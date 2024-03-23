29 Times Celebs Revealed Things And We Were Uh....No One Asked, But Thanks

1.Jada Pinkett Smith once revealed that her grandma taught her about masturbation at age nine. "My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” Pinkett Smith revealed. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man — and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at nine!”
2.Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabaramade headlines when they revealed they installed double toilets in their home so they could pee together simultaneously. They've only pooped at the same time once, but Trainor says Sabana will hang out with her while she poops there. However, Trainor won't return the favor — "He'll hang out with me while I poop. It was just, I can't take his poops. Sorry, Daryl," she revealed. "Like, man poops are a different fucking level. But my poops don't smell."
3.Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have made numerous headlines for sharing details of their relationship, but probably the most controversial was when Megan said they drank each other's blood. Clarifying her comments, Fox said, "It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only .... And it is controlled where it’s, like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”
4.Lea Michelle once showed BFF Jonathan Groff her "whole vagina" after he asked her to, saying he'd never seen one before. "I was like, 'Sure.' And I took a desk lamp … and showed him. That's how close we are," Michelle recounted.
5.Kim Kardashian said she once had sex with Pete Davidson in front of a fireplace to honor her (still-living, BTW) grandmother MJ. Speaking to MJ, she said, "You know what's so crazy? Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."
6.Olivia Wilde once said of her sex life drying up with ex-husband Tao Ruspoli, "I felt like my vagina died. Turned off. Lights out ... you can lie to your relatives at Christmas dinner and tell them everything on the home front is just peachy. But you cannot lie to your vagina.” She added later, “Sometimes your vagina dies. Then you know it’s time to go. ... [Men] are not allowed to be the only ones thinking with their genitals.”
7.She also told us a littleeeee too much about her sex life with then-partner Jason Sudeikis, saying they “have sex like Kenyan marathon runners.”
8.Cate Blanchett once described the first sex scene she ever saw, which she said she witnessed at a movie with her mother. "I remember the first time I saw a sex scene. My parents took me, I think I was in third grade. It had Gene Wilder in it, it was Silver Streak. ... He was with this woman on a runaway train, running from the law, and he'd hurt himself. She started to kiss him. And he said, 'Well actually it hurts here and here' and I thought, 'Where is this going?' And she started to unbutton his shirt. I could feel my mother's buttocks clenching beside me. And I thought, 'Ooo I want some of that.'"
9.Sarah Jessica Parker once revealed she loves how diapers smell. "I even like when they´re wet and you smell them all warm like a baked good. I love the smell of Balmex. Love it," she said.
10.Alicia Silverstone revealed that she basically mama-birds her son when she posted a video of her feeding her son by chewing food and then spitting it into his mouth. She described, “I fed Bear the mochi and a tiny bit of veggies from the soup from my mouth to his," saying “It’s his favorite … and mine. He literally crawls across the room to attack my mouth if I’m eating."
11.She also said that she didn't have to use diapers much with him because she knew when he'd need to go to the bathroom, saying, “The cues part for me was really fun because I thought he was flirting with me because he'd do this little smile. That’s when he had to pee.”
12.In an interview with Playboy, John Mayer claimed “there have probably been days when I saw 300 vaginas before I got out of bed" (referring to porn).
13.In the same interview with Playboy, John Mayer described Jessica Simpson as "crack cocaine to me,” saying, “Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm. Did you ever say, ‘I want to quit my life and just f—ing snort you? If you charged me $10,000 to f–k you, I would start selling all my s–t just to keep f—ing you.'”
14.Speaking of Jessica Simpson, she once revealed on Ellen that she only brushes her teeth "maybe three times a week." because she doesn't "like them to feel too slippery" and she needs "a little coating." Instead of brushing every day, she uses "a shirt of something" to wipe her teeth.
15.Ricky Martin once revealed he loves giving golden showers. "I've done it before in the shower. It's like so sexy, you know, the temperature of your body and the shower water is very different."
16.On their podcast, We Bought A House, Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O'Connell revealed that Claudia sometimes has Finneas check her vagina for tampons because she's forgotten a tampon in before and is afraid of getting Toxic Shock Syndrome, and if she tries to check herself her body goes numb and she's been known to faint. They also revealed that the first time Finneas performed oral sex on her, she was wearing a tampon and forgot.
17.Charlie Puth once revealed that the first song he ever "jerked off to" was "This Love" by Maroon 5. He later told Adam Levine this, who apparently said "That’s really weird," which...I agree with.
18.On the Office Ladies podcast, Jenna Fischer once revealed she doesn't wash her hands after peeing when she's at home— though, don't worry, she added, "I always wash my hands after poop. Always. I never wipe a poop and then not wash my hands, everybody. I feel like I want that to be clear."
19.Speaking of pee, Madonna once posted a video of herself taking an ice bath and drinking her own pee, saying, "It's really good to drink urine after you’ve got out of the frozen bath."
20.Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard often tell us a little too much information. In one of their worst stories, they revealed their kids sleep on their floor every night while they sleep on a water-based mattress pad. One night, Bell smelled a terrible odor and they all admitted to farting, with Shephard admitting to being the "leader." But when the smell persisted for a few days, Bell checked the sleeping pad and realized Sherhard had accidentally filled it with a protein shake instead of water. They were unsuccessful in eliminating the smell and continued to sleep on it anyway — even though Shepherd was worried about maggots.
21.Terrance Howard revealed in an interview with Elle that he wouldn't date a woman who doesn't keep baby wipes in her bathroom, saying, "If they're using dry paper, they aren't washing all of themselves. It's just unclean. So if I go inside a woman's house and see the toilet paper there, I'll explain this. And if she doesn't make the adjustment to baby wipes, I'll know she's not completely clean."
22.In an interview with Marie Claire, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she used to think John Legend had never seen her butthole...until he corrected her, saying "Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time."
23.DJ Khaled once garnered backlash for revealing that he doesn't perform oral sex, saying, "I can't do that" and "It's certain things I just don't do. I believe a woman should praise the man, the King." He then said it wasn't okay for his girlfriend to refuse to perform oral sex, saying, "Nah, it's not okay. You gotta understand I'm the Don, I'm the King."
24.Kelly Clarkson revealed that she pees "almost every time" she takes a shower, saying. “You can't help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover, they put your hand in the hot water, and sometimes you pee. The hot water hits your body and — not every time, but, like, if I've gotta go."
25.Shailene Woodley once revealed she likes to expose her vagina to the sun. "[One] thing I like to do is give my vagina a little vitamin D," she said. "I was reading an article written by an herbalist about yeast infections and other genital issues. She said there's nothing better than vitamin D. If you're feeling depleted, go in the sun for an hour and see how much energy you get. Or, if you live in a place that has heavy winters, when the sun finally comes out, spread your legs and get some sunshine."
26.Woodley also eats clay, makes her own toothpaste out of clay and essential oils, and apparently even makes her own medicine. Oh, and she only washes her hair once a month.
27.Speaking of washing, let's end with the infamous celebrity bathing habits examples. After Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher once revealed that they only bathe their kids when they see dirt on them, a whole bunch of other celebrities joined in.
28.Kristen Bell agreed, saying "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."
29.And Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair, "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times."
What's the most TMI moment you remember from a celeb? Let us know in the comments!
Before you go, check out this amazing deal before it expires!