, saying it made her wonder if she could be an actor. Luckily, she feels that as she's gotten older, "those boxes have changed and they've almost gone away."

Close-up of Kristen at a media event
Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images

8. Early in her career, Kate Winslet was told she should settle for "fat girl" roles, and her agent was constantly asked about her weight. And after her breakout role in Titanic, she was subject to intense body-shaming that she later called "borderline abusive" and "straight-up cruel."

Close-up of Kate in Titanic
20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

9. Elle Fanning was once told she didn't get a role because she was "unfuckable." Fanning was 16, and the role was for the daughter in a father-daughter road trip comedy.

Close-up of Elle at a media event
Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

"It's so disgusting," Fanning said of the experience. "There are so many stories like this that I've heard and talked to people about. I laugh at it now; I'm like, 'What a disgusting pig!'" Though Fanning does acknowledge that at the time, "I don’t feel like it damaged me, but it definitely made me very aware of myself." 

10. Gwyneth Paltrow was told by the studio that she wasn't pretty enough to star in Golden Gate at age 20, despite the fact that director John Madden was interested in her for the role.

Close-up of Gwyneth in a strapless outfit and multistrand necklace at a media event
Taylor Hill / WireImage via Getty Images

The role went to Teri Polo instead.

11. Melora Hardin was fired from Back to the Future after Eric Stoltz was replaced with Michael J. Fox because — at 5 feet 5 inches — she was 1 inch taller than Fox. Surprisingly, the concern was raised by female executives who “felt that it emasculated their lead character to have a taller girlfriend.”

Close-up of Melora smiling at a media event
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Hardin called it "an interesting sign of the times that it was the female executives that felt like they had to be protecting the masculinity of their lead character that way,” calling losing the job "very, very painful" at the time.

Hardin was replaced by Claudia Wells, who was 1 inch shorter, the same height as Fox.

Claudia and Michael in the movie
Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

12. Tiffany Haddish used to "accidentally" leave her purse (with her phone on inside, recording) in audition rooms so that she could hear what casting directors said about her and why she was rejected. Reasons included, "She is not as urban as I thought she would be," "She's so ghetto, I just can't," "Her boobs aren't big enough," and "I really think we should just go with a white girl. This role should be changed to white."

Close-up of Tiffany smiling on a talk show
Randy Holmes / Disney via Getty Images

13. Zoë Kravitz was similarly rejected for an audition for The Dark Knight Rises because she was "too urban." Saying that it probably came from a casting director or their assistant and not Christopher Nolan himself, Kravitz expressed frustration. "Being a woman of color and being an actor, and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word 'urban' being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment," she said.

Close-up of Zoë at a media event
Marc Piasecki / WireImage via Getty Images

The audition was apparently for a small part. Years later, Kravitz would star in the popular and critically acclaimed film The Batman as Catwoman/Selina Kyle.

14. Rene Russo was cast in Batman Forever when Michael Keaton was still set to play Batman — but when Val Kilmer replaced him, Russo was fired for being "too old" to believably be Kilmer's love interest. She is five years older than Kilmer (she's three years younger than Keaton).

Close-up of Rene
Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In Russo's place, they cast Nicole Kidman, who is eight years younger than Kilmer. So...basically, a five-year-plus age difference between love interests was fine, as long as the woman was younger.

Val and Nicole in the movie
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

15. Elizabeth Banks was deemed too old to play 18-year-old MJ in Spider-Man — which may have been fair enough, as Banks was 28...except that Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man, was only a bit over a year younger.

Close-up of Elizabeth smiling at a media event
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage via Getty Images

The role instead went to Kirsten Dunst, who is seven years younger than Maguire.

Close-up of Kirsten in a long-sleeved sweater
Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection

16. Nia Long was passed over to play Alex in Charlie's Angels because she looked "too old" next to Drew Barrymore. She is four and a half years older than the 25-year-old, and less than two years older than the third star, Cameron Diaz.

Close-up of Nia in a one-shoulder outfit
Richard Corkery / New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images

She was replaced by Lucy Liu, who is two years OLDER than Long and over six years older than Barrymore.

Lucy with Drew and Cameron in a car scene from the movie
Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

17. Ashley Benson said she's been told multiple times that she's "too fat" for roles. "It's come up a few times in the last few years, like, 'You're too fat for this.' And I'm just sitting here like, 'Wait, what? Do you want a skeleton?' But I feel good. I don’t want to lose 20 pounds, because I don’t need to," she said.

Close-up of Ashley in a turtleneck
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

"I get told all the time to lose weight. I got that a month ago," Benson, best known for starring in Pretty Little Liars, continued. "It’s just weird. With my stuff recently, it’s been, ‘You have to be skin and bones or you’re not getting it.’"

Close-up of Ashley at a media event
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic via Getty Images

18. Reese Witherspoon posted on Instagram that she was once told she was "too smart" to play the role of a young woman. She did not reveal the role or even her age at the time, but she finished the post by talking about crying in the shower in her 20s over lost roles, so we can assume it was around then.

Close-up of Reese smiling at a media event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

She also shared in an interview how studio heads associated her too much with her Election character, Tracy Flick, so her rep told her to "wear a sexy outfit" and "pretend not to be smart" next time she met with a studio head.

Reese as Tracy
Paramount Pictures / Everett Collection

In fact, Witherspoon almost lost out on the role of Elle in Legally Blonde because “they thought [she] was a shrew" and "repellent." She was again told to "dress sexy" for the studio head.*

Reese in court as Elle
MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

*It's unclear whether this is all the same experience from her audition process for Legally Blonde or if this was a phenomenon that happened multiple times. 

19. At age 37, Maggie Gyllenhaal was told she was "too old" to play the love interest of a 55-year-old man.

Close-up of Maggie smiling at a media event
Mireya Acierto / Getty Images

20. Similarly, Geena Davis was told she was too old to play the love interest of a character 20 years older than she was.

Close-up of Geena smiling at a media event in jeans and a short-sleeved striped sweater
Jason Davis / Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival

Davis did not specify when this was.

21. And Olivia Wilde was interested in playing Naomi in The Wolf of Wall Street at age 29, but she was also told she was too old. This was opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, who was 37.

Close-up of Olivia Wilde at a media event
Gregg DeGuire / WireImage via Getty Images

The role went to then-22-year-old Margot Robbie instead.

Margot looking over her shoulder
Mary Cybulski / Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

22. Jamie Denbo was also told she was "too old" to play the mother of an 18-year-old and the wife of a 57-year-old at age 43. This means that execs thought a 25-year-old — the age she would've had to be to have an 18-year-old at 43 — was too old to give birth.

Close-up of Jamie smiling at a media event in a sleeveless dress
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

23. Priyanka Chopra was rejected from a 2017 movie role because of her race. "I was out for a movie, and somebody [from the studio] called one of my agents and said, 'She's the wrong...' ― what word did they use? — 'physicality.' So in my defense as an actor, I'm like, 'Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?' Like, what does 'wrong physicality' mean?" Chopra told InStyle, via HuffPost. "And then my agent broke it down for me. Like, 'I think, Priy, they meant that they wanted someone who's not brown.'"

Close-up of Priyanka smiling during an interview
Mike Smith / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

24. Catherine Zeta-Jones was told she was "too old" (at age 19) and "too pretty" for the lead role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's theatrical show Aspects of Love. The lead was supposed to be 20.

Young Catherine Zeta-Jones smiling
UGC — General Union Film

“I wasn’t even 20, and I remember telling him I could be as not pretty or as not old as he wanted, but it didn’t do any good.”

25. The very day Rachel Brosnahan found out she'd been cast as the lead in the comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, she'd lost a role that morning for not being "funny enough." This was something Brosnahan was told throughout her career.

Close-up of Rachel at a media event
Taylor Hill / WireImage via Getty Images

26. Mindy Kaling was told that not only was she not attractive enough to play herself in a sketch show, but she also wasn't funny enough.

Close-up of Mindy sitting on a couch
Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

She then, of course, became a writer and an actor on The Office, one of the most famous and successful comedies of all time.

Mindy on The Office
NBC

27. Winona Ryder was told in the '80s that she wasn't attractive enough to be a star. In particular, at a specific audition, a casting director stopped her mid-sentence and told her, "You should not be an actress. You are not pretty enough. You should go back to wherever you came from and you should go to school. You don’t have it."

Winona saying she didn&#x27;t have the look in the &#x27;80s
Happy Sad Confused

"She was very blunt — I honestly think that she thought she was doing me a favor," Ryder said of the casting director at the unnamed audition.

28. Emma Thompson says she was deemed "not pretty enough" by male executives to do nude scenes, which lost her roles. "I have also never conformed to the shape or look of someone they might want to see naked."

Close-up of Emma smiling in a suit jacket
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Thompson was also originally considered too old to play Hugh Grant's love interest in Sense and Sensibility. She's only a year older than he is.

Hugh and Emma in period costumes
Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

29. Scarlett Johansson was judged "too sexy" to star in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. In fact, director David Fincher said, "Scarlett Johansson was great. It was a great audition, I'm telling you. But the thing with Scarlett is, you can't wait for her to take her clothes off."

Close-up of Scarlett at a media event
Arturo Holmes / WireImage via Getty Images

The role went to Rooney Mara instead.

30. According to Kate Beckinsale, director Michael Bay didn't think she was attractive enough for her role in Pearl Harbor because she "wasn't blonde and [her] boobs weren't bigger than [her] head."

Kate in Pearl Harbor wearing a hat
Touchstone Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I didn’t make sense to him as an attractive woman,” Beckinsale told Yahoo Entertainment. “So there was a lot of panic and concern over, ‘How on earth are we gonna make her attractive?'" Beckinsale was put on an intense workout regimen and diet.

Close-up of Kate smiling
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

31. Minnie Driver almost didn't star in Good Will Hunting because the producer didn't think she was "hot enough." Driver called it the rudest thing anyone had said to her in Hollywood — she later revealed that it was Harvey Weinstein who said it. Luckily, writers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, as well as director Gus Van Sant, fought for her to get the role, for which she was nominated for an Oscar.

Minnie in the film
George Kraychyk / Miramax / Courtesy Everett Collection

32. Meryl Streep was considered "too ugly" to star in King Kong. Producer Dino De Laurentiis actually said, "Che brutta" ("How ugly") in front of Streep when she came to audition — she understood Italian and fired back in the same language.

Close-up of Meryl in 1976
Jack Mitchell / Getty Images

The part went to Jessica Lange instead.

33. And finally, Viola Davis was told she wasn't pretty or light-skinned enough numerous times throughout her career. She didn't mention specific roles, but she did say the feedback was often in relation to romantic comedies. “A lot of it is based in race. It really is,” she said. “Let’s be honest: If I had my same features and I were five shades lighter, it would just be a little bit different. And if I had blonde hair, blue eyes, and even a wide nose, it would be even a little bit different than what it is now."

Close-up of Viola smiling and wearing a sleeveless outfit
Marc Piasecki / WireImage via Getty Images

Davis continued, "We could talk about colorism, we could talk about race. It pisses me off, and it has broken my heart — on a number of projects, which I won’t name." She has, however, spoken about feedback from other actors that she "wasn't pretty enough" to star in How to Get Away With Murder.

Viola in a court scene from HTGAWM
Mitchell Haaseth / ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

The National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.