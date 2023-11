33 Actors Who Were Rejected Or Even Fired From Roles Because They Were Too "Ugly," "Old," Or "Urban"

23.

Priyanka Chopra was rejected from a 2017 movie role because of her race. "I was out for a movie, and somebody [from the studio] called one of my agents and said, 'She's the wrong...' ― what word did they use? — 'physicality.' So in my defense as an actor, I'm like, 'Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?' Like, what does 'wrong physicality' mean?" Chopra told InStyle, via HuffPost. "And then my agent broke it down for me. Like, 'I think, Priy, they meant that they wanted someone who's not brown.'"