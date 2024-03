29 Times Celebs Revealed Things And We Were Uh....No One Asked, But Thanks

8.

Cate Blanchett once described the first sex scene she ever saw, which she said she witnessed at a movie with her mother. "I remember the first time I saw a sex scene. My parents took me, I think I was in third grade. It had Gene Wilder in it, it was. ... He was with this woman on a runaway train, running from the law, and he'd hurt himself. She started to kiss him. And he said, 'Well actually it hurts here and here' and I thought, 'Where is this going?' And she started to unbutton his shirt. I could feel my mother's buttocks clenching beside me. And I thought, 'Ooo I want some of that.'"