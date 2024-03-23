Skip To Content
    29 Times Celebs Revealed Things And We Were Uh....No One Asked, But Thanks

    "I could feel my mother's buttocks clenching beside me. And I thought, 'Ooo I want some of that.'"

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Jada Pinkett Smith once revealed that her grandma taught her about masturbation at age nine. "My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” Pinkett Smith revealed. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man — and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at nine!”

    Jada seated on a couch, smiling, wearing a zippered top and layered necklaces
    Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    2. Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara made headlines when they revealed they installed double toilets in their home so they could pee together simultaneously. They've only pooped at the same time once, but Trainor says Sabana will hang out with her while she poops there. However, Trainor won't return the favor — "He'll hang out with me while I poop. It was just, I can't take his poops. Sorry, Daryl," she revealed. "Like, man poops are a different fucking level. But my poops don't smell."

    megan and her husband posing on a sidewalk as she holds her book
    Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images

    3. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have made numerous headlines for sharing details of their relationship, but probably the most controversial was when Megan said they drank each other's blood. Clarifying her comments, Fox said, "It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only .... And it is controlled where it’s, like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

    closeup of the two dressed up for an event
    Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    4. Lea Michelle once showed BFF Jonathan Groff her "whole vagina" after he asked her to, saying he'd never seen one before. "I was like, 'Sure.' And I took a desk lamp … and showed him. That's how close we are," Michelle recounted.

    Lea in a sequined gown with cutouts and Jonathan in a black suit with a bow tie, holding hands at an event
    Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

    5. Kim Kardashian said she once had sex with Pete Davidson in front of a fireplace to honor her (still-living, BTW) grandmother MJ. Speaking to MJ, she said, "You know what's so crazy? Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

    closeup of kim and pete at the met gala
    Gotham / Getty Images

    6. Olivia Wilde once said of her sex life drying up with ex-husband Tao Ruspoli, "I felt like my vagina died. Turned off. Lights out ... you can lie to your relatives at Christmas dinner and tell them everything on the home front is just peachy. But you cannot lie to your vagina.” She added later, “Sometimes your vagina dies. Then you know it’s time to go. ... [Men] are not allowed to be the only ones thinking with their genitals.”

    Olivia Wilde in strapless gown and Tao in black suit with hat on red carpet
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    7. She also told us a littleeeee too much about her sex life with then-partner Jason Sudeikis, saying they “have sex like Kenyan marathon runners.”

    closeup of the two dressed up for an event
    Gregg Deguire / WireImage via Getty Images

    8. Cate Blanchett once described the first sex scene she ever saw, which she said she witnessed at a movie with her mother. "I remember the first time I saw a sex scene. My parents took me, I think I was in third grade. It had Gene Wilder in it, it was Silver Streak. ... He was with this woman on a runaway train, running from the law, and he'd hurt himself. She started to kiss him. And he said, 'Well actually it hurts here and here' and I thought, 'Where is this going?' And she started to unbutton his shirt. I could feel my mother's buttocks clenching beside me. And I thought, 'Ooo I want some of that.'"

    Cate Blanchett smiling in a satin blue blouse with gold earrings
    Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    9. Sarah Jessica Parker once revealed she loves how diapers smell. "I even like when they´re wet and you smell them all warm like a baked good. I love the smell of Balmex. Love it," she said.

    Sarah Jessica Parker in a sequined dress at an event
    Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett / Getty Images

    10. Alicia Silverstone revealed that she basically mama-birds her son when she posted a video of her feeding her son by chewing food and then spitting it into his mouth. She described, “I fed Bear the mochi and a tiny bit of veggies from the soup from my mouth to his," saying “It’s his favorite … and mine. He literally crawls across the room to attack my mouth if I’m eating."

    Alicia Silverstone smiles in a striped shirt at an event
    Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images

    In response to backlash, Silverstone said, “I can understand that it would make some people feel uncomfortable, possibly because it's new to them. But I do want to let you know that this has been going on for thousands of years – still going on all over the place – and it's natural. While I'm still breastfeeding it's just a way to introduce him to food when he doesn't have teeth and he can't chew.”

    11. She also said that she didn't have to use diapers much with him because she knew when he'd need to go to the bathroom, saying, “The cues part for me was really fun because I thought he was flirting with me because he'd do this little smile. That’s when he had to pee.”

    Alicia Silverstone wearing a black blazer and top, posing at an event
    Dia Dipasupil / WireImage via Getty Images

    12. In an interview with Playboy, John Mayer claimed “there have probably been days when I saw 300 vaginas before I got out of bed" (referring to porn).

    closeup of john
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    13. In the same interview with Playboy, John Mayer described Jessica Simpson as "crack cocaine to me,” saying, “Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm. Did you ever say, ‘I want to quit my life and just f—ing snort you? If you charged me $10,000 to f–k you, I would start selling all my s–t just to keep f—ing you.'”

    closeup of john with his arm around jessica
    L. Cohen / WireImage for J Records

    14. Speaking of Jessica Simpson, she once revealed on Ellen that she only brushes her teeth "maybe three times a week." because she doesn't "like them to feel too slippery" and she needs "a little coating." Instead of brushing every day, she uses "a shirt of something" to wipe her teeth.

    Jessica Simpson in a long sleeve lace dress and a cross necklace
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for W Magazine

    15. Ricky Martin once revealed he loves giving golden showers. "I've done it before in the shower. It's like so sexy, you know, the temperature of your body and the shower water is very different."

    Ricky Martin posing for a photo with a black shirt and a necklace
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    16. On their podcast, We Bought A House, Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell revealed that Claudia sometimes has Finneas check her vagina for tampons because she's forgotten a tampon in before and is afraid of getting Toxic Shock Syndrome, and if she tries to check herself her body goes numb and she's been known to faint. They also revealed that the first time Finneas performed oral sex on her, she was wearing a tampon and forgot.

    claudia standing next to him on the red carpet as he holds an award
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    17. Charlie Puth once revealed that the first song he ever "jerked off to" was "This Love" by Maroon 5. He later told Adam Levine this, who apparently said "That’s really weird," which...I agree with.

    closeup of charlie in a floral sweater
    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

    18. On the Office Ladies podcast, Jenna Fischer once revealed she doesn't wash her hands after peeing when she's at home— though, don't worry, she added, "I always wash my hands after poop. Always. I never wipe a poop and then not wash my hands, everybody. I feel like I want that to be clear."

    closeup of her at an event
    Charles Sykes/Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    19. Speaking of pee, Madonna once posted a video of herself taking an ice bath and drinking her own pee, saying, "It's really good to drink urine after you’ve got out of the frozen bath."

    Madonna wearing a black dress with lace details and a matching hat with a veil at the Grammys
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    20. Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard often tell us a little too much information. In one of their worst stories, they revealed their kids sleep on their floor every night while they sleep on a water-based mattress pad. One night, Bell smelled a terrible odor and they all admitted to farting, with Shephard admitting to being the "leader." But when the smell persisted for a few days, Bell checked the sleeping pad and realized Sherhard had accidentally filled it with a protein shake instead of water. They were unsuccessful in eliminating the smell and continued to sleep on it anyway — even though Shepherd was worried about maggots.

    dax and kristen at an event
    Peru Williams/Variety via Getty Images

    21. Terrance Howard revealed in an interview with Elle that he wouldn't date a woman who doesn't keep baby wipes in her bathroom, saying, "If they're using dry paper, they aren't washing all of themselves. It's just unclean. So if I go inside a woman's house and see the toilet paper there, I'll explain this. And if she doesn't make the adjustment to baby wipes, I'll know she's not completely clean."

    closeup of him in a suit
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    22. In an interview with Marie Claire, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she used to think John Legend had never seen her butthole...until he corrected her, saying "Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time."

    Chrissy Teigen in a detailed silver gown with floral accents and sparkling earrings
    Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

    23. DJ Khaled once garnered backlash for revealing that he doesn't perform oral sex, saying, "I can't do that" and "It's certain things I just don't do. I believe a woman should praise the man, the King." He then said it wasn't okay for his girlfriend to refuse to perform oral sex, saying, "Nah, it's not okay. You gotta understand I'm the Don, I'm the King."

    DJ Khaled in a striped shirt and black pants, smiling with hands crossed, at an event
    Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for Alchemy

    24. Kelly Clarkson revealed that she pees "almost every time" she takes a shower, saying. “You can't help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover, they put your hand in the hot water, and sometimes you pee. The hot water hits your body and — not every time, but, like, if I've gotta go."

    Kelly Clarkson in an off-the-shoulder gown, smiling, with a clutch
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    25. Shailene Woodley once revealed she likes to expose her vagina to the sun. "[One] thing I like to do is give my vagina a little vitamin D," she said. "I was reading an article written by an herbalist about yeast infections and other genital issues. She said there's nothing better than vitamin D. If you're feeling depleted, go in the sun for an hour and see how much energy you get. Or, if you live in a place that has heavy winters, when the sun finally comes out, spread your legs and get some sunshine."

    closeup of her at an event
    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    26. Woodley also eats clay, makes her own toothpaste out of clay and essential oils, and apparently even makes her own medicine. Oh, and she only washes her hair once a month.

    Unique Nicole / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    27. Speaking of washing, let's end with the infamous celebrity bathing habits examples. After Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher once revealed that they only bathe their kids when they see dirt on them, a whole bunch of other celebrities joined in.

    mila and asthon on the red carpet
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

    28. Kristen Bell agreed, saying "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

    closeup of kristen
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    29. And Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair, "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times."

    closeup of him outside in a corduroy suit
    Raymond Hall / GC Images via Getty Images

    What's the most TMI moment you remember from a celeb? Let us know in the comments!

